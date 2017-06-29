Enduro World Series Round 5, Millau - Practice Photo Epic











After a hot and dusty media recce things returned to the "status quo" here at round five of the Enduro World Series in Millau. We had officially returned to the Enduro Wet Series when we awoke Wednesday morning. The rain has been on and off ever since, giving the already difficult raw tracks of Millau a slick clay sheen that has proven to throw a curve ball at many a rider. At some points, the tracks would clog with riders pushing back up to learn a section over and over making the most of their one practice run. At times it looked like a bit of a mad house. It's hard to make any predictions right now, given the unstable weather so we will let you get a look at the gallery and draw conclusions yourselves.







It was a heat wave when everyone arrived, but as predicted the EWS seems to have attracted the wet weather to the region. It was a heat wave when everyone arrived, but as predicted the EWS seems to have attracted the wet weather to the region.





The urban city setting of the venue gives this ice a bit a unique feel compared to the more rural locations the series has visited previously this season. The urban city setting of the venue gives this ice a bit a unique feel compared to the more rural locations the series has visited previously this season.





Issabeau dives into the amazing terrain of Stage 4. Issabeau dives into the amazing terrain of Stage 4.





Ines Thoma will be on it after a week of Trans Provence. She'll be looking to move up in the ranking this week for sure. Ines Thoma will be on it after a week of Trans Provence. She'll be looking to move up in the ranking this week for sure.





What's this black beauty between the legs of Devinci rider Theo Galy? What's this black beauty between the legs of Devinci rider Theo Galy?





Theo Galy smashing floats over the sharp stuff on Stage 8. Theo Galy smashing floats over the sharp stuff on Stage 8.





Jared Graves grabs the last of the sunshine on Stage 9 before the next scheduled downpour rolls through. Jared Graves grabs the last of the sunshine on Stage 9 before the next scheduled downpour rolls through.





Francois Bailly-Maitre above the city views on Stage 9. Francois Bailly-Maitre above the city views on Stage 9.





Martin Maes gets loose on Stage 3. Martin Maes gets loose on Stage 3.





Stage 7 is an old DH track so that should play into the strengths of Robin Walner and the other riders with a World Cup back ground. Stage 7 is an old DH track so that should play into the strengths of Robin Walner and the other riders with a World Cup back ground.





Katy Winton will be looking to keep the momentum up after Ireland. Katy Winton will be looking to keep the momentum up after Ireland.





Can you spot Grubby? Can you spot Grubby?





Richie Rude has yet to look like his rock smashing self. Perhaps he's hiding something for tomorrow. Richie Rude has yet to look like his rock smashing self. Perhaps he's hiding something for tomorrow.





The daily 5pm torrential rain and hurricane wind rolling in right on schedule. Luckily it's arrival is predictable and only lasts for about 15 minutes. The daily 5pm torrential rain and hurricane wind rolling in right on schedule. Luckily it's arrival is predictable and only lasts for about 15 minutes.





Stage 5 and Stage 9 are the same track and will be raced at the end of each day. Starting high on the hillside right out of town it finishes right down amongst the hustle and bustle of the city. Stage 5 and Stage 9 are the same track and will be raced at the end of each day. Starting high on the hillside right out of town it finishes right down amongst the hustle and bustle of the city.





Jerome Clementz sends in into Stage 6. Jerome Clementz sends in into Stage 6.





Adrien Dailly has been charging hard and finding the fast lines the last couple days. Adrien Dailly has been charging hard and finding the fast lines the last couple days.







With only one run per stage, Adrien Dailly was the first man on track each day to avoid the traffic caused by slower riders. With only one run per stage, Adrien Dailly was the first man on track each day to avoid the traffic caused by slower riders.





Impressive Griffon Vultures are a near constant presence above the tracks. Impressive Griffon Vultures are a near constant presence above the tracks.





Some folks here in Millau like and old fashion rally in the mountains with like-minded car owners. Some folks here in Millau like and old fashion rally in the mountains with like-minded car owners.





While it's been sunny for much of the day each day, the rain is constantly on the horizon here in Millau. While it's been sunny for much of the day each day, the rain is constantly on the horizon here in Millau.





Don't venture too far off line on Stage 8. The crushed rock that makes up the trail surface gets a whole lot bigger when you stray from the beaten path. Don't venture too far off line on Stage 8. The crushed rock that makes up the trail surface gets a whole lot bigger when you stray from the beaten path.







Is it right to post Sam Hill in a foreground of pink flowers? Not sure, but there are plenty of rocks in this photo too and he has been looking the absolute smoothest when the going gets rough. Is it right to post Sam Hill in a foreground of pink flowers? Not sure, but there are plenty of rocks in this photo too and he has been looking the absolute smoothest when the going gets rough.





After breaking has collarbone in Madeira, Mckay Vezina is back in action this week in Millau. After breaking has collarbone in Madeira, Mckay Vezina is back in action this week in Millau.





Firmly in control of the overall points chase, Cecile Ravanel will be hard to beat once again. Firmly in control of the overall points chase, Cecile Ravanel will be hard to beat once again.





