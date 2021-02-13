Misspent Summers Launches 'Meltdown' the 2020 MTB Yearbook

Feb 13, 2021
by James McKnight  
Meltdown Mountain Bike Yearbook: Out Now

by MisspentSummers
Press Release: Misspent Summers

Meltdown is the 2020 MTB yearbook by Misspent Summers

The latest yearbook by Misspent Summers brings together the best photography, reporting and comment from the year in mountain biking. It packages everything into a beautifully designed and illustrated 244-page coffee table book.

- Documents the 2020 UCI DH and XC, Enduro World Series and international Crankworx events
- Tells a range of riders’ stories from the year
- Includes photographic and written contributions from dozens of journalists and riders including roaming photographers Sven Martin, Boris Beyer and Sebastian Schieck
- Spans 244 pages of high-quality paper and ink
- Produced in the UK using sustainable materials and carbon-neutral processes

Meltdown is available now for £20 from the Misspent Summers online store and core bike shops.

Visit misspentsummers.com for more information.

A massive thanks to these brands for their help funding Meltdown: SRAM, YT Industries, FOX, Shimano, Marin Bikes, Santa Cruz Bicycles, Specialized, RockShox, Nukeproof, Maxxis

Meltdown 2020 MTB Yearbook: Look through

by MisspentSummers
Misspent Summers Meltdown 2020. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography

Misspent Summers Meltdown 2020. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography

Misspent Summers Meltdown 2020. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography
Misspent Summers Meltdown 2020. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography

Misspent Summers Meltdown 2020. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography

Misspent Summers Meltdown 2020. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography
Misspent Summers Meltdown 2020. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography

Misspent Summers Meltdown 2020. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography

Misspent Summers Meltdown 2020. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography
Misspent Summers Meltdown 2020. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography

Misspent Summers Meltdown 2020. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography

Misspent Summers Meltdown 2020. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography
Misspent Summers Meltdown 2020. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography

Misspent Summers Meltdown 2020. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography

Misspent Summers Meltdown 2020. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography
Misspent Summers Meltdown 2020. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography

Misspent Summers Meltdown 2020. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases


