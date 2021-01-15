Mitch Ropelato & Kera Linn Sign With Cannondale For 2021

If it ain’t fun, it’s probably not worth doing it. So, naturally we felt if we are going to elevate Cannondale in the enduro scene we should add two riders who are going to have as much fun as we do. We could say so many great things about Kera and Mitch joining the Cannondale family, but we’ll just let their smiles share their good times approach to the sport and let their riding do the talking. — Travis Tomczak, Cannondale Global Marketing Manager, Mountain