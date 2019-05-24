INDUSTRY INSIDER

MIPS Acquires Fluid Inside Rotational Impact Company For $3.3 Million

May 24, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

MIPS has acquired the Fluid Inside head protection company, whose system is currently used in the Fox Rampage Pro Carbon helmet, for USD $3.3 million.

MIPS and Fluid Inside both provide technologies to helmet companies to protect against rotational impacts but they do it in different ways. MIPS integrates a low friction slip layer whereas Fluid Inside uses a number of liquid filled pods that mimic the fluid that surrounds your brain. Fluid Inside was created through a collaboration between Oblique Technology L.P. and the University of Ottawa and has mainly been used in team sports, such as ice hockey, but recently moved over to a mountain bike helmet for the first time.


The protection sector has really heated up in the past few months with Bontrager's Wavecel claiming to be the biggest development in cycling for 30 years but then being swiftly rebuffed by MIPS, Koroyd and, earlier this month, Virginia Tech's rankings.

MIPS are claiming this acquisition will help shore up their patent protections (something they've had to defend before) and hints at a move into team sports. We're also wondering if a combination of the two systems could become another step forward for helmet safety technology in future.

bigquotesThe acquisition is primarily part of our strategic plan to increase our patent protection and is an acknowledgment of our position as the world leader in brain protection systems within helmet-based safety. We are also very enthusiastic about strengthening our relationship with University of Ottawa and to further increase our knowledge within team sports.Max Strandwitz, CEO of MIPS

The acquisition amounts to approximately USD $3.3 million with an additional earn-out of a maximum of USD $2 million based on future net revenues.

26 Comments

  • + 39
 My phone autocorrects it to nips
  • - 35
flag lognar (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Cool story bro. Got anything else useless to tell us? How is your mom?
  • - 22
flag Armalite (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @lognar:

Too many downvotes. My sentiments are shared, though!
  • + 5
 Ignore the haters! This is the stuff that matters and I thank you for bringing it to my attention Puddinghead. Good work!
  • + 0
 @wakiisapuddinghead
  • + 0
 Somebody just made a grip on that sale.
  • + 16
 This can be good or bad. Mips is reducing the competition here instead of innovating themselves. Hopefully they push the limits of it and don't just sit back and spend marketing dollars instead of R&D dollars. We'll see.
  • + 5
 My thoughts exactly. Hopefully this will lead to safer helmets. I do worry about tech getting bought and thrown in the trash just to reduce competition.
  • + 1
 I agree - I see the two as working in a similar way despite the statement that they are different. Both surely achieve a small degree of cushioning and slip, and a helmet manufacturer could play one off against the other with pricing?
This strikes me as a way of absorbing similar tech. Could make it more common and cheaper (particularly if it ends up mainstream) or it may keep prices artificially high... I suspect the latter but we will never know!
  • - 1
 They are practicing at suing too
  • + 2
 It is usually bad. Especially when they mention patents. They pretty much invented the market (which IMO is a fake problem they are addressing, but nvm), saw other competitors beating them at their own game, and now want to get as much patents as they can, sue other competitors, corner the market, raise prices. Everyone now will want a "safer" helmet. And of course, they postulated "safer"="has our technology". Reduced competition cannot benefit the consumer in any case.
  • + 2
 The biz world is getting monopolized...and hardly anyone is noticing...or at least saying anything. But Gov and anyone in the stock markets have a conflict of interest in doing anything about it. Mildly refreshing to see some hint in this article...and that there are others here that are noticing. This acquisition is nothing more than market control.
  • + 1
 Companies aren't angels, but some of the replies to this comment are overly pessimistic. Not many companies will throw millions at an acquisition just to bury it. Logically, if the technology is good, they want to buy it to use it and make better products (better performing, better value, etc) - so they can sell more and make more money. If the technology is bad, it will kill itself - why waste the money? It will certainly be about strengthening their company and marketing position overall, but that doesn't have to be nefarious.
  • + 1
 @Archimonde: BOG! Za dom spremni!
  • + 1
 @tj7mesh: But it is, ultimately.
  • + 8
 Pick a helmet technology and be a dick about it.
  • + 1
 Coming soon to an Adult Novelty store near you...."Fluid Outside Protection for your Helmet! (patent pending)"
  • + 3
 I'm old, and slow and I have a new born son. So, I don't care if it's 1% or 2% safer, if it gives me better odds to survive a crash, then I'll pay for it. So bring on MIPS Fluid combo and take my money
  • + 5
 I am waiting for a helmet liner rolling on ball bearings
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: well, I'd buy it.
  • + 1
 6D!
  • + 2
 can we get a review on the lazer cyclone mips asap please? i dont like spending a lot on something thats bin fodder when it does its job, but at the same time concussions suck and id like to never have another. as highlighted in the virginia tech ranking article, it may be the safest but how comfy/ventilated/overall easy to live with is it?

i feel im more interested in that than a 300 quid helmet, even if it was 2% safer. which apparently its not.
  • + 1
 We need better linear deceleration. Rotational movement has been addressed pretty well. Slowing deceleration is the best way to keep concussions away.
  • + 1
 Agreed, but there is a limit to how much it is possible to reduce linear deceleration, as there is only so much distance between the head and helmet shell. Also, it is impossible to optimise absorption for all impact speeds, which is why a DOT helmet is less safe than a MTB one for slow speed crashes. There's a lot going on...
  • + 3
 Soooo... Fluid Inside is superior then....
  • + 1
 3.3...hmmm looks a lot like 33

