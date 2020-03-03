Miranda Factory Team Announces 2020 Roster of Enduro, eMTB, Downhill & XCO / XCM Athletes

PRESS RELEASE: Miranda Factory Team

With a total of eight athletes, this “dream team” will have a season filled with competitions. This year, the centralization of all Miranda Bike Parts teams (except cycling), the Miranda Factory Team will be present in the following sports: Enduro, E-Bikes, Downhill and XCO / XCM.

Maaris Meier

Emanuel Pombo

José Borges

Silas Grandy

Nuno Reis

Gonçalo Bandeira

Tiago Ladeira

Vasco Bica

www.mirandafactoryteam.com

Last Saturday the Miranda Factory Team formation made its official presentation for 2020. The event took place at AAC - Águeda Arts Center, with the presence of the entire Miranda & Irmão administration, partners, press and friends.The Estonianis one of the freshmen in this formation. The former Olympic athlete has in her belt around 26 titles from her home country and four in Portugal. Maaris came to Portugal in 2012 and is currently one of the most multifaceted athletes in our country.Definitely not a new face in this formation and with an important role in the development of the e-bike segment, we have. The Madeiran has an enviable record (10 national titles) and will be one of the leaders of this formation., now with direct support from the team, will be one of the main athletes in Enduro. Gifted with incredible strength, Borges is a sign of victory and the goal is to win titles for the Águeda’s formation.Among the freshmen in this formation, we haveand. The German who came to Portugal at a young age has been one of the animators of the National Championships in recent years. Reis is the current National Champion and Winner of the Portuguese Downhill Cup in the Cadets class. One of his career’s highlights is the title won at the IXS International.Renovating for the Miranda Factory Team, we haveand. The Lousanense - current European Downhill Champion will bet everything on the Downhill Cup and World Championship. To highlight that last year Gonçalo guaranteed, in one of the stages, a brilliant fifth place among the Juniors.Ladeira will take advantage of all the teachings of his colleagues Pombo and Borges, thus evolving in the specialty of Enduro and e-bikes. Highlight for the title of European Champion of Downhill in Junior class and the bronze medal in the Enduro World Series - U21 class.- former national champion, will be the eighth member of the Miranda Factory Team. In a semi-professional regimen, the athlete is still recovering from an injury, and will have as main focus the National Downhill Championship and some stages of the IXS this season.At the event, the equipment and bikes that the team will use were also presented. They are KTM Macina Prowler e-bike, Scott Gambler for downhill and Scott Ramson for Enduro, always equipped with the state-of-the-art Miranda Bike Parts components.The team is already heading this week to Monaco, where it will be present in the first round of the World E-Bikes Series 2020.This and other info: