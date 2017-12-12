VIDEOS

Miranda Miller's Very Good Year - Video

Dec 12, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

Winning the rainbows stripes isn't a bad way to end your first year as a fully supported rider. Watch as Miranda reflects on how her season unfolded, life in Squamish, BC, and what lies ahead.

Must Read This Week
2018 Canyon Spectral - First Ride
64648 views
Spengle's One-Piece Carbon Enduro Wheels - First Look
63612 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: Yeti Lawwill DH6
53930 views
2017 Pinkbike Awards - Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
49159 views
MUST WATCH: Wade Simmons Crushes Old School Cool in 'Pipedream' - Video
47988 views
IMBA Opposes Bill to Allow Mountain Bikes in Wilderness
39016 views
Wheel Love - 50to01's Zany Full Length Film
34279 views
DMR Sled - Review
33860 views

6 Comments

  • + 6
 Made it to the mag sign, your move Gwinn.
  • + 2
 Awesome edit and so cool to hear a bit more about Miranda and all the injury and adversity that she has worked through.
  • + 1
 Are Spesh gonna make the race version of the Demo 8 (that the team riders use) available for sale any time soon?
  • + 1
 badass! make speci great again
  • + 1
 !!!AWESOME!!!
  • - 3
 nice reminder of how awful world champs coverage was.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028951
Mobile Version of Website