Mike Sinyard Steps Down as CEO of Specialized

Mar 16, 2022
by Brian Park  
2021 Specialized Turbo Levo

Bicycle Retailer reports that after 48 years at the helm of Specialized, Mike Sinyard is stepping away from the CEO role and into a new role as "Founder, Chairman and Chief Rider Advocate." In his place he's appointed former Dyson executive Scott Maguire.

bigquotesI am extremely excited about the opportunity to lead this revered brand into the future. There's never been a team this strong in the bicycle industry and the Specialized innovation engine, product, and distribution is unmatched. We have everything we need to deliver products, experiences, and services that matter to riders around the world and affect positive global change.Scott Maguire, Specialized CEO

bigquotesI have more energy now than ever. With Scott coming on board to run the business, I can focus on better serving riders, providing them with products, services, and experiences they've never dreamed of. Specialized is what it is today because of our people, our riders, and our retailers. Learning is part of who we are. That's always been part of the Specialized way.Mike Sinyard, Specialized Founder, Chairman and Chief Rider Advocate

It sounds like Sinyard will remain engaged with the brand and its vision. "I have been looking for the ideal leader for Specialized for years; Scott is perfect because he integrates design thinking, engineering capability, supply chain expertise, and operational excellence to drive meaningful innovation to customers and employees. On top of that, Scott brings together and leverages the strengths of diverse people and cultures to create simplicity out of complexity," Sinyard said in a statement.

Read all the details over on our sister site Bicycle Retailer.

23 Comments

  • 26 0
 New CEO comes from Dyson? Sounds like 2023 models are gonna suck.
  • 4 0
 With the industry being hit the vacuum of new bikers, will new Specialized hit the floor, or will they take a sweeping win?
  • 6 0
 He must have good business vaccumen
  • 2 0
 or blow.
  • 2 0
 @toast2266 And the price is going up and the value is going down.
  • 4 0
 Sometimes we play "predict the top comment" before we press publish. Easy win here.
  • 7 1
 Pretty STUMPed by this announcement, seems Mike Sinyard will perhaps Diverge with the EPIC brand. Now that his Status is no longer CEO, will he still Crosstrails with the brand?
  • 1 0
 I heard he's moving out of California to Stump Town!
  • 5 0
 He must have seen my CV I sent in. They’ll offer, I’ll decline. Total power move
  • 1 0
 When will Specialized have an IPO?? I want to buy shares please. Specialized is going to kill it over next 5-10yrs. Especially if they can figure out how to move manufacturing to USA and Europe. Asia a huge risky zone right now, China will likely back Russia dumb war. As a result USA will boycott China, China will than take Twain and any company dependent Asians manufacturing will be screwed - the folks who focus on American manufacturing will win on multiple fronts. First avoiding the high cost intermodal transportation, second avoiding tariff and lastly gaining market share by the made in USA.
  • 1 0
 USA wil never fight china you kidding me bro.
  • 4 0
 The just suck the cash right outta your account now
  • 3 0
 Seems as though his STATUS has dropped voluntarily!?
  • 4 0
 Epic announcement
  • 4 1
 But does he have a bmx background?
  • 1 0
 I regret to inform you that, to my knowledge, Mike Sinyard does not have a bmx background. I understand this is hard to cope with, but stay strong.
  • 2 0
 Specialized has gone from suck, to blow.
  • 2 0
 Sounds like Mike is out to pasture. Solid pull man!
  • 1 0
 Specialized can we count on you to build USA factories??????
I’ll buy shares to support this growth plan.
  • 4 2
 Kook
  • 1 1
 Are they suing him over his name? Cause that would be on-trend for the brand.
  • 1 0
 Specialized is now run by Scott.
  • 2 2
 Affect positive global change.WTF.???..what a load of shit.

