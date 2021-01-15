Mitch Ropelato & Kera Linn Sign With Cannondale For 2021

Last week, Cannondale announced the signing of Alan Hatherly and Simon Andreassen
on the Cannondale Factory Racing cross-country team, and today we find out that top 20 EWS and 2-time King of Crankworx Mitch Ropelato and Pro GRT breakout star and National Enduro contender Kera Linn are also joining Cannondale.
|I’m super excited to be a part of Cannondale as its heritage runs deep in the mountain bike world, and a lot of great athletes I looked up to rode for Cannondale. My goal for this year is to suck less than I sucked the year before.—Mitch Ropelato
Kera Linn is a former collegiate athlete making her way into elite racing in enduro with her eyes set on the EWS for 2021. She was third at the 2020 USA National DH Series #1
and finished in the top 10 at 2020 Big Mountain Enduro #1.
|I’m excited to be a part of a brand that makes amazing bikes and has so many of the top athletes, in different disciplines. I look forward to rep’ing Cannondale in 2021 and kitting up to race the global enduro scene.—Kera Linn
|If it ain’t fun, it’s probably not worth doing it. So, naturally we felt if we are going to elevate Cannondale in the enduro scene we should add two riders who are going to have as much fun as we do. We could say so many great things about Kera and Mitch joining the Cannondale family, but we’ll just let their smiles share their good times approach to the sport and let their riding do the talking.—Travis Tomczak, Cannondale Global Marketing Manager, Mountain
