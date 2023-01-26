Mille Johnset Joins the Canyon CLLCTV Factory DH Team

I am super excited to be joining the CLLCTV. They are one of the best and most professional teams out here in my opinion and it’s an honour to be part of it. For me personally I think it’s the perfect timing to be joining their program. I never been more motivated or wanted it more. Working with the team, people and riders will be super good experience and I’m going to learn a lot. I’ve always been a fan of the Canyon brand and their bikes. Already after just a few weeks I feel so at home on the Sender. I'm super excited to see what we can do in 2023! — Mille Johnset