Mike Sinyard Steps Down as CEO of Specialized

reports that after 48 years at the helm of Specialized, Mike Sinyard is stepping away from the CEO role and into a new role as "Founder, Chairman and Chief Rider Advocate." In his place he's appointed former Dyson executive Scott Maguire.
|I am extremely excited about the opportunity to lead this revered brand into the future. There's never been a team this strong in the bicycle industry and the Specialized innovation engine, product, and distribution is unmatched. We have everything we need to deliver products, experiences, and services that matter to riders around the world and affect positive global change.—Scott Maguire, Specialized CEO
|I have more energy now than ever. With Scott coming on board to run the business, I can focus on better serving riders, providing them with products, services, and experiences they've never dreamed of. Specialized is what it is today because of our people, our riders, and our retailers. Learning is part of who we are. That's always been part of the Specialized way.—Mike Sinyard, Specialized Founder, Chairman and Chief Rider Advocate
It sounds like Sinyard will remain engaged with the brand and its vision. "I have been looking for the ideal leader for Specialized for years; Scott is perfect because he integrates design thinking, engineering capability, supply chain expertise, and operational excellence to drive meaningful innovation to customers and employees. On top of that, Scott brings together and leverages the strengths of diverse people and cultures to create simplicity out of complexity," Sinyard said in a statement. Read all the details over on our sister site Bicycle Retailer
.
23 Comments
I’ll buy shares to support this growth plan.