Cecile will be no doubt locked in a battle with Issabeau. Cecile will be no doubt locked in a battle with Issabeau.





Josh Lewis once again having more fun than everyone else. Josh Lewis once again having more fun than everyone else.





Loose dog doing what he does best. Riding bikes in a rather sweet fashion. Loose dog doing what he does best. Riding bikes in a rather sweet fashion.





Jerome trying his best to blend into the foliage at speed. Jerome trying his best to blend into the foliage at speed.





Yoann Barelli's French roots are showing in the tight and awkward bits. All smiles and loving it in Millau. Yoann Barelli's French roots are showing in the tight and awkward bits. All smiles and loving it in Millau.





This is the surface found on ninety-percent of Stage 5/9. It constantly shifts and moves beneath your tires and is now covered in a thin slime of clay. This is the surface found on ninety-percent of Stage 5/9. It constantly shifts and moves beneath your tires and is now covered in a thin slime of clay.





Richie Rude needs to smash the tracks here in Millau if he wants to have any hope of keeping that number one on his back next year. Richie Rude needs to smash the tracks here in Millau if he wants to have any hope of keeping that number one on his back next year.





One run only means a whole lot of downtime for the racers between practice on each stage. Mark Scott and Iago Garay brought their own lounge chair up to the top of the mountain to kick back and relax a bit. One run only means a whole lot of downtime for the racers between practice on each stage. Mark Scott and Iago Garay brought their own lounge chair up to the top of the mountain to kick back and relax a bit.





Noga Korem has been on the rise and is looking to be a regular podium contender this season. Noga Korem has been on the rise and is looking to be a regular podium contender this season.





No matter where you look, the views are impressive. No matter where you look, the views are impressive.





Damien Oton raises the front end on Stage 5/9. Damien Oton raises the front end on Stage 5/9.





Rae Morrison navigates the many switchbacks of Stage 4. Rae Morrison navigates the many switchbacks of Stage 4.





Fresh of a Trans Provence win, Marco Osborne was having no troubles on the raw French terrain. Fresh of a Trans Provence win, Marco Osborne was having no troubles on the raw French terrain.





Marco having a contemplative moment after sliding out on a turn on Stage 6. Marco having a contemplative moment after sliding out on a turn on Stage 6.





Thomas Lapeyrie begins to snake his way down Stage 6. Thomas Lapeyrie begins to snake his way down Stage 6.





Seb Claquin cuts inside one of the less awkward switchbacks at the top of Stage 6. Seb Claquin cuts inside one of the less awkward switchbacks at the top of Stage 6.





Francoise Bailly-Maitre speeding through Stage 6. Francoise Bailly-Maitre speeding through Stage 6.





Gehrig train on Stage 6. Gehrig train on Stage 6.





Anita Gehrig drops into one of the twenty or so tight and awkward French Switchbacks. Nose-wheelie skills will come in handy here. Anita Gehrig drops into one of the twenty or so tight and awkward French Switchbacks. Nose-wheelie skills will come in handy here.





With only one run and amateur and pro riders alike allowed on course in any random order, practice was a mess in every technical section. Fast riders would drop in only to have a slower rider crash in front, or worse yet, pushing back up the narrow singletrack. Not ideal for those trying to see where they are going before race day. With only one run and amateur and pro riders alike allowed on course in any random order, practice was a mess in every technical section. Fast riders would drop in only to have a slower rider crash in front, or worse yet, pushing back up the narrow singletrack. Not ideal for those trying to see where they are going before race day.





The loose rocks and gravel love the rain but as Mark Scott finds out here, it's the slippery clay underneath that you have to watch out for when the rain starts to fall. The loose rocks and gravel love the rain but as Mark Scott finds out here, it's the slippery clay underneath that you have to watch out for when the rain starts to fall.





Full gas even for Adrien Dailly even in blind practice runs. Full gas even for Adrien Dailly even in blind practice runs.





Quietly confident as always, Sam Hill is just cruising at the moment, but he is always a threat. Especially if it keeps raining. Quietly confident as always, Sam Hill is just cruising at the moment, but he is always a threat. Especially if it keeps raining.





Chloe Gallean keeps the line inside on the switchbacks of Stage 4. Chloe Gallean keeps the line inside on the switchbacks of Stage 4.





Chloe Gallean squeezes through the tight trees at the bottom of Stage 5. Chloe Gallean squeezes through the tight trees at the bottom of Stage 5.





Justin Leov slides it one way while dodging trees the other way. Justin Leov slides it one way while dodging trees the other way.





Jesse Melamed has been sick all week so the one run practice format has been helpful as he tries to conserve energy and recoup a bit. Jesse Melamed has been sick all week so the one run practice format has been helpful as he tries to conserve energy and recoup a bit.





Lewis Buchanan has to sit out day one of practice on account of the airline loosing his bike, which means he will race tomorrow blind. Lewis Buchanan has to sit out day one of practice on account of the airline loosing his bike, which means he will race tomorrow blind.





You know what we said about this yesterday. Not Sure what to think of this today. You know what we said about this yesterday. Not Sure what to think of this today.



