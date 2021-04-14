MMR Designs Custom Rakish Hardtail for F1 Driver Fernando Alonso - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 14, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Formula 1 legend and avid cyclist Fernando Alonso has returned to the race track, and to celebrate, Spanish bike brand MMR has designed custom versions of the Rakish hardtail and Adrenaline road bike in a colorway inspired by the Spanish F1 driver's cars.

The top-end special edition 995g Rakish frame is blinged out with a SRAM Eagle AXS XX1 drivetrain, a Reverb AXS dropper, a RockShox SID SL Ultimate fork, a custom Selle Italia SLR Boost Kit Carbonio saddle, and a carbon FSA cockpit.


bigquotesThe artwork incorporates elements of every big win of Fernando and a color palette of his universe; those tones that have excited us many times. The paint work, conceived to be a hard and rich combination of metallic and chromed end, has been made by hand.Javier González, Art Director at MMR

SRAM Eagle AXS XX1 does its job here both aesthetically and functionally.


Alonso's big wins are celebrated on the bike's top tube.

Unfortunately for most of us, this edition is not available to the public at this time, and we'll have to settle for the stock Rakish SL, which boasts most of the same parts but instead has a silver-to-black fade that's just a little less flashy.



30 Comments

  • 15 1
 Dam, that is one sexy bike! I suppose it'd have to be sexy to fit in with the rest of the contents of an F1 driver's garage!
  • 8 0
 MMR doing what they can to keep Alonso off the road and out of the hospital.
  • 1 0
 Basically any MTB crash >>>>>>>>>> getting mucked by a car
  • 7 5
 Sweet Jesus that's a beatiful bike. Fernando can sleep well as long as he doesn't get a YT from Cam Zink. He gave a bike to some guy who then got knocked out in a fight few days after...
  • 3 0
 at least they had the courtesy to not give us the faux "make a wish foundation" youtube video to go with it. not giving the vibe that he is some poor athlete that cant afford a mountain bike and deserves one.
  • 2 0
 This bike requires the overaggressive cranking of the front wheel into turns for initial split-second understeer then drifting through the corner if one needs to be on podium. Expect front tire to wear extremely quick.
  • 4 0
 Nice color. Like a lot.
  • 3 1
 Here I was thinking Danny would be more likely to huck a Chromag off of a ledge, but a razor-sharp XC bike is cool too.
  • 11 0
 Reading comprehension at an all time low, I'm going to go take a lap for talking about Danny Ric in a Fernando article
  • 2 0
 More of a Danny Ric fan myself, but thumbs up to Alonzo for being a MTB'er! Also, the fork fade paintwork is stunning.
  • 1 0
 Who isn't a fan of Danny Ric!
  • 3 0
 @taythecoug: Helmut Marko
  • 1 0
 Normally not a fan of oil slick, but here it works so well! It's all about colour choice, and this is amazing!
  • 3 2
 Thar saddle, wtf? Where do you park your, erm, anything?
  • 8 0
 "Believe us, once your nether regions go numb it's the most comfortable saddle you'll ever sit on."
  • 1 0
 @dirtnapped: That's actually really like that. Of course, we are talking full on lycra and diapers here. I raced on Selle Italia XC SLR Flow for years. Best saddle ever!
  • 1 0
 Does it matter if you've got balls of steel?
  • 1 0
 Just take my money! Hang on while I go pull a 15 year loan...
  • 1 0
 The new neon paint scheme in mtbiking is the metallic fade.
  • 1 1
 That is awesome. Also, for any of you who don't watch Formula 1, you should. Highly entertaining.
  • 1 0
 Nice touch on the top tube listing off all the championships!
  • 1 0
 Nice paint job and I love when the fork is done to match!
  • 1 0
 Needs a 40.
  • 1 1
 Alonso can eat a whole bags of d's! MMR can do better!
