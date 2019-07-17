Destination Showcase: Detroit Lakes & Cuyuna, Minnesota

DETROIT LAKES + CUYUNA, MINNESOTA

Land of the Lakes

Photography & Words: Tory Powers / Riders: Steve Wilcox + Megan Barr

An aerial view of downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota. An aerial view of downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Detroit Lakes

Steve + Megan getting the lowdown from the Detroit Mountain Crew in their massive rental house. Steve + Megan getting the lowdown from the Detroit Mountain Crew in their massive rental house.

Steve + Megan shredding two of the turns on Shakedown Street.

The summer leaves had a very beautiful fall feel.. The summer leaves had a very beautiful fall feel..

All of the trails have an eclectic feel. Try to find sasquatch on one of the trails! All of the trails have an eclectic feel. Try to find sasquatch on one of the trails!

Steve + Megan cruising down one of many bridges on Swayze Train (right). Steve hitting a curved wallride on Mustard Tiger (right). Steve + Megan cruising down one of many bridges on Swayze Train (right). Steve hitting a curved wallride on Mustard Tiger (right).

One of the many falafel gyros we ordered at Hub 41 (left) + a bbq chicken ranch pizza from Zorbaz (right). One of the many falafel gyros we ordered at Hub 41 (left) + a bbq chicken ranch pizza from Zorbaz (right).

Cuyuna

Megan + Steve flowing down Bobsled in Cuyuna. Megan + Steve flowing down Bobsled in Cuyuna.

Countless turns. I wasn't kidding. Countless turns. I wasn't kidding.

Cruising along the best overlook in the trails of Cuyuna, Miner's Mountain trail. Cruising along the best overlook in the trails of Cuyuna, Miner's Mountain trail.

Hitting the fast turns of Screamer, my personal favorite. Hitting the fast turns of Screamer, my personal favorite.

The fast straight leading into Screamer (left) and Steve hitting a big switchback with views of the lake through the trees (right). The fast straight leading into Screamer (left) and Steve hitting a big switchback with views of the lake through the trees (right).

I had to get a taste of this bigger line myself. Coming from a dirtjump/racing background, this was the ultimate playground.(Photos by Steve Wilcox.) I had to get a taste of this bigger line myself. Coming from a dirtjump/racing background, this was the ultimate playground.(Photos by Steve Wilcox.)