Video: 'Minor Threat' ft. Jack McKinney & Evan Menditto

Jul 16, 2023
by Fuji Bikes  

Words: Fuji Bikes

Looking to escape the haze in New Jersey from the Canadian wildfires Jack McKinney and Evan Menditto swapped out the 20” bikes and the concrete skatepark for some long travel Fuji bikes and the trails of Mountain Creek Bike Park. Did I mention they both have a strong background in BMX Wink


photo


Conditions at the park were perfect, cool temps, clear air and fast trails. Not all tricks were landed but jumps were sent and good times were had.


photo


Sky High in the Pit


photo
Jack McKinney, on the Fuji Rakan LT 1.1
photo
Evan Menditto, on the Fuji Auric LT 1.1


photo


photo


Riders:
• Jack McKinney, @jackmmckinney
• Evan Menditto, @senditto


Bikes:
• Fuji Rakan LT 1.1
• Fuji Auric LT 1.1


Photography & Editing
• Joel Chase


Video
• Brian McKinney


Special Thanks:
Mountain Creek Bike Park
DHaRCO Clothing



About Fuji Bikes:
Fuji Bikes has been creating high-quality bicycles for over a century. With a rich heritage and a commitment to innovation, Fuji Bikes offers a diverse range of bicycles designed for various disciplines, including road cycling, mountain biking, urban commuting, and fitness riding. Known for their exceptional craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology, and attention to detail, Fuji Bikes cater to both professional athletes and recreational riders alike, providing them with reliable and performance-driven bicycles. Whether you're a seasoned cyclist or just starting your cycling journey, Fuji Bikes is a brand that combines tradition with modernity to deliver an exceptional cycling experience.

