Mind Yourself: A Call for Support as North Vancouver's Derek Dix Battles Brain Cancer

As a child, his riding development was stunted. "There was a delay in me getting my training wheels off," says Dix, but it didn’t dampen his enthusiasm. As soon as the wheels literally came off, a young Derek was hauling supplies out of his family's garage to build makeshift jumps. "I'd just be in the driveway on my little green bike airing off things," he says.





Motivated by photographers like Sterling Lorence, he and Connor would explore the local mountains, searching for locations they'd seen in magazines. "Those mountain bike photographers were such an inspiration for me," he says. "I've always loved photography. My mom and dad got me my own camera for my birthday. It was this Crayola-yellow 110-mil thing. I shot everything with it. I loved it. Then my mom gave me her old Pentax 35 film camera."



Derek’s friends have created an auction to support him through his battle with Cancer. All items have been donated by generous local brands and athletes. Some of the donors include: Brandon Semenuk, Tyler McCaul, Wyn Masters, Arc'teryx, lululemon, Regining Champ. Please consider bidding on an item to support Derek here

Derek Dix was just shy of 26 years old when he was diagnosed with cancer—an inoperable brain tumour. Only five years later, scans showed additional, faster-developing growth in the same area. Despite the heaviness of living with this disease, Dix continues returning to bikes as a method to cope but also a means to thrive.Derek grew up at the base of Cypress Mountain on Vancouver's North Shore. He and his friends were fond of saying their backyard went all the way up to Alaska. As confidence grew, he took his jumps into the forest and even started building little ladder bridges to practice mountain biking. By the time he was in high school, he and friend Connor Macleod were busy building a trail together. "It was called Overflow and was in the Brothers Creek area, just down the street," he says.Spending time in the forest manipulating the natural elements into old-school North Shore jank became an artistic process for Derek. Arranging large granite boulders, hollowed-out old-growth stumps, and cobbling together woodwork features were an expression of his developing passion for visual design.Even as a teenager, Derek knew where he wanted to go in life. "I grew up in a time when some of my best friends were aiming to be professional athletes, and documentation was required," he says. "In addition to shooting, I knew people needed identities—they needed to stand out."Derek had a brief foray into the world of downhill racing post-graduation, but a bout with mono cut his season short. After wheezing and collapsing at the finish line of his second race at the Bike Ranch in Kamloops, he decided to leave the podium dreams behind and enrol at the Alberta University of the Arts (formerly ACAD).Although it was a 12-hour drive away from home, the Coast Range kept a firm hold on his heart. Derek made the drive back home most weekends and every summer. Bikes were never far from mind.After moving home to the west coast after university in 2011, Dix and a partner opened a shared workspace called Also Known As or just AKA. He looked for opportunities to get his work recognized. "I moved into AKA, and I wasn't booking any clients. People told me, 'Well, nobody knows you here; just start your own thing.'"Derek's own thing came in partnership with his buddy Connor, in the form of the Ultramontane series. They created six bi-weekly video releases around Vancouver and Howe Sound. The idea? To counteract the lack of off-season content.The series announcement stated, "The majority of media and professional riders migrate to warmer climates to shoot their ad campaigns and document their editorial journeys. While the idea of road trips and travel can be romanticized, many riders cannot afford this luxury." The concept, filming, photography, and direction of the project made it a hit and instantly popular. "After that, I had regular repeat clients," Dix says.Passionate about delivering each brand's message, Derek focuses on direction, photography, graphic design, and video for his clients. It was in 2015 he founded his own studio called colder°. His commercial work ranges from start-ups in health and wellness to the industrial sector, but his passion lies in the outdoors. Some of his mountain bike specific clients have included Geoff Gulevich, Harookz, Matt Hunter, Matt Miles, Specialized, Rocky Mountain, Easton, GT, and Knolly Bikes.In late 2015, Derek felt a head rush come on out of nowhere while riding his bike to work. He pulled over, leaned on his handlebars, and waited for