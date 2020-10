Mille Johnset's New 150mm 29er Atherton Trail Bike - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

It may look like a standard Horst Link but don't be deceived. This is Dave Weagle's DW6 system that was first commissioned by Robot bikes and has now been transposed over to Atherton. The 6 is important as it highlights that this is a 6 bar linkage as opposed to the Horst's 4. On this bike it has been tweaked to deliver 150mm of rear travel that is paired with a 160mm fork.

A new travel number in a very familiar package for the fledgling brand.

The black on black titanium lugs with carbon tubes is now becoming a bit of a trademark of the Atherton clan's bikes and it remains for this new trail bike. The first picture shows the 2 short links that are a crucial part of the Weagle design.

This team build with Trickstuff brakes and Continental tires is available through the Athertons web shop.

SRAM and FSA parts make up Mille's drivetrain

Vivid blue Crankbrothers Mallet pedals provide one of the few flashes of colour on this stealth build.

The Atherton downhill bike has now proven itself a winning formula on the World Cup circuit , and we've also seen a 160mm, 27.5" enduro bike being ridden by Atherton athletes as a pit warm-up bike and at some enduro races too. Now, a third bike has entered the stable for the Welsh racing brand, a 150mm 29er.This definitely isn't a radical departure for the Atherton engineers, and the silhouette will be very familiar to anyone who has paid attention to the brand's development. The bike uses the same 3-d printed titanium lugs and carbon tubes as the downhill bike with the same DW 6 suspension system driving the suspension. As with all Atherton bikes, the geometry is customisable but a number of stock sizes will be available. Mille described her bike as a medium/large that apparently has a reach of 465mm. Prices start at £3,400 ($4,400USD) for the 160mm enduro frame with full bikes from £5,500 ($7,100 USD) so we expect this one to fall along similar lines.Mille Johnset was riding her new bike at Crankworx Innsbruck this year so we caught up with her to take a closer look at her ride. She wasn't too sure about set up numbers, but there's still plenty to look at here.