Moab's Whole Enchilada Trail Closed by Pack Creek Fire

The Pack Creek Fire is currently active. Firefighters are making good containment progress while creating control lines on the fire's perimeter to mitigate fire spread to residential areas and to reduce the likelihood of more fire growth.



An excessive heat warning weather forecast is currently in place surrounding the fire area. Extreme fire danger conditions are expected to remain in place for several days.



The steep, rocky terrain where the fire is burning presents special challenges to crews working for containment. — Utah Wildfire