MMR's Prototype Kenta Full Suspension XC Race Bike

With the Olympics looming, we're expecting to see a lot of prototype kit surfacing at the XC World Cups this year. So far we've seen Tokyo-ready full suspension bikes from Santa Cruz
and Ghost
and now the latest bit of tech we've been sent photos of is the new full suspension Kenta bike from the Spanish brand MMR.
Much like the previous version of the Kenta that was developed in the 2017 World Cup season
, this is a full-suspension XC race bike with a linkage-driven single pivot and a super low profile. We called that previous bike "one of the nicest looking steeds" of the XC field at the time and, from first impressions, this new bike will probably live up to that legacy.
MMR has spent the most time working on the linkage area and has developed a new link and re-shaped mounting. The new link is more triangular in shape and has separate mounting points for the shock and the seat stays, which MMR says has optimised the kinematics. There's also apparently more space in the top tube mount that will allow you to run the bike with either 100 or 120mm of travel by swapping out the shock.
The old (left) vs the new (right) link on the MMR Kenta.
MMR tells us they have also reworked the geometry and, although they wouldn't give us any exact figures, the bike is now slacker and is shaking off its old-school racing geometry or, in other words, it's probably longer and lower. We also noticed the shorter seat tower, which should improve standover height and help to get the saddle out of the way on descents now that dropper seat posts are more common in cross-country racing. Finally, it looks like the cable routing has been reworked - with the shock now oriented the other way round, the remote lockout can be routed straight into the top tube through the shock cradle for a cleaner look.
If I were racing world cups, I'd probably prefer the Spark/BB design for its inherent robustness, but as an amateur who doesn't have a pit crew, I love having space for two bottles. It lets me leave my hydration pack at home on 99% of rides.
So the design is just much easier to make lightweight. And that's ignoring how it's the best layout for bottles.
Looks like an Oiz
Looks like the unannounced Santa Cruz (blur? superlight?)
