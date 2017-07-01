VIDEOS

Millau EWS Round 5 In One Minute - Video

Jul 1, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

Get the fast paced lowdown on some of the action all squeezed into 60 seconds of intense footage. Keep your eyes peeled for the full highlights coming soon.


MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries


