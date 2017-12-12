Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Miranda Miller's Very Good Year - Video
Dec 12, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Winning the rainbows stripes isn't a bad way to end your first year as a fully supported rider. Watch as Miranda reflects on how her season unfolded, life in Squamish, BC, and what lies ahead.
terrythemessenger
(56 mins ago)
Made it to the mag sign, your move Gwinn.
+ 2
caradock
(55 mins ago)
Awesome edit and so cool to hear a bit more about Miranda and all the injury and adversity that she has worked through.
+ 1
IllestT
(25 mins ago)
Are Spesh gonna make the race version of the Demo 8 (that the team riders use) available for sale any time soon?
+ 1
funkzander
(50 mins ago)
badass! make speci great again
+ 1
CrowRides
(30 mins ago)
!!!AWESOME!!!
- 3
adrennan
(54 mins ago)
nice reminder of how awful world champs coverage was.
