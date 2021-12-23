close
Mille Johnset Moves on From Atherton Racing After 8 Years

Dec 23, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Mille Johnset steezing morning practice.

Atherton Racing has announced it has parted ways with Mille Johnset after 8 years together.

From initially being spotted by Rachel Atherton in the start hut at the Hafjell World Cup to earning her first Elite podium in 2021, Mille has graduated through the Atherton development squad to become one of the world's fastest women as part of its flagship team.

bigquotesI’ll always be grateful for the opportunities that Atherton Racing gave me and for all the memories. I have learned, grown and overcome, there have been endless different experiences over these years and I wish the team all the very best for the upcoming season and into the future.Mille Johnset

bigquotesWe’re always proud and excited to launch our Atherton Academy riders into the next stages of their career. Mille is the latest success story out of a programme that started in 2012 with Taylor Vernon and Martin Maes. We wish her all the luck and look forward to watching her go from strength to strength.Dan Brown, Atherton Racing’s Team Director

Great season so far from Mille Johnset. It would be nice to see her finish things off on the podium this week.

The full story of Mille's journey with the team is below:


Press Release: Atherton Racing

We first met Mille at Hafjell in 2013. She was supposed to be course sweeper but when the organisers ruled that she was too young she got to give out the timing chips instead… A start-hut meeting with Rachel was the beginning of a pathway that would see Mille develop from a talented tween to World Cup winner and see her take her first Elite podium in the 2021 World Cup Series.

12 year old Mille had already been racing for a year and had won the 2012 Norwegian Championship. Rachel said “Even aged 12 or 13 Mille was so strong! And so mature, for a couple of years I kept an eye on her Instagram, I remember how sorted she was, how she presented herself, her posts gave a real sense of the fun she was having riding her bike. We started to chat and to talk about how we might support her…”

Mille said. ‘I was already hooked on racing – even though often I was the only one in my category! Rachel and I talked about this a lot, knowing that she had been in the same position so many times was really encouraging”

Part of the ethos of the Atherton Academy is to provide a pathway to World Cup success without the pressure of young riders having to deliver results or be too much in the public eye, so we took things slowly – at first Mille was still skiing competitively and riding in the summer months. But after her 2016 season, when she took the British Downhill Series Overall and charged to the win at Red Bull’s Foxhunt, it was clear that word was out!

Mille looks back on that time with the Atherton Academy fondly,

“At first it was me and Kade (Edwards) , then Jamie Cable and Luke Williamson joined too. It was at that point I decided that I needed to quit skiing and really commit to racing Downhill. There were some awesome training camps with the Athertons and Taylor Vernon then Muddy (Graeme Mudd, Trek Factory Racing 2017). And there was an amazing Academy camp in Dyfi where Affy was coaching and helping us out – I still think about those pointers all the time. It was raining and snowing – and so cool! One of the best weekends ever!”

Mille graduated to our full factory team and in 2019 she got to ride the Atherton Bike for the first time. Mille said “It was such a crazy time, when I signed the contract for 2019 I hadn’t even see the bike but I knew it would be good. By the time I got to ride it was only a few weeks to the World Cup but I felt at home right away, this bike made me feel safer, more confident. For the first time I understood the difference that a few mm, or a few extra psi can make – it’s definitely made me a better rider and to take my first World Cup at Val di Sole was unreal!

2021 saw Mille’s first Elite podium ( 4th at Les Gets) and will be her final season with the team.



