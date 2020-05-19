Millyard's Hyper Ride Shock Returns

May 19, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
by millyard
Views: 535    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Additional reporting: Si Paton

The father and son team of Allen and Stephen Millyard have been designing unique bikes and parts since the mid-2000s that have never failed to spark intrigue in bike nerds like us. Allen originally built a bike with a Ducatti-inspired trellis design frame and an 8 speed gearbox for his son to race on at the British Downhill Series and that bike was soon followed by an even wilder version with single-sided stays. By all accounts, it rode entirely different to the bikes of the day and was heaped with praise by Dirt mag's Steve Jones among others. Stephen Millyard showed that the hype translated to the race clock as well as he was podiuming in the amateur classes at the British national series despite only having 120mm of travel.

There was more to it than the frame and the gearbox though as at the heart of both of those bikes there was also a custom shock built called the Hyper Ride.

The first generation Hyper Ride nestled in the Millyard 001.
The first generation Hyper Ride nestled in the Millyard 001.

Details were always pretty thin on the ground for the Hyper Ride shock but it was based on oleo struts that are used in tank suspension and plane landing gear but adapted for a much lighter application in mountain bikes. It was originally nitrogen charged but that was apparently later changed to argon as it was simpler, cheaper and easier to transport. We later saw Nito Shox's take on the same lines but like Millyard's first attempt at replacing traditional mountain bike dampers, this seemed to fall into obscurity for reasons not related to its performance

Eurobike 2015
We first saw Nitro Shox take on the idea at Eurobike in 2015

Now Stephen and Allen have returned to the shock and created a second prototype although this time it's not for a downhill bike but for Stephen's Transition Sentinel.


Like the original Millyard shock, we can see there is very little external adjustment aside from a charging port. To set up the shock all you do is set the correct pressure for the rider weight using a portable bottle (up to a maximum of 4,200 psi!) and the shock is apparently good to go with no washers, shims, valves or adjustments. The original shock used to get so hot that a 'do not touch' sticker had to be added, which obviously affect the oil viscosity and gas pressure so cooling fins have also been added to this latest design.


The story gets even wilder when you get into the construction of it. Stephen Millyard says: "The project began in the garden shed where we were able to find old vehicle parts, that would later form the key components of Hyper Ride 2. A phosphor bronze bush forged from a 1950s BSA Gold Star valve guide serves as the bottom pivot and the main strut is a reengineered Land Rover steering damper. The main body was turned from a solid block of aluminium left over from the 2006 Mk1 Millyard downhill race bike using a 1974 Colchester Lathe and finished on a 1950 Elliot milling machine."


Another quirk of the shock is that the Millyards recommend you run high tyre pressures, as they did back on the original bikes. Stephen says: "Harder tyres are better because a soft tyre is an undamped spring. The suspension does give better grip which compensates for the harder tyres. I used to race with 45 psi front and rear."

There is no plan to sell these publically, it's just another demonstration of the wild creativity of the Millyards and their engineering ingenuity. However, we've been told they have been working on a pretty out-there idea for a fork so watch this space for more Millyard madness in the near future.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Leadville Race Series Cancelled]
125143 views
Bike Check: Jason Momoa's Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
83641 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Endura Start Production on PPE]
72644 views
Behind the Numbers: Commencal Meta TR 29
43133 views
Put Your World Cup DH Knowledge to Good Use in Round 1 of DH Fantasy Trivia
40778 views
First Look: Pivot's Phoenix Dock Tool System
38055 views
First Ride: Privateer 161 - An Affordable-ish Race Ready Machine
35803 views
UCI Reveals Updated 2020 World Cup Calendar - Double Headers!
34824 views

29 Comments

  • 16 2
 weird amount of negativity going on in these comments, I think this is really interesting and I'm super curious to see how this works! I agree the high tire pressure thing sounds weird but I guess it makes sense? I'm not gonna pass judgement without seeing results though, and I've only heard great things about this guy from people I actually trust.
  • 1 0
 If the lad in the vid indeed runs Exo tires, then the only reason we didn’t see them getting rolled of the rim with such brutal cornering is because of Moar Air system. I burp out exos when doing with normal pressures. This lad put some serious side loads in those S-turns. I personally don’t buy this high tire pressure (ironic considering how slippery uk trails are in their normal state, not as pictured) but shock itself can be very interesting.
  • 3 0
 Oleo dampers are more efficient. You can fit more damping into a smaller package. What that means as far as MTB performance goes, who knows. One thing I do know for a fact is that 45psi tires certainly do not grip as well as 26psi, no matter the suspension setup.
  • 2 0
 Look haters, I know why you're really upset... because you can't buy it. That' right, your money is no good here. Just a father, his son, and an iron-man worthy garage of a shop making one-offs. Thanks for the share PB, I loved that one-armed Millyard DH bike. Speaking of weird bikes, what ever happened to the Honda Dh bike program?
  • 3 0
 Allen is a freaking genius, not sure about the tyre pressure, but his 'tinkering' with no use of cad or any sophisticated equipment is legendary.
  • 2 0
 Wow, all the comments so far seem to be making assumptions and shitting on something they know nothing about...

Have you ridden it? Do you know someone who has tried it? Have you read anything by anyone who has tested it?
  • 3 4
 "Harder tyres are better because a soft tyre is an undamped spring. The suspension does give better grip which compensates for the harder tyres"

LOL. Yeah all those companies, bike techs, and racers across all mtb, who've been getting faster and faster since we started to drop tire pressures are doing it wrong.
  • 2 0
 Ok, were any of hem using a shock like this? How do you know those assumptions count when using an oleo strut shock?
  • 1 0
 Seriously. Guys today are blistering fast compared to the 45 psi days.
  • 1 0
 @jayacheess: yes, by none of them are using this shock. How do you know that they wouldn't be faster running 45psi in this shock?

I'm not saying they definitely would, I'm saying that everyone here who says otherwise is making an assumption that is untested because it goes against their previous knowledge, rather than taking what the designers say at face value until testing can either bare out or disprove what they are saying.
  • 1 0
 *on this shock
  • 1 0
 This looks awesome, it’s really impressive to see such an innovative design come out so refined from a backyard workshop. These two definitely need to go into business
  • 1 0
 Having owned a Transition Sentinel, and read Steve Jones' praise of that shock, I can only imagine what a blast that thing is to ride!
  • 3 0
 I don't care, I want it.
  • 1 0
 I wonder what Allen thinks about Cushcore and the likes in relation to the undamped spring comment!
  • 2 0
 YESSSSSSSS
  • 1 0
 Millyard is a wizard with mechanical stuff,period!
  • 1 0
 no adjustments on the shock? no rebound? Id like to hear why and how!
  • 1 0
 "ribbed for her pleasure" anyone?
  • 1 0
 4200psi? I don't want that in between my legs
  • 1 0
 Maximum PSI GUY
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011846
Mobile Version of Website