it to pass. The whole episode was only about a minute, but his mom insisted that he get it checked out.An MRI showed a slow-growing brain tumour the size of his palm, on his left frontal and temporal lobe. Due to the complicated nature of its outer edges, it was deemed inoperable. "I went to get a biopsy at the cancer agency," Derek says. "They did a little chop in where my temple is, and they realized it was impossible to do a clean operation on it."Twenty-nine radiation treatments brought the size of the tumour down by 40%. "But when it's the size of your hand, still having 60% of it is defeating," Derek says. "But at the same time, it was out of my hands."Derek fought to keep riding as hard as possible through his diagnosis and treatment, even continuing to complete the infamous North Shore Triple Crowns. "I was pretty isolated at that time because I was trying to start a business and a whole design studio," he says. "Sometimes, I was only riding 15 kilometres a day on my way to work, but it gave me time to prepare my mind for the day and for what I was dealing with personally."Eventually, fatigue and loss of strength forced him to pull back. He started seeing friends even less. Emotionally, it felt as though 2018 wound him up and spit him out.However, by the next year—with chemotherapy complete—Derek started working on ramping back up. He started to work on a new company, Practical Recreation. "I've worked at it at a really slow pace. It was kind of a quiet time for me," he says. "I went through so many drafts and logos. It's a personal full branding project and I want it to be a masterpiece." By the following year, Derek was feeling back to his old self.Unfortunately, on a recent MRI, doctors discovered new growth on his tumour known as a grade II astrocytoma. "I felt no new symptoms this time," he says. "It's on the existing tumour, but it's also fast-growing, and the original one had almost grown for ten years before we found it. So it’s a little bit frightening to see that. The chemo after the first diagnosis was to stabilize the tumour and ensure that there wouldn't be any more growth. Hearing that within five years that there's new growth and that it is growing rapidly—it's a heavy hit."Derek's options were limited this time around as he can't receive radiation again. However, because the new growth is in the temporal lobe, they could operate. In April, he had surgery—a craniotomy—to remove as much as possible. "I went under the blade, and they operated, but they couldn't take out all of it," he says.The first time around, Derek says there was a lot of effort to figure out his best options. "This time around, I've been a lot more passive because all I can do is what the doctors recommend for me, and I just have to go through it," he says. "Knowing that I can't get radiation again and that they've operated as much as they can, all I can do is go through this chemo and see if it holds things up."Both Derek and his mom have received chemotherapy in the past and have vulnerable immune systems. They've spent most of the pandemic tucked away on the Sunshine Coast. It's there that he experienced his first post-surgery trail ride on his Knolly hardtail. "I felt so happy—so much enjoyment and excitement," he says. "Out on my ride, I could hear all this wind; the trees were singing. It was pretty cool to hear all that while riding along the most gentle flat creek. Everything was lichen and moss, and then there was the light creeping through the mist. If I had someone up there, we would have been shooting for hours."Riding continues to be what Derek returns to for alleviating stress, the connection to community, and the clarity of thought it provides. "Obviously, you get the endorphins and adrenaline, but it is also a great time riding with friends and being able to share whatever is going on," he says. "And the solo rides bring such a deep path of thinking. When I'm gone—and I'm gone for like six hours—it's just time to be with my mind and think things through and address them while my mind is alert."The overall median survival rate for this type of cancer is eight years, and Derek doesn't know what the future holds. "I know cancer is an issue in my life and that it's consuming a lot of my time currently," he says. "I know that it is impairing my physical abilities and it is fatiguing. It has taken away vocabulary, visual memory, and facial recall that I need to learn back. But all I can do is go day-by-day and try to keep things going as much as I can. Knowing I have to go through it all a second time, I know that whatever happens - and it can be bad - that I have to accept it or be grateful. It's either of those two. I can't be mad at it and say, 'no.'"