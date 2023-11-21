Misspent Summers Launches 2023 DH & Enduro World Cup Yearbooks

Press release: Misspent Summers
Misspent Summers is pleased to announce that our 2023 downhill and enduro yearbooks are in stock and shipping now.
The latest editions of Hurly Burly and The World Stage are packed full of fast-paced action from every round of 2023 DH and EDR World Cup and World Champs racing, with in-depth reporting, immersive storytelling and stunning photography detailing, analysing and bringing to life every standout moment of the season. Get your copies here
.
In a landmark year with a new organiser and broadcaster for the Mountain Bike World Cup, we are glad to have been there recording history.
Many of the sport’s most passionate riders, journalists, photographers and designers put a massive amount of work into these two books, and we’re hugely proud of the finished product – they are by far our best-ever yearbooks.
Big thank you to everyone following what we do and ordering our books, clothes and prints – you make this possible. Also, in a turbulent time for the bike industry, we are grateful to the brands who got behind these books.
If this is your first order with Misspent Summers, you might like to read some of our Trustpilot reviews here
.
Cheers.About Hurly Burly 2023
- The downhill yearbook
- 276 pages
- 300gsm FSC-certified cover with silk finish
- 130gsm FSC-certified inside pages with silk finish
- 284 x 220mm format
- Printed in Wales
- Loïc Bruni and a few friends make it onto the new-look cover
- The best reporting, comment and photography from dozens of contributors covering the entire 2023 UCI Downhill World Cup and Championships season
- Principal photography by Boris Beyer, Sven Martin and Sebastian Schieck
- Supported by Canyon, Crankbrothers, Fox Racing, Maxxis, Mondraker, OneUp, Pivot Cycles, Santa Cruz, Schwalbe, YT Industries
- £22
- Bundle packs available
- Get yours hereAbout The World Stage 2023
- The enduro yearbook
- 260 pages
- 300gsm FSC-certified cover with velvet soft-touch finish
- 130gsm FSC-certified inside pages with silk finish
- 245 x 190mm format
- Printed in Wales
- Updated design for 2023
- Richie Rude scores his first World Stage cover in a stunning shot from Tasmania by Sven Martin
- The best reporting, comment and photography from dozens of contributors covering the entire 2023 UCI Enduro World Cup season
- Principal photography by Boris Beyer, Sven Martin and Sebastian Schieck
- Supported by Canyon, Crankbrothers, Forbidden, Fox Racing, Maxxis, Mondraker, OneUp, Pivot Cycles, Schwalbe, YT Industries
- Bundle packs available
- £22
- Get yours here
Misspent Summers is an international group of journalists, photographers, designers and dropouts producing mountain biker stuff positively and responsibly. Visit us online at misspentsummers.com
or in person at Finale Work Space
(Finale Ligure, Italy).