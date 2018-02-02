Mining for Skills with Kirt Voreis - Video

Growing up in Fontana, California, the desert always attracted me. I longed to explore the wide open spaces and rugged landscapes that bordered the mountains and held in my city. They were only a few miles away. As a teenager in the mid 80's I spent almost every weekend with my family in the Mojave Desert. Days were spent riding motorcycles, hunting snakes and venturing around. My stepdad’s parents had 10 acres about 120 miles from Vegas. It was my paradise. My stepbrother, Colin Bailey, former World Cup DH racer, and I would hike an old beach cruiser with low tire pressure to the top of the sand dunes and try to make it to the bottom. Riverbeds lined with rocks and cliffs also made fun drop-ins to sandy landings. I learned a lot about riding and how to make fun from nothing back then.





Over the years I thought about the fun times we had out in the desert. Why it never occurred to me to go back and find spots to film, I don’t know. When I signed with Niner, Ian and I began to plan a project that would have great riding with a "skills learned message" tied together with an unforgettable storyline. As the story and project evolved, my memories of the places I would explore as a kid would pop up. On a visit to see my parents in California, I decided to explore a few zones I remembered from my childhood and found the perfect area for our story. With a location found and the story complete, everything was ready to come alive. Ian got a plane ticket and met Doug and I in southern California. — Kirt Voreis