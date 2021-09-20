Milan Vader Reported to Have Signed With Jumbo Visma for 2022

Sep 20, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Milan Vader is about to have a hell of an afternoon.

Milan Vader is reported to have signed with road cycling WorldTeam Jumbo Visma for 2022 according to a report by Wielerflits.

Jumbo Visma is one of the most successful road cycling teams of recent years and this year its riders have won the Vuelta a Espana, collected Olympic medals and finished second at the Tour de France. Vader apparently joined the team on its training camp in Alicante last year and has had ambitions to race on the road, "for some time," according to the Dutch website.

If Vader has signed with the Dutch team, Wielerflits is reporting that he will still be racing on dirt as well as tarmac. Following in the footsteps of Van der Poel and Pidcock, he will most likely do blocks of mountain bike races mainly targeting World Cups and the World Championships interspersed with blocks of road racing. This will be Jumbo Visma's first foray into mountain biking and further proof of the rising stock of cross country racing. Following the Olympics and the crossover success of Van Der Poel and Pidcock, XC mountain biking is becoming increasingly popular with road cyclists so the introduction of another large team to the sport will only help its exposure and reach. Jumbo Visma's frame sponsor, Cervelo, doesn't currently make a mountain bike so it will be interesting to see if Vader will be able to pick and choose his own package should the reports of his transfer turn out to be true.

We have contacted Vader for more information and he told us to expect more news about his situation soon.

4 Comments

  • 4 0
 You put up a black and white photo of a current rider, with their name in front of it. My first impression is they died. Colour photos = alive. Black and white = dead/caught doping.
  • 7 1
 His dad Darth Vader must be proud
  • 1 0
 Would have thought it is more likely he’ll focus on road with the odd foray onto dirt rather than Jumbo Visma coming into mtb

Look at Piddock, it wasn’t really the Ineos team coming into mtb.
  • 2 0
 I bet he will show up on either a Santa Cruz or Focus bike since they are owned by the same company that owns Cervelo.

