Moab's Whole Enchilada Trail Closed by Pack Creek Fire

The Pack Creek Fire that started on June 9 in due to an abandoned campfire has now grown to 8,435 acres and has cut off access to the Whole Enchilada, a classic mountain biking trail in the La Sal Mountains north of Moab in Utah.
There are 11 helicopters, 21 engines, and 11 crews with a total of 426 personal currently fighting the blaze. At this time, Utah Wildfire says that the fire is 16% contained. The latest details on the fire can be found on the government website here
. The Trailforks team has overlaid the latest perimeter update of the fire onto the Trailforks map so you can see exactly where the fire currently is in relation to Burro Pass and the Whole Enchilada.
|The Pack Creek Fire is currently active. Firefighters are making good containment progress while creating control lines on the fire's perimeter to mitigate fire spread to residential areas and to reduce the likelihood of more fire growth.
An excessive heat warning weather forecast is currently in place surrounding the fire area. Extreme fire danger conditions are expected to remain in place for several days.
The steep, rocky terrain where the fire is burning presents special challenges to crews working for containment.—Utah Wildfire
Evacuation Orders are in effect for structures in Blue Lake, Dark Canyon and Upper Pack Creek (above the U.S Forest Service Boundary) as the fire is currently active in these areas. Homes in the lower section of Pack Creek were lifted at 6 a.m. Sunday, allowing residents of this foothills community to return to their homes for the first time since Wednesday. La Sal Mountain areas, road and trail closures on all public lands surrounding the fire area remains in place.
We wish the firefighters battling the blaze the best of luck and hope to be able to ride the classic trail once again.
“An abandoned campfire”. SERIOUSLY?! In that area?! In extreme drought conditions?! Reminds me of what some Yosemite park ranger said regarding designing bear-proof trash cans. Problem is, there is considerable overlap between the intelligence of the smartest wildlife and the dumbest tourists.
I love camp fires and all, but this has got to stop. Im actually glad they closed all dispersed camping in Crested Butte.
TLDR; Blaming global warming for wildfires is shortsighted and costs lives by ignoring true causes of these fires, and focusing on highly politicized long term strategies instead of short term action plans.
