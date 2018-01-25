VIDEOS

Mike VS Mike: How We'd Spend Our Money - Video

Jan 25, 2018
by Mike Levy  


Orange juice and toothpaste. Dwight Schrute and Jim Halpert. Social justice warriors and rationality. Mike and... Mike? In case you haven't picked up on it yet, the shared theme is, of course, stuff that doesn't go together. That's not to say that you shouldn't ever try to pair two contrasting things; I mean, look at how amazing hot fudge and ice cream can be, right? So, in the name of hot fudge and ice cream, Kazimer and I sat down in front of a camera to talk about how we'd spend $200, $3,000, and even a completely fanciful $10,000, a topic that came about due to me failing the $2,000 bike challenge.

It's not that Kazimer and I don't get along, it's just that he's wrong about everything that I'm right about. Welcome to our new 'Mike VS Mike' video series, a soon to be canceled bad idea where he and I will hash out our opinions before everyone watching comes to the conclusion that I'm correct...or not, but you get my drift. But wait, there's more: you're going to tell us what (bike-related) subjects you want to see us argue about. Coil VS air? Downhill VS enduro? Slack VS steep? eMTBs VS holding onto your dignity? Just jokes on the last one. Now, all we need to figure out is which one of us is the hot fudge and which one is the ice cream.

Use the comment section below to tell us not only how you'd spend this money, but also what bike-related (I feel like I might need to point that out twice) topic you'd like to see Kazimer and I debate. We'll choose a few good ideas to use for our upcoming Mike VS Mike videos.

Must Read This Week
20 Bikes - Core Bike Show 2018
69577 views
Tech Randoms - Core Bike Show 2018
53054 views
Pinkbike Poll: Does the Current Method of Mountain Bike Classification Make Sense?
42440 views
Tech Randoms 2 - Core Bike Show 2018
41775 views
Jeff Steber Returns as Intense CEO [Updated]
40124 views
Giant Factory Off-Road Team Partners with DVO Suspension for 2018 Race Season
37846 views
Movies For Your Monday [Now With 100% More Candide Thovex]
37814 views
Eightpins NGS1 Integrated Dropper Post - Review
36280 views

127 Comments

  • + 92
 Can we get the WC DH season started, please?
  • + 9
 SHOOT FIRED !!
  • + 12
 I know, I can't wait.
  • + 9
 @mikelevy: if ya had the same donut budget for the next show what other foods would you choose?
  • + 7
 @fullbug: I think it's celery for the next video, and then spoonfuls of hot sauce for the quiz video. They'll be a different, stupid food each time. Celery is so gross.
  • + 4
 @mikelevy: subscribed.
  • + 2
 @fullbug: I wanted to unsubscribe when the celery came out.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: lol.
  • + 61
 I love that Levy talks about how he pushes his bike up the hills and then burns through that entire plate of donuts.
  • + 11
 @GambinoSX That's why he got shit stomped by Richie! ????
  • + 20
 Reality is that he's pretty fast. 30th of 600 at bc bike race last year. I don't think he's walking up much.
  • + 2
 *doughnuts Wink
  • + 4
 the calorie vs $ ratio for donuts is pretty legit
  • + 2
 I fast forwarded to the end just to see how many donuts will he eat Big Grin
  • + 7
 @BCpov: I was running Wink
  • + 45
 for the next video, same amount of money but, instead of new, go on pb and find something used the buy/sell. maybe leave the 10k out.
  • + 10
 That's not a bad idea....
  • + 27
 That's a great idea. Kinda like Top Gear/Grand Tour where they have a budget to find the best used _______ for $_,___. Usually, pieces of @#$%. But each has to say why each approach is superior. And then they all have to do assignments by a guy in a labcoat like who can make it up an impossible climb the furthest or through an mx track, followed by a drag race. Pinkbike Gear!
  • + 6
 @Ron-C: I only have but one up vote for this.
  • + 1
 @Ron-C: that'd be great!
  • + 10
 Love that idea.
  • + 2
 @Ron-C: maybe even use the bikes at different races like XC and enduro. See how long the bike can last like how Top Gear tried to destroy the Toyota Tacoma
  • + 3
 Yeah let's give them each $1000 for a bike and then helidrop them on a remote mountain top. Challenges would include fixing flats with no tubes, truing a wheel and then brakes that need to be bled.
  • + 1
 @Ron-C: this is the singular best idea I've ever seen expressed on Pinkbike.

It's all downhill from here
  • + 27
 Ok, I was pretty sure that Mike L and Mike K were the same dude until now! Or am I just seeing some CGI here?!
  • + 11
 Definitely different dudes last time I checked Wink
  • + 2
 @mikelevy: how dare someone assumes your identity
  • + 2
 @bogey I thought the same. Learn something new every day.
  • + 3
 nah, one's got prison ink
  • + 5
 @SnowshoeRider4Life: It's okay. I identify as a pale, dorky mountain biker and that description also suits Kazimer so we're all good.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: Body double for the assassin's is never a bad thing.
  • + 27
 Levy’s gonna need 3k of insulin pretty soon when the type 2 kicks in!
  • + 2
 Indeed Jimbo! Didn't realise you frequented the gnarl that is the PB comments too :-)
  • + 2
 @cunning-linguist: well now ain’t that a thing, never knew you were the cunning linguist????! Nice one mate, friston is a bog bath , was in there today ????????????????
  • + 1
 @cunning-linguist: whoops emojis don’t work on here
  • + 2
 @jimoxbox: lol, that'd be me! The Mrs knows about my cunning linguisms....

At least you're riding matey. I've been away with work, so done two tenths of f*ck all! Gonna go for a spin this weekend! :-)
  • + 1
 @cunning-linguist: well you haven’t been missing much ! Have a good one dude..
  • + 2
 @jimoxbox: Get a Room ffs lol
  • + 21
 "2 chicks at the same time" -Lawrence
  • - 2
 Or 1 cup.
  • + 2
 You don't need a million dollars for that
  • + 17
 Levy is just hammering the donuts all video
  • + 9
 I was thinking 3K CAD. That sentinel after taxes at MSRP would be into the 4's easily. How about tackling the issue of bike weight on one episode? Is there too light? What is too heavy? It's a common discussion point on all new parts and bikes. However, there really doesn't seem to be a clear correlation between weight and winning races or weight and enjoying the ride. It was a prominent comment on the recent release of the Transition Sentinel and for some may be the factor that stops them from buying it...but should it? I have my opinions but I'd love to hear the Mikes on Mics debate it out.
  • + 2
 Just purchased a Transitional Sentinal NX this month. In Oz, it came to $4700 delivered after taxes. ( Im thinking PB may be discussing in US dollars, as that is there largest target audience? )
Im happy so far with the NX groupset, that came with this bike. The NX derailers clutch an spring feel significantly heavier duty over my previous shamino set ups. (Xt/XTR.. .closer to a old saint spring tension feel)
The derailer even survived a large crash and slide down a boulder rock face last week (which ground down the face of the derailer, steel for the win!) Ps: I did changed over my saint brakes before riding, as they always get swapped onto my new steads.
  • + 1
 Good topic.
  • + 8
 Nice video, but you guys agree on basically everything. Add someone like Charlie Sponsel in there to mix it up.
  • + 5
 Yeah, this first video went way too smoothly. Fistfights soon, I promise.
  • + 2
 @mikelevy: Money on Levy by TKO
  • + 7
 @me2menow, after all the donuts Levy’s been pounding I think we’re in different weight classes. I can still take him, though.
  • + 9
 @mikelevy How many donuts would you eat for 3K?
  • + 29
 All of them.
  • + 3
 @mikelevy: You could spend 1K for donuts and 2K for that trip to Mexico! Cool video!
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: Don't you already eat all of them, though?
  • + 7
 To me the the YT Jeffsey AL Comp seems like the logical choice at $2799, or are we talking smaller Canadian dollars.
  • + 2
 Absurd they didn't mention the YT bikes. You can get a complete bike with pike and dropper for 2k and it has legit geometry.
  • - 1
 @surfwax: Legit geometry? I think my knees would be in front of the handlebar with that reach.
  • + 1
 @surfwax: We do talk about YT Wink
  • + 1
 Yeah, what was puzzling to me is they didn't mention the YT for the cheap bike, but then @mikelevy said he would buy a YT when he had the big budget to spend.
  • + 1
 @GeorgeHayduke: Hmm, I ride a Jeffsy. It's fine to me. Have you actually ridden one?
  • + 3
 I'd like to hear thoughts on replacing or complimenting your current bike with a new purchase. My Fuel is 4 years old now, needs some work to keep up and a bit outdated at this point. I still like it for easy rides and racing, but have the money for something that's a bit more capable. I can get what I want with a new Fuel, but I would probably never get on the old one again. I could also go with something further in the "AM" category like a Remedy which would be awesome for about half of my rides but for easy/flat stuff and racing, I'd keep my current Fuel.
  • + 3
 I'd have gotten the new Spectral AL 6.0 for 2399$ (usd)
Pike, eagle (gx), proper tyres and a dropper included in the price.

