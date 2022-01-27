close
Mille Johnset & Angel Suarez Join Commencal/100%

Jan 27, 2022
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
PRESS RELEASE: Commencal/100%

The COMMENCAL/100% Team is very happy to welcome two new renowned riders to its ranks - Mille Johnset and Angel Suarez! They will join Hugo Frixtalon (FR), Greg Williamson (UK) and Thomas Estaque (FR). Five athletes with awesome style and a lot of talent between them!




Mille is regularly placed in the top 10 women in the world and last year she signed off her first World Cup podium, on the very technical Les Gets track. Her progression, her strong mental attitude and her commitment in terms of riding leaves no one in any doubt. She deserves to be fully supported to reach her goals! At only 20-years-old, she is based between Lillehammer (Norway) and Wales (UK).

"I'm too excited for this new opportunity! I think joining COMMENCAL/100% is going be a breath of fresh air! A lot to learn but all in good ways. The team seems sick and I couldn’t be more proud to be representing them in the coming years!"

- Mille Johnset






Angel is a determined rider who, after several major injuries, has been able to achieve top 10 overall in the UCI World Cup twice as well as a third place in finals. He's got this amazing raw speed and fiery spirit necessary to smash podiums. He's a hard-working athlete who refines his riding style and pace management season after season. We can't wait to see him in the start gate very soon!

"As always, I’m super excited for this season, and having the chance to race for COMMENCAL as part of a bigger team is what I was looking for! I’m already familiar with nearly all the parts on the bike and the team kits always look amazing. I’m ready to give 100%!"

- Angel Suarez





Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours 100percent Commencal Angel Suarez Mille Johnset


