Misspent Summers Launches 2021 DH, EWS & MTB Yearbooks

Press Release: Misspent Summers
We are proud to launch our winter 2021-22 mountain biker stuff, including three new mountain bike yearbooks (Hurly Burly, The World Stage, and Spent), a 2022 mountain bike wall calendar, and more.
Making these latest products has been a pleasure (if not a struggle, due to Covid- and Brexit-related setbacks), and it feels great to get these out there!
Here’s a run through the three key products launching today (further options on the Misspent Summers Store):Hurly Burly 2021
Hurly Burly is the downhill World Cup and downhill World Championships yearbook, featuring hundreds of beautiful photos from Sven Martin, Sebastian Schieck and Boris Beyer alongside reporting and comment from each round of the UCI DH World Cup series and UCI DH World Championships. 284x220mm, 260 pages, printed on FSC-certified paper using carbon-offset energy in Wales, UK.
The World Stage 2021
The World Stage is the Enduro World Series yearbook, featuring hundreds of beautiful photos from Sven Martin, Sebastian Schieck and Boris Beyer alongside reporting and comment from each round of the 2021 Enduro World Series. 245x190mm, 228 pages, printed on FSC-certified paper using carbon-offset energy in Wales, UK.
Spent 2021/22
Spent is the Misspent Summers medley of mountain biking book-thing. It’s a mashup of all things MTB, including downhill, enduro, trail, adventure, dirt and skids. This is basically everything we love about two wheels described through photographs, words, design and doodles. Pocket size (big pockets required), 512 pages, printed on FSC-certified paper using carbon-offset energy in Wales, UK.
Every purchase helps this tiny, independent publisher continue to record the history of mountain biking and hopefully inspire more people to ride bikes.
We'd be delighted if you were to take a minute to check out our latest books and products on this page.
We hope you like the new yearbooks. Thank you in advance for your support.
