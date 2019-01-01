INDUSTRY INSIDER

Miranda Miller Parts Ways with Specialized Gravity

Jan 1, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

January 1 means contracts are up and announcements will be coming thick and fast in the next few days. First up is Miranda Miller who has announced she will be parting ways with the Specialized Gravity team.

There’s a time and a place for everything. For me to have not only time, but a place with the @specializedgravity and the Specialized Enduro Team has been an honour & a privilege. I found companionship in @finniles that created some of my fondest memories to date and an irreplaceable friendship. @loicbruni29 remained a hero but became a brother who I love dearly. @lacrete5, Laurent and especially @kevjoly gave themselves entirely to me before they even got to know me. That is something I will always remember and try to pay forward. My story has often been one told around broken bones, surgeries, crashing and burning and comebacks. But it’s time for a new story, a new time and a new place. Thank-you for having me along! ❤️ @benno_willeit @patyyoung @curtiskeene @hannahbarnes66 @jaredgravesmtb

Miranda joined the team for the 2017 season and rewarded them with a World Championships jersey at Cairns later that year. Although her two year stint with the team was blighted with injuries, she was a consistent top ten rider in World Cups and select EWS races. Keep it tuned to Pinkbike for news on where Miranda heads next.

11 Comments

  • + 8
 Please go to Devinci!!! #longlivechainsaw
  • + 6
 Alright then. Aaron, Miranda, Neko, Phil and Josh all on the new yet to be released Cannondale DH bike.
  • + 1
 I hope the Claymore name comes back and Highland gets the Claymore Challenge back!!
  • + 1
 I really like her, and I liked her riding for Specialized. But, things must change and I wish her the best in her new adventures! I just hope I get to see her ride-- World Cups or Enduro! Happy New Year All!
  • + 1
 Miranda is a class act and a hell of a rider. I wish her the best wherever she lands!! Hope to see her again at MSA this year!
  • + 1
 I really hope she has a good season. She's prolly the funniest person in mountian biking sucks she has a season long injury.
  • + 1
 You have been an inspiration to us all. Hopefully the bones heal and stay hole... rock on lass ????. Can’t wait to see you between the tape again.
  • + 1
 I've followed Maranda for a long time and will continue to. Always get good, happy vibes from her. I point out her social media and videos to my daughter
  • + 1
 The sport needs more people like Miranda Miller! Wishing you continued success on your new team.
  • + 2
 Not surprised.
  • - 1
 Those Ohlins forks! #sweet

