MMR Designs Custom Rakish Hardtail for F1 Driver Fernando Alonso - Pond Beaver 2021

Formula 1 legend and avid cyclist Fernando Alonso has returned to the race track, and to celebrate, Spanish bike brand MMR has designed custom versions of the Rakish hardtail and Adrenaline road bike in a colorway inspired by the Spanish F1 driver's cars.
The top-end special edition 995g Rakish frame is blinged out with a SRAM Eagle AXS XX1 drivetrain, a Reverb AXS dropper, a RockShox SID SL Ultimate fork, a custom Selle Italia SLR Boost Kit Carbonio saddle, and a carbon FSA cockpit.
|The artwork incorporates elements of every big win of Fernando and a color palette of his universe; those tones that have excited us many times. The paint work, conceived to be a hard and rich combination of metallic and chromed end, has been made by hand.—Javier González, Art Director at MMR
SRAM Eagle AXS XX1 does its job here both aesthetically and functionally.
Unfortunately for most of us, this edition is not available to the public at this time, and we'll have to settle for the stock Rakish SL
, which boasts most of the same parts but instead has a silver-to-black fade that's just a little less flashy.
30 Comments
Post a Comment