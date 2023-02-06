Ministry Cycles is Taking Pre-Orders for their Glued-Together Psalm 150

Remember the Ministry Cycles Psalm 150 that we showed you last year? The 150mm-travel aluminum frame is machined in two halves and then stuck together using aerospace-grade glue, the result being, in my opinion, one hell of a good-looking bicycle. Those who agree with that will be happy to hear that the Psalm 150 is close to production, with the first twenty frames being available this spring either on their own or as part of a complete custom build. As you might have guessed, these are not inexpensive things; a frame costs $5,000 USD, including the $1,000 refundable pre-order deposit.



That will get you the 7075 frame with either a RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate RC2T, Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate, Fox Float X2, or a DHX2 rear shock. Another $300 USD will see your Psalm 150 come with a custom-tuned EXT Storia Lok V3



Psalm 150 Details

• Intended use: Trail / enduro

• Travel: 150mm rear / 160mm front

• Frame material: CNC 7075 aluminum

• Wheel size 29"

• 3VO suspension

• Interchangeable dropouts

• Head angle: 65°

• Seat angle: 77.7°

• Reach: 480 / 490mm (adjustable)

• MSRP: $5,000 USD (frame + shock)

• More info:

