MMR's Prototype Kenta Full Suspension XC Race Bike

May 17, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

With the Olympics looming, we're expecting to see a lot of prototype kit surfacing at the XC World Cups this year. So far we've seen Tokyo-ready full suspension bikes from Santa Cruz and Ghost and now the latest bit of tech we've been sent photos of is the new full suspension Kenta bike from the Spanish brand MMR.

Much like the previous version of the Kenta that was developed in the 2017 World Cup season, this is a full-suspension XC race bike with a linkage-driven single pivot and a super low profile. We called that previous bike "one of the nicest looking steeds" of the XC field at the time and, from first impressions, this new bike will probably live up to that legacy.


MMR has spent the most time working on the linkage area and has developed a new link and re-shaped mounting. The new link is more triangular in shape and has separate mounting points for the shock and the seat stays, which MMR says has optimised the kinematics. There's also apparently more space in the top tube mount that will allow you to run the bike with either 100 or 120mm of travel by swapping out the shock.

David Valero Serano s MMR Kenta 29 Bike Check - Cairns XC World Champs 2017
The old (left) vs the new (right) link on the MMR Kenta.

The top tube mount is more spacious and now allows riders to swap out the shock and switch the bike between 100mm and 120mm rear travel.

MMR tells us they have also reworked the geometry and, although they wouldn't give us any exact figures, the bike is now slacker and is shaking off its old-school racing geometry or, in other words, it's probably longer and lower. We also noticed the shorter seat tower, which should improve standover height and help to get the saddle out of the way on descents now that dropper seat posts are more common in cross-country racing. Finally, it looks like the cable routing has been reworked - with the shock now oriented the other way round, the remote lockout can be routed straight into the top tube through the shock cradle for a cleaner look.

A reshaped bottom bracket area means the MMR can now take two water bottles.

The remote lockout cable now heads straight from the shock into the top tube.

The brake mounts have been decoupled from the swingarm to isolate braking forces and reduce weight.

The mounting for a front derailleur has gone and a minimalist chain guide is now integrated into the frame.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks XC Bikes Mmr Mmr Kenta


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Kenevo SL - The Electric Enduro
81324 views
Red Panda Release the Lobster Upgrade Kit That's Claimed to Improve the Reliability of Shimano Brakes
68039 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
49856 views
Field Trip: Ibis's $2,999 Ripley AF is a Precision Weapon
49590 views
Updated: The Fest Series Parts Ways with Darkfest
47804 views
Stevie Smith: 1989-2016
41896 views
Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
40426 views
Bike Check: Mathieu Van Der Poel's Canyon Lux - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
39401 views

26 Comments

  • 26 0
 All I can think of when I see this bike is measles, mumps, rubella
  • 15 0
 Looks like a real shot in the arm for the world of XC racing.
  • 3 1
 It’s infectious
  • 1 0
 Morbidity & Mortality Report
  • 6 0
 Genuine question, why do all XC bikes have the shock in the same place and orientation?
  • 10 0
 Usually to allow two water bottles.
  • 8 1
 Because single pivot is the simplest, lightest design. When grams matter, you go with something without any additional linkage/parts.
  • 5 0
 I believe they are very efficient and simple
  • 1 0
 Smaller swing arm therefor less frame weight?
  • 5 0
 There's plenty that have a vertical shock - Scott, BMC, Mondraker, Kross, Pivot, etc. It's just how the company wants to package their suspension design to keep things light and leave room for bottle cages.
  • 6 0
 Most of the recent XC bikes have a flex-stay single pivot design, because it's just hard to beat for weight. However, as toast2266 points out, there's split between top tube and bottom bracket shock mounts. Top tube is better for fitting water bottles, bottom bracket has the advantage of being already a strong/stiff part of the frame, so it makes a lot of structural sense.

If I were racing world cups, I'd probably prefer the Spark/BB design for its inherent robustness, but as an amateur who doesn't have a pit crew, I love having space for two bottles. It lets me leave my hydration pack at home on 99% of rides.
  • 2 0
 When the rear swingarm is pushing directly on a shock, and not using a big triangular rocker to redirect the forces in a different direction (like a trek rocker or a Cruz lower link), the forces on the front triangle where the link mounts to it are quite low. It also means the forces at the shock mount are easy to deal with because it pushes directly into the top tube, acting to compress the tube rather than try bend it like it would if it was at a bigger angle to the tube (like ones that mount mid-downtube like older banshees). Having pivots near tube junctions further lowers the forces on the tubes, so the bb area pivot and the link pivot are very efficiently placed and help save weight. Having them far apart helps too. Look at the big brace the Capra needs across it's front triangle to deal with the forces from it's mid-seat-tube pivot placement and lower slung linkage.

So the design is just much easier to make lightweight. And that's ignoring how it's the best layout for bottles.
  • 2 0
 The winning bike of yesterday's elite men's world cup XCO race takes offense to this question.
  • 1 0
 oh, like a scott spark?
  • 5 2
 Anyone else like the look of the Black Box Power Meter Silver Chainring ? I know I do.
  • 1 0
 So what IS the rear brake mount attached to? It can't just float around the axle or all the braking power would be held by the cable or something, right?
  • 2 0
 Im not pro enough to use the type of wheels on that bike.
  • 4 1
 Looks like a quadangle.
  • 2 0
 That forward shock mount is some beautiful design
  • 1 0
 Looks like an epic
Looks like an Oiz
Looks like the unannounced Santa Cruz (blur? superlight?)
  • 3 0
 Looks fragile and like it´s cracked above the rear brake.
  • 1 0
 So an oiz with more material removed..
  • 1 0
 Dang thats dope
  • 2 2
 looks like a session
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009242
Mobile Version of Website