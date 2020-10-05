Mille Johnset's New 150mm 29er Atherton Trail Bike - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

It may look like a standard Horst Link but don't be deceived. This is Dave Weagle's DW6 system that was first commissioned by Robot bikes and has now been transposed over to Atherton. The 6 is important as it highlights that this is a 6 bar linkage as opposed to the Horst's 4. On this bike it has been tweaked to deliver 150mm of rear travel that is paired with a 160mm fork.

A new travel number in a very familiar package for the fledgling brand.

The black on black titanium lugs with carbon tubes is now becoming a bit of a trademark of the Atherton clan's bikes and it remains for this new trail bike. The first picture shows the 2 short links that are a crucial part of the Weagle design.

This team build with Trickstuff brakes and Continental tires is available through the Athertons web shop.

SRAM and FSA parts make up Mille's drivetrain

Vivid blue Crankbrothers Mallet pedals provide one of the few flashes of colour on this stealth build.