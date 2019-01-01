Miranda Miller Parts Ways with Specialized Gravity

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
There’s a time and a place for everything. For me to have not only time, but a place with the @specializedgravity and the Specialized Enduro Team has been an honour & a privilege. I found companionship in @finniles that created some of my fondest memories to date and an irreplaceable friendship. @loicbruni29 remained a hero but became a brother who I love dearly. @lacrete5, Laurent and especially @kevjoly gave themselves entirely to me before they even got to know me. That is something I will always remember and try to pay forward. My story has often been one told around broken bones, surgeries, crashing and burning and comebacks. But it’s time for a new story, a new time and a new place. Thank-you for having me along! ❤️ @benno_willeit @patyyoung @curtiskeene @hannahbarnes66 @jaredgravesmtb
