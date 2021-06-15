Moab's Whole Enchilada Trail Closed by Pack Creek Fire

Jun 15, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
Photo from Pack Creek Fire Information website.



The Pack Creek Fire that started on June 9 in due to an abandoned campfire has now grown to 8,435 acres and has cut off access to the Whole Enchilada, a classic mountain biking trail in the La Sal Mountains north of Moab in Utah.

There are 11 helicopters, 21 engines, and 11 crews with a total of 426 personal currently fighting the blaze. At this time, Utah Wildfire says that the fire is 16% contained. The latest details on the fire can be found on the government website here. The Trailforks team has overlaid the latest perimeter update of the fire onto the Trailforks map so you can see exactly where the fire currently is in relation to Burro Pass and the Whole Enchilada.

You can see an interactive version of this polygon on Trailforks here.

From what we can see in the latest update, the fire is not currently on Burro Pass, but access to the trail is closed and other trails nearby have been impacted.

bigquotesThe Pack Creek Fire is currently active. Firefighters are making good containment progress while creating control lines on the fire's perimeter to mitigate fire spread to residential areas and to reduce the likelihood of more fire growth.

An excessive heat warning weather forecast is currently in place surrounding the fire area. Extreme fire danger conditions are expected to remain in place for several days.

The steep, rocky terrain where the fire is burning presents special challenges to crews working for containment.Utah Wildfire


Evacuation Orders are in effect for structures in Blue Lake, Dark Canyon and Upper Pack Creek (above the U.S Forest Service Boundary) as the fire is currently active in these areas. Homes in the lower section of Pack Creek were lifted at 6 a.m. Sunday, allowing residents of this foothills community to return to their homes for the first time since Wednesday. La Sal Mountain areas, road and trail closures on all public lands surrounding the fire area remains in place.

We wish the firefighters battling the blaze the best of luck and hope to be able to ride the classic trail once again.


You can keep an eye on the fire's progress and the latest area and road closures here.



La Sal Mountains

Travel


10 Comments

  • 5 0
 That’s so sad! I rode there last month. Hurts my heart with the picture with those wildflowers and the smoke in the background
“An abandoned campfire”. SERIOUSLY?! In that area?! In extreme drought conditions?! Reminds me of what some Yosemite park ranger said regarding designing bear-proof trash cans. Problem is, there is considerable overlap between the intelligence of the smartest wildlife and the dumbest tourists. Facepalm Madder Really Mad
  • 1 0
 Can we just ban (wood) camp fires already? Obviously, people dont know how to put them out and it continues to ruin peoples lives. In Colorado, I find camp fires still burning the next morning with nobody around all the time.

I love camp fires and all, but this has got to stop. Im actually glad they closed all dispersed camping in Crested Butte.
  • 1 0
 Totally agree, why have a fire when you can just haul out the trusty electric heater and generator?
  • 3 0
 I like my whole enchilada well done, didn't consider that did you!
  • 1 0
 What a shame. I get the feeling Utah is gonna burn this summer. It's gonna take a lot less than a campfire to set it on fire if this drought continues.
  • 2 0
 Hanging for the campfire culprits?
  • 1 3
 Queue the clueless politicians that will blame global warming for the genesis of this fire. Not saying global warming isn't real, but blaming fires like these on global warming is incredibly irresponsible. In CA we had virtually every publication and forestry service calling for government assistance in managing the threat of a rampant wild fire, which of course our glorious governor Newsome wholesomely ignored. It literally becomes a Chernobyl like situation when discussing because people are so hesitant to argue against any discussion even mentioning global warming, that we end up insisting the problem couldn't possibly be what it actually is. We essentially are starting to believe our own propaganda. Cleaning the forest of dead vegetation through controlled burns, mulching, and bull dozing is an immediate measurable effect, whereas sending funding to 'fight global warming' is a paper trail most people won't bother covering, and the rest won't bother remembering. Meanwhile more money is funneled into private interests, and the real threat gets a chance to reset and prepare.

TLDR; Blaming global warming for wildfires is shortsighted and costs lives by ignoring true causes of these fires, and focusing on highly politicized long term strategies instead of short term action plans.
  • 1 0
 La Enchilada Está Prendiendo Fuego
  • 1 1
 Same type of folks that leave glass in the fire pits. Probably hold bachelors degrees in engineering too
  • 1 0
 Damn. : (

Post a Comment



