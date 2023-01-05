Miranda Miller Parts Ways with Kona

Jan 5, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Miranda Miller started with a string result in the Pro Stage on Saturday before losing time throughout the day Sunday to finish in 10th

Miranda Miller has announced on social media that she will be leaving Kona after four years. From racing DH to the EWS and a less conventional approach to racing in 2022. The past year saw the launch of DVRGNT Minds and the five-part film series 'Here, There, Everywhere.'


bigquotesIt’s hard to sum up the last 4 years in one post, but what an amazing life! I feel fortunate to have had so many great opportunities, from the people I’ve met and worked with, to the places travelled and events experienced. Working with Kona was unique as they were down to support me in anything and everything that I wanted to do! From racing, filming, writing and riding- they gave me the freedom and support that eventually lead to the creation of @dvrgnt_minds Here, There, Everywhere and one of the best years of my life. The beautiful thing about this industry is that although we are no longer “working” together, we are still in each other lives as friends. Thank-you for the love and support that got me to this point! Miranda Miller

We don't know what Miranda's plans are just yet, but we'll keep you updated when we learn more.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Kona Miranda Miller


18 Comments

  • 21 2
 When you have the qualities of Miller, you'll do fine wherever you land. Kona, not so sure.
  • 3 0
 Really interested to see where she's moved to and what she's got up her sleeve this year
  • 9 2
 Wow! Kona and Miranda Miller were synonymous! (As was Connor Fearon). Between those two now being gone, it’s like they gutted their whole team!
  • 9 2
 Yup, feel like Miranda and Connor were the only reasons Kona had a presence. Huge loss
  • 4 4
 "Miranda and Connor were the only reasons Kona had a presence"

Ehhh, not exactly...
  • 1 0
 I ride for Kona...I mean I ride a Kona. I would be available to be a team rider if I could ride as well as Miranda!
  • 2 0
 @ScandiumRider: Fair enough. From my (admittedly narrow) perspective would have been a better way to put it.

I do ride a Kona though. Me, Miranda and Connor and maybe some other people. Now probably just me.
  • 3 0
 @ScandiumRider: Given that I can't name a single other Kona rider off the top of my head, Kona barely has a big name presence these days. I'm sure they have some people, but clearly aren't doing enough to attract media attention.
  • 3 0
 synonymous? if I recall it was only 3-4 seasons? she was with specialized for longer I think.
  • 1 0
 @ScandiumRider: I mean, @50percentsure did say “feel like”, so…..that’s how they feel.
  • 4 1
 Man, one rider moves on and it's just all doom and gloom. These comments truly highlight how no one really knows what is going on behind closed doors with brands and their future plans.
  • 7 5
 They gave up Fearon, they're giving up Miller... I guess the PE firm that bought them is really trimming costs. Are we next going to see Kona at Dick's?
  • 3 8
flag Tayrob (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I feel like the process X will be the last good bike we will see from Kona before we do see them in sporting good stores or direct on Amazon.
  • 20 0
 It’s a pretty big leap from letting a rider go to no longer making quality bikes. We will see which direction they’re heading.
  • 3 1
 They also seemed to really step back from their winning cyclocross team in the US. Didn’t realize it was a PE takeover situation. Bummer
  • 4 2
 @TheR: from a comment section view, yes. As a long time Kona rider it’s been a gradual but noticeable trend
  • 3 1
 RIP Kona
  • 1 1
 KHS?





