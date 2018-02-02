VIDEOS

Mining for Skills with Kirt Voreis - Video

Feb 2, 2018
by NinerBikes  
Mining for Skills

by NinerBikes
You want to do a wall ride? You need basic skills. You want to roll off steep obstacles? You need basic skills. You want to ride steep terrain? You need basic skills. You want to corner in control and at speed? You guessed it, you need basic skills. Kirt Voreis knows this all too well and has honed a bunch of basic skills and pushed himself to become a world-class rider. In the follow up series of skills videos, Kirt shares these basic steps so you can practice and become a better rider.

Learn the skills that Kirt taught Doug in the video at Niner Bikes

bigquotesGrowing up in Fontana, California, the desert always attracted me. I longed to explore the wide open spaces and rugged landscapes that bordered the mountains and held in my city. They were only a few miles away. As a teenager in the mid 80's I spent almost every weekend with my family in the Mojave Desert. Days were spent riding motorcycles, hunting snakes and venturing around. My stepdad’s parents had 10 acres about 120 miles from Vegas. It was my paradise. My stepbrother, Colin Bailey, former World Cup DH racer, and I would hike an old beach cruiser with low tire pressure to the top of the sand dunes and try to make it to the bottom. Riverbeds lined with rocks and cliffs also made fun drop-ins to sandy landings. I learned a lot about riding and how to make fun from nothing back then.


Over the years I thought about the fun times we had out in the desert. Why it never occurred to me to go back and find spots to film, I don’t know. When I signed with Niner, Ian and I began to plan a project that would have great riding with a "skills learned message" tied together with an unforgettable storyline. As the story and project evolved, my memories of the places I would explore as a kid would pop up. On a visit to see my parents in California, I decided to explore a few zones I remembered from my childhood and found the perfect area for our story. With a location found and the story complete, everything was ready to come alive. Ian got a plane ticket and met Doug and I in southern California.Kirt Voreis

When you re digging in the desert water is a key ingredient for shaping and keeping the dirt together. It s hard to pack dry dirt...

Kirt grew a pretty awesome beard for this project.
If you spend enough time with a pick and shovel you can probably give up that gym membership and avoid that dad bod.

While Kirt had scouted the whole area weeks before there was still a lot to be done. We had to decide on which locations we wanted to concentrate on, and then build everything. When you're digging in the desert, water is a key ingredient for shaping and keeping the dirt together. It's hard to pack dry dirt. A mostly full 50 gallon barrel of water really helped with keeping everything together. Kirt grew an awesome beard to help with his part in the video, and as an added bonus it made him stronger and more minerly which was a huge help while digging.

Mining for Skills
Mining for Skills
Mining for Skills

Mining for Skills
Mining for Skills
Mining for Skills

Mining for Skills
We got a few things built and shot the first day, just kind of feeling it out and getting warmed up for the rest of the week. And then the weather changed. We'd planned to camp out at the site for a few days and just build and ride and film, but the forecast of heavy rainfall out in the canyons wasn't something that had us stoked. Flash floods and mud are a reality in the desert when it rains. Luckily Kirt's friend D and his girl Cass let us crash in their RV and looked after us really well. Awesome home cooked meals were a welcome treat at the start and end of every day. The rain made digging and building a lot easier for the first bit, but then it became too much and the dirt became muddy and unmanageable and we had to take a break from it all.

Mining for Skills
Mining for Skills
Mining for Skills

40 gallons of water gone and done for the day.
Mining for Skills
Mining for Nugs

Mining for Nugs
Digging between the rain squalls makes everything so much easier in the desert. To a point. Shortly after this it began to rain harder and the dirt became too sticky to dig or pack.
Mining for Skills

Mining for Skills
Mining for Skills

bigquotesThe rain made digging and building a lot easier for the first bit, but then it became too much and the dirt became muddy and unmanageable and we had to take a break from it all.

This is the lip for Kirt's big alley oop that starts the video, and as Kirt visualizes it here he realizes just how much speed he's going to need to make it. The next day dawned bright and sunny and we got out early, to catch the morning light.

Mining for Skills
Mining for Skills
Mining for Skills
Mining for Skills
Mining for Skills
Mining for Skills
Mining for Skills

Mining for Skills
Mining for Skills
Mining for Skills
Last seconds of light at the end of a long week of building and shooting.



59 Comments

  • + 80
 if this project is what brought niner to filing bankruptcy then totally worth it
  • + 3
 Just in case you had not read this yet...

www.bicycleretailer.com/industry-news/2018/01/16/investment-group-drops-bid-niner-assets-eve-sale

I find it interesting that Niner is filling bankruptcy when I see Niners all over the PNW trails. Seems like 1 out of 5 bikes in Sandy Ridge is a Niner.