The money left over I would not spend on a set of good wheels or some exciting suspension upgrades. No I'd spend half of it on donuts and the rest I would donate to the fund for presidents suffering dementia.
  • + 7
 Levy could spend it on knuckle tatts for his remaining fingers
  • + 3
 Nah, def neck or forehead
  • + 1
 I love listening to people with loads of tattoos talk about not having money laying around.
  • + 7
 Donut Apocalypse
  • + 6
 Levy needs to keep eating doughnuts in every episode
  • + 4
 This is actually what got him to beat Richie Rude at the gym I think.
  • + 1
 I would prefer to.
  • + 1
 Mikex2 - here's an idea for an argument.
Stuck in the carbon mould? Once that mould is machined, Trek/YT/Canyon/Giant/Scott need to produce x,000 frames to make breakeven. Big changes are risky when volumes have to be high.
Yet current steel full suspension frames prove that big changes from this cautious spec. can be great for a wider range of riders who can have what they might need, not what the accounts department dictates. Once you have a nice steel frame, maybe customised for you, how often does it need to change? - you can save your money or repay your customer cost.
Aluminium sits in the volume/price midpoint - is that a good option?
  • + 3
 What tires would you get if you could only afford one set for the next month and you wanted to pedal big days and ride bike park.
  • + 1
 I love that Levy almost killed off that entire plate of donuts and Kazimer didn't touch one. What's the over/under on how many donuts Levy ate? I am guessing 10.

Also topic for next time... Best wheel options at different price points.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy have you ever seen this show/youtube channel: www.youtube.com/watch?v=06piJBFmFoY

