MIPS Acquires Fluid Inside Rotational Impact Company For $3.3 Million

MIPS has acquired the Fluid Inside head protection company, whose system is currently used in the Fox Rampage Pro Carbon
helmet, for USD $3.3 million.
MIPS and Fluid Inside both provide technologies to helmet companies to protect against rotational impacts but they do it in different ways. MIPS integrates a low friction slip layer whereas Fluid Inside uses a number of liquid filled pods that mimic the fluid that surrounds your brain. Fluid Inside was created through a collaboration between Oblique Technology L.P. and the University of Ottawa and has mainly been used in team sports, such as ice hockey, but recently moved over to a mountain bike helmet for the first time.
The protection sector has really heated up in the past few months with Bontrager's Wavecel
claiming to be the biggest development in cycling for 30 years but then being swiftly rebuffed by MIPS
, Koroyd
and, earlier this month, Virginia Tech's rankings
.
MIPS are claiming this acquisition will help shore up their patent protections (something they've had to defend before
) and hints at a move into team sports. We're also wondering if a combination of the two systems could become another step forward for helmet safety technology in future.
|The acquisition is primarily part of our strategic plan to increase our patent protection and is an acknowledgment of our position as the world leader in brain protection systems within helmet-based safety. We are also very enthusiastic about strengthening our relationship with University of Ottawa and to further increase our knowledge within team sports.—Max Strandwitz, CEO of MIPS
The acquisition amounts to approximately USD $3.3 million with an additional earn-out of a maximum of USD $2 million based on future net revenues.
