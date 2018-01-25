Mike VS Mike: How We'd Spend Our Money - Video

Orange juice and toothpaste. Dwight Schrute and Jim Halpert. Social justice warriors and rationality. Mike and... Mike? In case you haven't picked up on it yet, the shared theme is, of course, stuff that doesn't go together. That's not to say that you shouldn't ever try to pair two contrasting things; I mean, look at how amazing hot fudge and ice cream can be, right? So, in the name of hot fudge and ice cream, Kazimer and I sat down in front of a camera to talk about how we'd spend $200, $3,000, and even a completely fanciful $10,000, a topic that came about due to me failing the $2,000 bike challenge
.
It's not that Kazimer and I don't get along, it's just that he's wrong about everything that I'm right about. Welcome to our new 'Mike VS Mike' video series, a soon to be canceled bad idea where he and I will hash out our opinions before everyone watching comes to the conclusion that I'm correct...or not, but you get my drift. But wait, there's more: you're going to tell us what (bike-related) subjects you want to see us argue about. Coil VS air? Downhill VS enduro? Slack VS steep? eMTBs VS holding onto your dignity? Just jokes on the last one. Now, all we need to figure out is which one of us is the hot fudge and which one is the ice cream.
Use the comment section below to tell us not only how you'd spend this money, but also what bike-related (I feel like I might need to point that out twice) topic you'd like to see Kazimer and I debate. We'll choose a few good ideas to use for our upcoming Mike VS Mike videos.
It's all downhill from here
At least you're riding matey. I've been away with work, so done two tenths of f*ck all! Gonna go for a spin this weekend! :-)
Im happy so far with the NX groupset, that came with this bike. The NX derailers clutch an spring feel significantly heavier duty over my previous shamino set ups. (Xt/XTR.. .closer to a old saint spring tension feel)
The derailer even survived a large crash and slide down a boulder rock face last week (which ground down the face of the derailer, steel for the win!) Ps: I did changed over my saint brakes before riding, as they always get swapped onto my new steads.
Pike, eagle (gx), proper tyres and a dropper included in the price.
The money left over I would not spend on a set of good wheels or some exciting suspension upgrades. No I'd spend half of it on donuts and the rest I would donate to the fund for presidents suffering dementia.
Stuck in the carbon mould? Once that mould is machined, Trek/YT/Canyon/Giant/Scott need to produce x,000 frames to make breakeven. Big changes are risky when volumes have to be high.
Yet current steel full suspension frames prove that big changes from this cautious spec. can be great for a wider range of riders who can have what they might need, not what the accounts department dictates. Once you have a nice steel frame, maybe customised for you, how often does it need to change? - you can save your money or repay your customer cost.
Aluminium sits in the volume/price midpoint - is that a good option?
Also topic for next time... Best wheel options at different price points.
my first though went to this. might be pretty fun content for the PB people to try out. god knows how many people search through PB, CL, and eBay for random bike nerd stuff...
