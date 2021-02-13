Misspent Summers Launches 'Meltdown' the 2020 MTB Yearbook

Press Release: Misspent Summers
Meltdown is the 2020 MTB yearbook by Misspent Summers
The latest yearbook by Misspent Summers brings together the best photography, reporting and comment from the year in mountain biking. It packages everything into a beautifully designed and illustrated 244-page coffee table book.
- Documents the 2020 UCI DH and XC, Enduro World Series and international Crankworx events
- Tells a range of riders’ stories from the year
- Includes photographic and written contributions from dozens of journalists and riders including roaming photographers Sven Martin, Boris Beyer and Sebastian Schieck
- Spans 244 pages of high-quality paper and ink
- Produced in the UK using sustainable materials and carbon-neutral processes
Meltdown is available now for £20 from the Misspent Summers online store and core bike shops.
A massive thanks to these brands for their help funding Meltdown: SRAM, YT Industries, FOX, Shimano, Marin Bikes, Santa Cruz Bicycles, Specialized, RockShox, Nukeproof, Maxxis
