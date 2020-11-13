MIPS Announces Finite Element Analysis Tool for Improved Helmet Testing

Our 20 plus years of research and simulating real-world accidents has led us to this groundbreaking way to test helmets. We are committed to lead the world to safer helmets and at the same time help to improve the development process for helmet brands. This is the way forward, and in a near future we will be able to test all different kinds of helmets according to leading standards, all in the name of consumer safety. — Max Strandwitz, MIPS CEO