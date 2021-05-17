MMR's Prototype Kenta Full Suspension XC Race Bike

The old (left) vs the new (right) link on the MMR Kenta.

The top tube mount is more spacious and now allows riders to swap out the shock and switch the bike between 100mm and 120mm rear travel.

A reshaped bottom bracket area means the MMR can now take two water bottles.

The remote lockout cable now heads straight from the shock into the top tube.

The brake mounts have been decoupled from the swingarm to isolate braking forces and reduce weight.

The mounting for a front derailleur has gone and a minimalist chain guide is now integrated into the frame.