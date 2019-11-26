MIPS Helmets Take Top 4 Spots in Latest Virginia Tech Rankings

Nov 26, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
MIPS headquarters

The latest Virginia Tech helmet safety rankings have been released and MIPS equipped helmets have claimed the top four spots.

The latest rankings score Bontrager's MIPS equipped Rally helmet as the safest tested followed by the Troy Lee A2 MIPS , the Lazer Century MIPS and the Lazer Cyclone MIPS - the winner from the last round of tests. The Bontrager Specter Wavecel is the next safest helmet, however this is a road focussed helmet; the highest-ranking mountain bike helmet without MIPS is the POC Tectal Race that uses POC's (soon to be discontinued) proprietary Spin system.

The top four helmets from the latest Virginia Tech rankings. N.B a lower score equals a safer helmet.

2019 saw a battle of rotational protection systems as Bontrager's Wavecel was released to claims that it was 48 times more effective than EPS foam at preventing concussions and that it prevented concussions 99 times out of 100. In April, Virginia Tech ranked the Bontrager Specter Wavecel as the safest helmet, but its rankings from May and the latest results posted yesterday have MIPS helmets back on top in terms of safety.

POC SPIN

Of the 29 helmets that scored five stars out of five, 24 had MIPS with Wavecel and Spin making up the rest of the spots. However, with only Bontrager helmets able to use Wavecel and only POC helmets able to use Spin, these results may be more skewed than they first seem. All 29 high ranking helmets had some form of rotational protection. The highest-ranking mountain bike helmet without rotational protection was the POC Tectal that scored 4 stars out of 5.

Virginia Tech's ranking prioritizes concussion reduction and is formulated using a drop test that measures a helmet's ability to reduce linear acceleration and rotational velocity of the head. Some helmet manufacturers have grumbled that this doesn't paint a full picture of a helmet's efficacy but Virginia Tech is certainly the most prominent independent body that tests the safety of bicycle helmets. Virginia Tech recommends any helmet that scores 4 or 5 stars.

Read the full rankings here.

35 Comments

  • 31 0
 Disappointing the lazer helmet doesn't come with frickin lazer beams attached to the frickin helmet.
  • 14 0
 All I want is a frickin helmet with frickin lazers on it.
  • 4 1
 Evidently my cycloptic colleague informs me that that can't be done.
  • 2 0
 @rawrr: who in their right mind downvoted you...?

His name...NUMBER 2!!
  • 1 0
 @rawrr: Then get an other frickin cycloptic colleague.
  • 1 0
 @Svinyard: WHO DOES NUMBER 2 WORK FOR????
  • 10 0
 As an ER nurse, paramedic, and mountain biker; I would argue that rotational impact protection may be the best advancement in bike related technology in the last decade. It's nice to finally see some tested science behind all the claims from a non biased entity. I have witnessed many head injuries and trust me, you don't want one. I hope that many of you can avoid the impact (no pun intended) that a concussion can cause. Maybe more will realize that a little extra cash is worth it when spent on your head vs those titanium water bottle cage bolts and carbon fiber cage... Happy trails and safe heads to all.
  • 1 0
 Agreed!
  • 7 0
 This kind of testing does not reflect real world. Its clear, that in this case MIPS is beneficial. In real environment however, helmet is not stick to solid mold. Natural movement (also rotational) is obvious thing (just try to shake your helmet). Of course MIPS is huge benefit, when helmet is firmly stick to solid figure.
  • 9 0
 Whilst I agree to a certain extent that this sort of testing is flawed, (as will be most lab tests) I firmly believe that it's better than not testing at all. Kudos to the people at Virginia Tech for coming up with something other than the standard drop test and being an independent litmus test for the safety gear we use.

It's also good to see a variety of companies pushing the tech to reduce the rate of concussion or serious head injuries, we can only hope that it leads to a safer sport for us all.
  • 5 0
 While I agree that the helmet is not fixed in the real world, rotational force applied to the helmet by glancing blows is a real thing and the testing methodology replicates the moment of such an impact fairly well. A model that replicates a rider flying through the air would be more elaborate and expensive, and harder to achieve reproducible results.
  • 2 0
 Helmets with rotational protection systems scored best in a test designed to measure rotational velocity. Groundbreaking! Nothing against MIPS. I never ride without it. But I agree that some sort of real world testing would be better. I'd much prefer to see a study that examines the proportion of crashes that result in a concussion for MIPS vs non-MIPS helmets. E.g. survey the MTB community asking if riders have had any recent crashes in which they've hit their head, which helmet they were wearing, if their helmet was damaged in the crash, and if they were diagnosed with a concussion or had any symptoms of a concussion.
  • 2 1
 @Blackers: some testing is better than no testing, yes, but wrong testing leads to wrong solutions and builds false confidence.
  • 1 0
 @dlxah: anecdotal reports without any mention of the mechanism of impact or any way of measuring energy transfer would be LOWER-quality data than this. We know how much energy it takes to cause a brain injury, both from direct and rotational impacts. As I mentioned above real-world data are usually quite a bit sloppier and less precise.
  • 3 0
 I bought Bontrager Solstice MIPS helmets for my wife and kids. $55, mix of road/MTB look.... reflective straps, nice buckles... really nice helmet for the price, and the MIPS? Better to have it & not need it than need it and not have it.....
  • 1 0
 Kids are especially in need of a Full Face, ideally with MIPS (hopefully dual density style foam etc too). I learned that the hard way with my 3yro (dead tooth and mangled face from slow crash) and also a neighborhood kid was life flighted out at like age 5 for just a neighborhood crash on his jaw. Another younger dude put a stick through his cheek. My nephew racing BMX put a handlebar through his cheek. They just crash bad sometimes even when standing still and brother whacks his handlebars into the other one. Mine permanently ride with them to no ill effect.
  • 1 0
 VT lab is doing an awesome job and I'm really happy someone is finally providing 3rd party helmet testing and rating. Would love to see them get more funding to expand the range of tested helmets, including fullface. I noticed they do have a donate button, so check it out if you think this info is valuable too.

apps.es.vt.edu/onlinegiving/gift?giftDetail.supportAreaID=GTEN&giftDetail.fundCode=821082&giftDetail.fundName=Other&giftDetail.customFundName=Helmet%20Lab%20Research%20Account%20875399
  • 2 1
 I ate crap a few weeks back and suffered a concussion. I didn’t even hit my head which was pretty crazy. Just the abrupt stopping force caused it. Helmets won’t always stop a concussion from happening, just my .02 cents
  • 1 0
 Nope they won't, but they will severely increase your chances of surviving in bad crash... I'm speaking from experience where a helmet saved my life after crashing on a 2ft tall jump. They don't stop all concussions or injuries but it doesn't mean they aren't worth wearing!
  • 2 0
 @millsr4: no doubt. I’ll never ride without one.
  • 3 5
 Unless your skin is fused to your skull, everyone has built in "MIPS". The test "head" is unrepresentative of the real world and biases the results to show that MIPS provides a benefit. I will continue to be unconvinced until someone launches a real study with cadaver heads or can prove that the test fixture accurately represents a real head.
  • 3 0
 Are you registered to donate your body to science when you pass? Could be your contribution to new cutting edge technology....
  • 1 0
 Remind me to not donate my body to science if you’re the one running that lab.
  • 1 0
 Can you buy a MIPS hairnet to go under an inferior non-MIPS styrofoam hat?
  • 4 3
 Thanks for the heads-up.