Awesome video Kirt. Will see if you're around when I visit family in Bend next month!
  • + 14
 @XCMark: We filed Chapter 11 to restructure so a new buyer can step in. We aim to emerge with new ownership by the end of the month. Currently, we're still answering questions, designing bikes and planning for the future.
  • + 1
 @NinerBikes: Are you starting a new division in the company ? Calling it sixerbikes ?

#26aintdead

hahaha! Smile
  • + 1
 @NinerBikes: Any plans for a name change in the re-structuring?
  • + 49
 Kirt's riding looked like it could have come from one of his NWD sections! So sick to see he's still got it.
  • + 1
 Always has since his Progression segment! I'm stoked to finally see legit filming with him again with all the sick riding he's been doing over the past few years. Is it just me or do the photos seem more impressive than the edit? Exhibit A: www.pinkbike.com/photo/15574273

WTF!!!
  • + 23
 Niner should go Direct-Sales: Cut out the middle man and GIVE US MORE VOREIS
  • + 12
 No matter what happens with the industry, we need Kirt around. VOREIS the best!
  • + 20
 Kirt is still such a boss!
  • + 2
 Seems like he really knows how to sKirt
  • + 15
 Hell, this ticks all the boxes!
  • + 12
 Really awesome stuff Ian and Kirt
  • + 13
 Thanks! We were just talking about how stoked we are to be coming down to Jamaica! It's going to be a great trip!
  • + 22
 Thanks!! Cant wait to get over there!!
  • + 2
 @Voreis: You are Rad! Thank you, that is all.
  • + 10
 Legends never die, they just grow gnarly facial hair, live in holes and still shred harder than you!
  • + 6
 The riding is amazing. Filming is top notch. Kirt does a great job of showing off what the RIP9 can do. I've been on mine for 6 months and am blown away by how capable it is. Hands down my favorite shred sled I've ever ridden. Thank you for putting out this video guys!
  • + 9
 Shame these pics came too late for Photo of the Year????
  • + 10
 just in time for Photo of the Year 2018!
  • + 1
 not for 2018
  • + 7
 So stoked on this vid!!!! Kirt kills it in the Dez!!! Hell ya!
  • + 7
 That was awesome! Great work guys!!!
  • + 3
 Quote of the week for sure, mining for skills for sure, if you need more skills get digging, I have a lovely pump track that have been working on for a few years, wonder how others would like it, but dont really care as I have build what I want & spent a while building and riding it in, roll on better weather!!!!!!!!!!!
  • + 6
 classic Voreis always keeping me laughing.
  • + 7
 So so so so good
  • + 7
 Nice work @IanHylands
  • + 3
 Thanks!
  • + 1
 I use to build in desert sandy terrain. That digger rush you get when the weather forecast predicts rain... Every feature must be prepped before the rain hits and the time window is so short. The motto 'work less and build more' reaches a new dimension
  • + 4
 f*ck yeah guys! Now can we get another 45 minutes of footage so I can piss away the rest of the workday?
  • + 1
 cant afford it lol
  • + 6
 Sik ass shit Lov da vid
  • + 6
 so fuckin good.
  • + 4
 @Voreis how many different doors songs did you combine there at the end? Haha sick vid!
  • + 5
 Haha, classic remix! Thanks for the stoke!!
  • + 3
 Man I’d give my middle nut for a lesson in the “art of shred” from Vories.
  • + 3
 Ok that first move at 1:20...damn if that doesn't have me wanting to ride more than a Semenuk edit.
  • + 2
 Pinkbike, please fix your video player. Anything higher than 480p doesn't work anymore on mac with Safari or Chrome. How am I supposed to distract myself from working?
  • + 12
 Get a real computer?
  • + 1
 @Tr011: Savage xD
  • + 0
 @Tr011: Wow. Impressively creative.
  • + 2
 @jzPV: did you have to dongle up to view my comment?
  • + 4
 Damn I wish I could throw a 29er around like Kirt
  • + 4
 Any reference to The DOORS is cool with me.
  • + 5
 well, that was rad
  • + 3
 That 29er barspin! Proud niner owner
  • + 4
 Great stuff, just great!
  • + 2
 Hey Kirt.... you have a great life and lucky for all of us your willing to share it. I'm jealous... very jealous.
  • + 1
 And to think Kirt had no sponsor up to a year ago... good to see justice has been restored to the MTB world!
  • + 1
 Keep in mind that this dude is north of 40! Rad rider and a dude who always shares the stoke. Kirt is the shit.
  • + 2
 Oh man, that was a nice video. I almost didn't click, but glad I did.
  • + 2
 Just in case m.pinkbike.com/video/315182
  • + 2
 Had a good chuckle combined with great riding spot on!
  • + 2
 SICK riding Another 3 min edit of just Kirt riding and Heavy Metal!
  • + 1
 Id say he's perfected that trick. holy crap
  • + 1
 29er bar spins. What a time to be alive.
  • + 1
 This video was on point. Riding was super sick! Nice work!
  • - 2
 Did Thor Wixom make this?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