55 Comments

  • 48 1
 hope the new team provides some socks. Wink
  • 2 0
 That’s never gonna happen
  • 3 0
 It's gotten just brutal here is SoCal with temps dipping into the low 50s, so I wore pants on my last ride and went full Mille.
  • 2 0
 100% sure, they will provide socks
  • 2 0
 @DBone95: That is 100% still shorts and Tshirt weather
  • 19 0
 Has anyone filled the Pivot Factory slot left behind by Emilie???
  • 13 0
 Did not see this coming but I'm excited to see Mille next season either way!
  • 10 0
 Shame but guess we all have to move on a t some stage heres wishing you well who ever you ride for
  • 7 0
 The athletic adversity I witnessed Millie face that entire week in snowshoe was nothing short of impressive to watch-she got kicked in the face (figuratively speaking) that whole trip and she just got up again and again trying her best. She got 6th in that final round but it seemed like a victory after all the struggles of the week-I was super impressed by her tenacity. Always knew of Mille and watched her ride during my time at the races, but, I became a big fan that week.
Wish her the best in the future and big applause to Atherton for giving her that shot early on.
  • 1 0
 No, she literally got kicked in the face. Did you see that gnarly crash in practice where she landed on her face! Then, day of the race she broke her wheel in her practice so she didn't get a full run. On top of that, the girl who raced right before Millie, had an even worse crash, on the exact same feature where Millie crashed, and got knocked out cold! If you don't believe me because it wasn't on the feed, the rider who crashed was Rachel Pageau and she posted her crash to her Instagram. So Millie, while heading down to the lift to go back up for her second run, passed a who got knocked out at the same feature.

Millie had a horrible crash, saw a girl knocked out at the same feature in her race run, then had people yelling at her that she can't do her second run when she did because it would mess up the live feed (per her Instagram), THEN SHE PULLED OUT 6TH PLACE!. AND if you go back and watch the replay she was only slow in section 2, where both girls crashed, and she was insanely fast everywhere else.
  • 11 4
 Canyon believe it.
  • 1 0
 Mille looked very fast and fearless last year, so much improvement in speed. She got some really terrible luck at the end of the season, but I think she's ready to step to another level and compete with the likes of Marine, Myriam, Tahnee, Vali, and Cammie. The arrow is pointing straight up for her, I hope to see her on a few podiums in 2022.
  • 5 0
 Commencal 100% I told you
  • 2 0
 I'm just shook that not only she's been racing at a high level for 8 years but that Atherton bikes has been around more than 8 years now. It feels like Atherton bikes came out like 2 years ago, time sure flies.
  • 2 0
 Atherton racing has been around for 8 years under different teams but Atherton bikes is yeah like two years old dude
  • 5 1
 Atherton Racings Team director, is that still Dan Brown?
  • 2 0
 Their FB page says yes, Dan Brown is still director.
  • 4 0
 @tbmaddux: Also the quote in this article is attributed to "Dan Brown, Atherton Racing’s Team Director"
  • 1 0
 @sino428: it wasn’t at the time the article went online.
  • 1 0
 @prevail: I hate when they do that.
  • 2 0
 @sino428: Ah, I see they fixed it indeed. It looked a bit anonymous initially whereas Dan has been with them from the very start.
  • 3 0
 Atherton has been around for 8 years already?? Time flies.
  • 4 0
 I think the bike brand was still called Robotbike at the time, but Mille was already on the team before Atherton got on this brand. She probably started with them when they were riding Trek or GT bikes.
  • 5 0
 It’s a little confusing but yeah, “Atherton Racing” has been around since 2007, although branded as Animal Commencal, GT Factory, or Trek.

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GT_Factory_Racing
  • 2 0
 Maybe commencal 100 as they just said the team is growing and sounds like a girl is joining the team
  • 3 1
 Moving to Canyon with Kaos!!?
  • 1 0
 Best of luck for the next chapter.
  • 2 1
 Good , those bikes are booty
  • 1 1
 Are they more than 3 years old ? Atherton bikes
  • 4 0
 The atherton racing team has, not the bike company itself.
  • 1 0
 No, but this is about the racing team…“Atherton Racing” has been around since 2007, although branded as Animal Commencal, GT Factory, or Trek.

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GT_Factory_Racing
  • 1 0
 Go girl.....
  • 2 2
 This could be a PIVOTal move in her career.
  • 1 0
 Canyon
  • 3 3
 Syndicate
  • 5 0
 Would be nice for them to have a female rider, but I think Nina would be a more likely choice.
  • 3 0
 Canyon
  • 2 1
 @nojzilla: Anna Newkirk has just left Canyon, so there's a slot for a youngish fast female
  • 4 3
 Not good enough
  • 4 5
 Odds this was influenced by her relationships with the seagrave family?
  • 1 1
 For sure canyon
  • 1 2
 Hello Trek!
