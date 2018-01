Mike VS Mike: How We'd Spend Our Money - Video

Orange juice and toothpaste. Dwight Schrute and Jim Halpert. Social justice warriors and rationality. Mike and... Mike? In case you haven't picked up on it yet, the shared theme is, of course, stuff that doesn't go together. That's not to say that you shouldn't ever try to pair two contrasting things; I mean, look at how amazing hot fudge and ice cream can be, right? So, in the name of hot fudge and ice cream, Kazimer and I sat down in front of a camera to talk about how we'd spend $200, $3,000, and even a completely fanciful $10,000, a topic that came about due to me failing the $2,000 bike challenge It's not that Kazimer and I don't get along, it's just that he's wrong about everything that I'm right about. Welcome to our new 'Mike VS Mike' video series, a soon to be canceled bad idea where he and I will hash out our opinions before everyone watching comes to the conclusion that I'm correct...or not, but you get my drift. But wait, there's more: you're going to tell us what (bike-related) subjects you want to see us argue about. Coil VS air? Downhill VS enduro? Slack VS steep? eMTBs VS holding onto your dignity? Just jokes on the last one. Now, all we need to figure out is which one of us is the hot fudge and which one is the ice cream.Use the comment section below to tell us not only how you'd spend this money, but also what bike-related (I feel like I might need to point that out twice) topic you'd like to see Kazimer and I debate. We'll choose a few good ideas to use for our upcoming Mike VS Mike videos.