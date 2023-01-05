Miranda Miller Parts Ways with Kona

It’s hard to sum up the last 4 years in one post, but what an amazing life! I feel fortunate to have had so many great opportunities, from the people I’ve met and worked with, to the places travelled and events experienced. Working with Kona was unique as they were down to support me in anything and everything that I wanted to do! From racing, filming, writing and riding- they gave me the freedom and support that eventually lead to the creation of @dvrgnt_minds Here, There, Everywhere and one of the best years of my life. The beautiful thing about this industry is that although we are no longer “working” together, we are still in each other lives as friends. Thank-you for the love and support that got me to this point! — Miranda Miller