Miranda Miller Parts Ways with Specialized Gravity

There’s a time and a place for everything. For me to have not only time, but a place with the Specialized Gravity and the Specialized Enduro Team has been an honour & a privilege.



I found companionship in Finn Iles that created some of my fondest memories to date and an irreplaceable friendship. Loic Bruni remained a hero but became a brother who I love dearly. @lacrete5, Laurent and especially Kev Joly gave themselves entirely to me before they even got to know me. That is something I will always remember and try to pay forward.



My story has often been one told around broken bones, surgeries, crashing and burning and comebacks. But it’s time for a new story, a new time and a new place. Thank-you for having me along! — Miranda Miller