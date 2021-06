Moab's Whole Enchilada Trail Closed by Pack Creek Fire

You can see an interactive version of this polygon on Trailforks here

The Pack Creek Fire that started on June 9 in due to an abandoned campfire has now grown to 8,435 acres and has cut off access to the Whole Enchilada, a classic mountain biking trail in the La Sal Mountains north of Moab in Utah.There are 11 helicopters, 21 engines, and 11 crews with a total of 426 personal currently fighting the blaze. At this time, Utah Wildfire says that the fire is 16% contained. The latest details on the fire can be found on the government website here . The Trailforks team has overlaid the latest perimeter update of the fire onto the Trailforks map so you can see exactly where the fire currently is in relation to Burro Pass and the Whole Enchilada.Evacuation Orders are in effect for structures in Blue Lake, Dark Canyon and Upper Pack Creek (above the U.S Forest Service Boundary) as the fire is currently active in these areas. Homes in the lower section of Pack Creek were lifted at 6 a.m. Sunday, allowing residents of this foothills community to return to their homes for the first time since Wednesday. La Sal Mountain areas, road and trail closures on all public lands surrounding the fire area remains in place.We wish the firefighters battling the blaze the best of luck and hope to be able to ride the classic trail once again.