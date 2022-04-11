Milan Vader Seriously Injured After Crash at the Itzulia Basque Country

Milan Vader has been hospitalised following a serious crash during the Itzulia Basque Country road race on Friday.
The Dutch XC racer who finished 10th at the Tokyo Olympics joined the Jumbo Visma road cycling team
in the offseason with the plan to combine stints of road racing with mountain bike races. Following a serious crash descending on Friday with around 100 km left to race on stage 5 of the Itzulia Basque Country, Vader is said to be in stable condition at the University Medical Hospital in Bilbao.
Dutch news website AD
has confirmed with Milan's father that he suffered a broken vertebra, a fractured collarbone and shoulder blade. Milan was also operated on immediately to insert stents into his carotid arteries because they believe these had been narrowed. Milan was being kept under anaesthesia with the main priority to keep good brain function.
Milan's team Jumbo Visma has released a short statement saying that he is in a stable condition and will remain at the University Medical Hospital for the next few days for observation.
|A short update from the Basque Country: Milan will remain in the University Medical Hospital in Bilbao for the next days for observation and further recovery. If there is news, we will come back to you again.—Jumbo Visma
We will keep this article updated with Milan's condition and we wish him all the best with his recovery.
Any word on whether he crashed mountain biking or road biking, i.e. hit by a car?
