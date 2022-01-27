Mille Johnset & Angel Suarez Join Commencal/100%

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal/100%

- Mille Johnset

- Angel Suarez

The COMMENCAL/100% Team is very happy to welcome two new renowned riders to its ranks - Mille Johnset and Angel Suarez! They will join Hugo Frixtalon (FR), Greg Williamson (UK) and Thomas Estaque (FR). Five athletes with awesome style and a lot of talent between them!Mille is regularly placed in the top 10 women in the world and last year she signed off her first World Cup podium, on the very technical Les Gets track. Her progression, her strong mental attitude and her commitment in terms of riding leaves no one in any doubt. She deserves to be fully supported to reach her goals! At only 20-years-old, she is based between Lillehammer (Norway) and Wales (UK).Angel is a determined rider who, after several major injuries, has been able to achieve top 10 overall in the UCI World Cup twice as well as a third place in finals. He's got this amazing raw speed and fiery spirit necessary to smash podiums. He's a hard-working athlete who refines his riding style and pace management season after season. We can't wait to see him in the start gate very soon!