MMR Launches New Kenta XC Bike

Last time we saw the MMR Kenta
it was being ridden as a prototype just before the Tokyo Olympics. Now MMR is finally ready to release the bike to the public with nine models across the range. Just like the previous version of the Kenta, it uses a linkage-driven single pivot, although MMR has developed a new link and re-shaped the mounting.
There are now three versions of the Kenta with the SL race bike, the more standard Kenta and the SXC that MMR calls "Super XC". Both the Kenta SL and Kenta use the same platform with 100mm of travel, a 69-degree headangle and a 76-degree seat tube angle. The SXC model switches things up with a travel increase to 120mm and a slacker headangle and seat tube angle of 68 and 75 degrees respectively. Geometry
Sitting at the top of the range is the Kenta SL 00 with SRAM XX1 AXS Eagle and top-level RockShox SID suspension. But you can also choose the SL 10 with Shimano's XTR groupset and Fox factory suspension. Next, there is the Kenta range featuring six different models. Starting with the 00 with Fox factory suspension to the 90 coming in at just €2799 featuring RockShox Judy suspension and a Shimano Deore drivetrain. Finally, there is the Kenta SXC with 120mm of RockShox SID suspension, SRAM GX Eagle and a RockShox Reverb dropper post.
Kenta SL 00Fork:
RockShox SID SLShock:
RockShox SID LuxeDrivetrain:
Sram XX1 AXS Eagle 12V // Sram XX1 Eagle BoostBrakes:
Sram Level Ultimate 180/160 Wheels:
Prototype World CupPrice:
€7,299
Kenta SL 10Fork:
Fox FactoryShock:
Fox Factory FloatDrivetrain:
Shimano XTR M9100 12V // Shimano XTR M9120Brakes:
Shimano XTR 160/160 Wheels:
DT XRC-1501 CarbonPrice:
€5,799
Kenta 00Fork:
Fox FactoryShock:
Fox Factory FloatDrivetrain:
Shimano XT 12V // Shimano XTBrakes
Shimano XT 160/160 Wheels:
DT XRC-1501 CarbonPrice:
€4,799
Kenta 10Fork:
RockShox SID SLShock:
Rock Shox SID LuxeDrivetrain:
Sram GX AXS Eagle 12V // Sram GX EagleBrakes:
Shimano XT 180/160 Wheels:
DT X-1900 XDPrice:
€4,499
Kenta 30Fork:
Fox PerformanceShock:
Fox Performance Elite FloatDrivetrain:
Shimano XT 12V // Shimano XTBrakes:
Shimano XT 160/160 Wheels:
DT X-1900 MSPrice:
€3,899
Kenta 50Fork:
RockShox SID SLShock:
Rock Shox SID LuxeDrivetrain:
Sram GX Eagle 12V // Sram X1 EagleBrakes:
Shimano MT-501 180/160 Wheels:
DT X-1900 XDPrice:
€3,699
Kenta 70Fork:
Fox RhythmShock:
Fox Performance Elite FloatDrivetrain:
Shimano XT 12V // Shimano MT-5101Brakes:
Shimano MT-501 180/160 Wheels:
XCR 9800Price:
€3,299
Kenta 90Fork:
RockShox Judy Silver AirShock:
RockShox DeluxeDrivetrain:
Shimano XT 12V // Shimano MT-5101Brakes:
Shimano MT-200 180/160 Wheels:
XCR 9800Price:
€2,799
Kenta SXC 00Fork:
RockShox SID BaseShock:
RockShox SID LuxeDrivetrain:
Sram GX Eagle 12V // Sram X1 EagleBrakes:
Shimano XT 180/160 Wheels:
DT M-1900 XDPrice:
€4,299
