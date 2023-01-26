Mille Johnset Joins the Canyon CLLCTV Factory DH Team

Canyon has announced that Mille Johnset will be joining its CLLCTV Factory DH Team.
After previously racing on the now disbanded Commencal/100% team
Mille Johnset has made the jump to the CLLCTV Factory DH Team and will be racing alongside Troy Brosnan, Luca Shaw and Dante Silva once World Cup racing finally kicks off in June.
|I am super excited to be joining the CLLCTV. They are one of the best and most professional teams out here in my opinion and it’s an honour to be part of it. For me personally I think it’s the perfect timing to be joining their program. I never been more motivated or wanted it more. Working with the team, people and riders will be super good experience and I’m going to learn a lot. I’ve always been a fan of the Canyon brand and their bikes. Already after just a few weeks I feel so at home on the Sender. I'm super excited to see what we can do in 2023!— Mille Johnset
|Mille has shown huge potential in recent seasons so it’s super exciting to welcome her onto the program. We're looking forward to working with her to unlock even more speed than she already has, helping her to target podium places in the upcoming season.— Fabien Barel
