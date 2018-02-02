Mining for Skills with Kirt Voreis - Video

You want to do a wall ride? You need basic skills. You want to roll off steep obstacles? You need basic skills. You want to ride steep terrain? You need basic skills. You want to corner in control and at speed? You guessed it, you need basic skills. Kirt Voreis knows this all too well and has honed a bunch of basic skills and pushed himself to become a world-class rider. In the follow up series of skills videos, Kirt shares these basic steps so you can practice and become a better rider.
Learn the skills that Kirt taught Doug in the video at Niner Bikes
Growing up in Fontana, California, the desert always attracted me. I longed to explore the wide open spaces and rugged landscapes that bordered the mountains and held in my city. They were only a few miles away. As a teenager in the mid 80's I spent almost every weekend with my family in the Mojave Desert. Days were spent riding motorcycles, hunting snakes and venturing around. My stepdad’s parents had 10 acres about 120 miles from Vegas. It was my paradise. My stepbrother, Colin Bailey, former World Cup DH racer, and I would hike an old beach cruiser with low tire pressure to the top of the sand dunes and try to make it to the bottom. Riverbeds lined with rocks and cliffs also made fun drop-ins to sandy landings. I learned a lot about riding and how to make fun from nothing back then.
Over the years I thought about the fun times we had out in the desert. Why it never occurred to me to go back and find spots to film, I don’t know. When I signed with Niner, Ian and I began to plan a project that would have great riding with a "skills learned message" tied together with an unforgettable storyline. As the story and project evolved, my memories of the places I would explore as a kid would pop up. On a visit to see my parents in California, I decided to explore a few zones I remembered from my childhood and found the perfect area for our story. With a location found and the story complete, everything was ready to come alive. Ian got a plane ticket and met Doug and I in southern California.—Kirt Voreis
While Kirt had scouted the whole area weeks before there was still a lot to be done. We had to decide on which locations we wanted to concentrate on, and then build everything. When you're digging in the desert, water is a key ingredient for shaping and keeping the dirt together. It's hard to pack dry dirt. A mostly full 50 gallon barrel of water really helped with keeping everything together. Kirt grew an awesome beard to help with his part in the video, and as an added bonus it made him stronger and more minerly which was a huge help while digging.
We got a few things built and shot the first day, just kind of feeling it out and getting warmed up for the rest of the week. And then the weather changed. We'd planned to camp out at the site for a few days and just build and ride and film, but the forecast of heavy rainfall out in the canyons wasn't something that had us stoked. Flash floods and mud are a reality in the desert when it rains. Luckily Kirt's friend D and his girl Cass let us crash in their RV and looked after us really well. Awesome home cooked meals were a welcome treat at the start and end of every day. The rain made digging and building a lot easier for the first bit, but then it became too much and the dirt became muddy and unmanageable and we had to take a break from it all.
The rain made digging and building a lot easier for the first bit, but then it became too much and the dirt became muddy and unmanageable and we had to take a break from it all.
This is the lip for Kirt's big alley oop that starts the video, and as Kirt visualizes it here he realizes just how much speed he's going to need to make it. The next day dawned bright and sunny and we got out early, to catch the morning light.
59 Comments
www.bicycleretailer.com/industry-news/2018/01/16/investment-group-drops-bid-niner-assets-eve-sale
I find it interesting that Niner is filling bankruptcy when I see Niners all over the PNW trails. Seems like 1 out of 5 bikes in Sandy Ridge is a Niner.
Awesome video Kirt. Will see if you're around when I visit family in Bend next month!
#26aintdead
hahaha!
WTF!!!
Post a Comment