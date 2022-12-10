Misspent Summers Launches 2022 DH World Cup & EWS Yearbooks

Press Release: Misspent Summers
Misspent Summers launches 2022 downhill and enduro yearbooks featuring photography and reporting from every DH World Cup and EWS race.
Landmark season for mountain biking recorded in 500+ glossy pages across two collectable books.
Misspent Summers is delighted to launch the 2022 downhill and enduro yearbooks, Hurly Burly 6 and The World Stage 5, the unofficial history books of DH World Cup and Enduro World Series racing. A must-have for every mountain bike superfan.
Both books are on sale and shipping now at misspentsummers.com
The 2022 season goes down as a decisive moment for international mountain bike racing, with a new organiser and broadcaster announced, a riders’ union formed, and some of the most exciting, fast-paced racing ever seen.
We were there to capture every moment of an action-packed and pivotal year on the circuit in the sixth edition of Hurly Burly and the fifth edition of The World Stage.
Featuring some of mountain biking’s best photography and writing presented across hundreds of pages produced and printed to the highest standards.Hurly Burly 6 details
• Covers every 2022 UCI DH World Cup and Championships race
• 274 pages – 300 and 130 GSM silk-finish FSC-certified stock
• Principal photography by Boris Beyer, Sebastian Schieck, Sven Martin
• Contributors include Zach Faulkner, Chris Kilmurray, Alan Milway, Andrew Neethling, Emilie Siegenthaler, Lauren Smith
• Huge thanks to the supporting brands: Bell Helmets, Crankbrothers, FOX Factory, Magura, Marin, Mondraker, Pivot Cycles, Santa Cruz, SQlab
• Available nowThe World Stage 5 details
• Covers every 2022 Enduro World Series, EWS-E and Trophy of Nations race
• 260 pages – 300 and 130 GSM silk-finish FSC-certified stock
• Principal photography by Boris Beyer, Sebastian Schieck, Sven Martin
• Contributors include Matthew Fairbrother, Anita and Caro Gehrig, Guy Kesteven, Eddie Masters, Dan Roberts
• Huge thanks to the supporting brands: Bell Helmets, Mondraker, Pivot Cycles, Race Face, Santa Cruz, SQlab
• Available now
Misspent Summers is an international group of journalists, photographers and designers producing mountain biker stuff positively and responsibly. Visit us online at misspentsummers.com
or in person at Finale Work Space
(Finale Ligure, Italy).