my first though went to this. might be pretty fun content for the PB people to try out. god knows how many people search through PB, CL, and eBay for random bike nerd stuff...
  • + 1
 Those guys do great stuff.
  • + 3
 I feel rich looking at my bank account after this video. How do people bike decent bikes if 3k is a lot of spare money?
  • + 2
 you guys were at Back Country Brewing and didn't get any pizza????? Shame on you both, and you call yourselves mountain bikers?!
  • + 3
 Did the Mike eating all the doughnuts go into a sugar coma right after this?
  • + 2
 No, my body is in tune with the donuts.
  • + 3
 Great video guys! My question has to do with how many doughnuts Levy can eat...
  • + 3
 I love Canada, "Mike VS. Mike".........."Oh yeah bud that's a good option there, super, I couldn't agree more, good choice!"
  • + 1
 Accurate.
  • + 4
 Did Kazima have even one of those doughnuts?
  • + 10
 No, they're mine and I don't share. Kazimer can suck it.
  • + 3
 Lol with 10,000 I will buy a house in Cuba.
  • + 2
 Right? I sure as hell wouldn't buy a $10,000 mountain bike. I've been to Cuba - beautiful country you have.
  • + 2
 I thought there would be more arguing. Y'all should get whiskey drunk for the next one.
  • + 2
 For $3,000, there's a host of decent bikes out there, but you gotta go aluminum.
  • + 2
 you mikes are lucky, try shooping on pinkbike with my budget 1500$ try shopping with that price.
  • + 3
 Rachel training without Dan and Gee, would she be faster ???
  • + 1
 Fuel EX 7 is not a bad bike for 25 hundy. . . Especially is the Fuel EX Project One is your cost-no-object choice.
  • + 1
 Way to go guys. I love the inside info on "cheap" gear! Looking forward to the next video.
  • + 2
 Love how Levy spent the whole video pretty much just pounding donuts.
  • + 1
 Press fit vs. Threaded BB. Does it matter anymore? Does it factor into your bike purchase decision?
  • + 2
 Spend less on donuts, Levy and your bike budget might reach $3k.
  • + 1
 $10k?! Done! Picking up a 2018 Polaris Pro-RMK 800 for winter activities tomorrow, trading in the old Cat. Big Grin
  • + 2
 @mikelevy dumbing down trails might be an interesting / relevant topic...
  • + 1
 Oh god, I'm going to lose my shit. That topic will be talked about for sure.
  • + 1
 you should do a show where you help pinkbike readers around your area buy a used bike from the pinkbike buy/sell
  • + 2
 Good stuff, keep it coming!
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: 3 Gs should just about cover one of those twin-stanchion LSD lefties, waddya think ?
  • + 2
 No kidding, what did he eat, like half a dozen or so?
  • + 2
 Haha... you guys said "aboat".
  • + 2
 He and I agree on; not him and I. That just hurts!
  • + 1
 They could use some of their pretend money for pretend grammar lessons...
  • + 2
 30mm vs 28.99, god help us if you start to disagree on that one
  • + 1
 Just causally downing those donuts like it's nothing.
  • + 2
 It's just breakfast.
  • + 1
 I just bought my son a YT Capra for $1950
  • + 1
 I just realized you are two different people.
  • + 1
 dont eat and talk to the camera at the same time
  • + 1
 Where to take a plus bike vacation?
  • + 1
 7 donuts downed. Can you eat more talking about bikes or riding them?
  • + 2
 COMMENCAL!
  • + 1
 2:30 in, so far all they've done is agree with each other. I'm out.
  • + 1
 $10 to spend on food for a epic 2 day ride - what would u buy?
  • + 1
 man, we cook so late, in 2 years everyone here gonna be 29er ftw for sure.
  • + 1
 Canadian turned to 11! Those have to be Timmy Horton's donuts.
  • + 1
 Tim Horton's donuts are pre-cooked reheated garbage, just as bad as Krispy Kreme. Find a local bakery and get REAL fresh donuts in the morning. Your tastebuds will thank me.
  • + 1
 that dude can pack a donut or two!
  • + 1
 smashing those donuts...!!
  • + 1
 @mikelevy the commencal had a rs fork and 11 spd not eagle and a 36...
  • + 1
 Did I count 6 donuts you ate?
  • + 1
 rofl I want to see that seatangle on the Fuel EX with the 150 fork
  • + 1
 I agree with you. @mikekazimer is crazy.
  • + 1
 OMG! what about starbucks vs. tim hortons?? let me guess your takes..
  • + 1
 Put ole Vern in there and it'll be Mike Felton Mike........
  • + 1
 Mike vs Mike on where to take best MTB holiday...
  • + 1
 Dig it, thanks dudes.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.089227
Mobile Version of Website