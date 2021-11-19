MMR Launches New Kenta XC Bike

Nov 19, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Last time we saw the MMR Kenta it was being ridden as a prototype just before the Tokyo Olympics. Now MMR is finally ready to release the bike to the public with nine models across the range. Just like the previous version of the Kenta, it uses a linkage-driven single pivot, although MMR has developed a new link and re-shaped the mounting.

There are now three versions of the Kenta with the SL race bike, the more standard Kenta and the SXC that MMR calls "Super XC". Both the Kenta SL and Kenta use the same platform with 100mm of travel, a 69-degree headangle and a 76-degree seat tube angle. The SXC model switches things up with a travel increase to 120mm and a slacker headangle and seat tube angle of 68 and 75 degrees respectively.

Geometry
Kenta SL
Kenta
Kenta SXC



Sitting at the top of the range is the Kenta SL 00 with SRAM XX1 AXS Eagle and top-level RockShox SID suspension. But you can also choose the SL 10 with Shimano's XTR groupset and Fox factory suspension. Next, there is the Kenta range featuring six different models. Starting with the 00 with Fox factory suspension to the 90 coming in at just €2799 featuring RockShox Judy suspension and a Shimano Deore drivetrain. Finally, there is the Kenta SXC with 120mm of RockShox SID suspension, SRAM GX Eagle and a RockShox Reverb dropper post.


Kenta SL 00

Fork: RockShox SID SL
Shock: RockShox SID Luxe
Drivetrain: Sram XX1 AXS Eagle 12V // Sram XX1 Eagle Boost
Brakes: Sram Level Ultimate 180/160
Wheels: Prototype World Cup

Price: €7,299

Kenta SL 10

Fork: Fox Factory
Shock: Fox Factory Float
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR M9100 12V // Shimano XTR M9120
Brakes: Shimano XTR 160/160
Wheels: DT XRC-1501 Carbon

Price: €5,799

Kenta 00

Fork: Fox Factory
Shock: Fox Factory Float
Drivetrain: Shimano XT 12V // Shimano XT
Brakes Shimano XT 160/160
Wheels: DT XRC-1501 Carbon

Price: €4,799

Kenta 10

Fork: RockShox SID SL
Shock: Rock Shox SID Luxe
Drivetrain: Sram GX AXS Eagle 12V // Sram GX Eagle
Brakes: Shimano XT 180/160
Wheels: DT X-1900 XD

Price: €4,499

Kenta 30

Fork: Fox Performance
Shock: Fox Performance Elite Float
Drivetrain: Shimano XT 12V // Shimano XT
Brakes: Shimano XT 160/160
Wheels: DT X-1900 MS

Price: €3,899

Kenta 50

Fork: RockShox SID SL
Shock: Rock Shox SID Luxe
Drivetrain: Sram GX Eagle 12V // Sram X1 Eagle
Brakes: Shimano MT-501 180/160
Wheels: DT X-1900 XD

Price: €3,699

Kenta 70

Fork: Fox Rhythm
Shock: Fox Performance Elite Float
Drivetrain: Shimano XT 12V // Shimano MT-5101
Brakes: Shimano MT-501 180/160
Wheels: XCR 9800

Price: €3,299

Kenta 90

Fork: RockShox Judy Silver Air
Shock: RockShox Deluxe
Drivetrain: Shimano XT 12V // Shimano MT-5101
Brakes: Shimano MT-200 180/160
Wheels: XCR 9800

Price: €2,799

Kenta SXC 00

Fork: RockShox SID Base
Shock: RockShox SID Luxe
Drivetrain: Sram GX Eagle 12V // Sram X1 Eagle
Brakes: Shimano XT 180/160
Wheels: DT M-1900 XD

Price: €4,299



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases XC Bikes Mmr Mmr Kenta


9 Comments

  • 4 3
 "Mmr" is also the sound I made when I opened up this article and realized I didn't care about seeing another cookie cutter XC bike.
  • 6 0
 holy salt. Xc bikes have their place here, Are you upset it can't mash super sick downhills braah? diversify yourself abit. it's good for you.
  • 2 0
 "Cookie cutter"? What's that even supposed to mean in this context. Would mind enlightening us on what exactly about this bike makes it "cookie cutter"?
  • 1 1
 @ridingofthebikes: I don’t have any problem with XC bikes, I have a problem with an XC bike thats just simply boring
  • 1 2
 Definitely one of those times when thinking about your brand name in different markets is helpful. Can't imagine anybody in America with kids, or even just steeped in the current vax situation, sees this as anything but Measles, Mumps, Rubella.
  • 2 0
 There is a LOT of build options
  • 1 1
 Yeah my thumbs got tired trying to scroll down so i could write this comment
  • 1 0
 So Super XC is for when XC isn't enough bike but you need something lighter and more nimble than a Downcountry rig?
  • 1 1
 Daily Mail readers wont buy this one

