MTB Trials in the Mojave Desert – Video

Jan 30, 2018
by Kali Protectives  

Follow 12-times National Trials Champion, Mike Steidley, as he ventures into the Mojave Desert; trying to breathe new life on what's left of this long-forgotten amusement park.

bigquotesI first saw this spot 6 years ago on a cross-country trip and always wanted to ride it”Mike Steidley

The opportunity came up recently to collaborate with longtime friend Austin White, who lent a hand shooting the clips. “We shot Panasonic GH5 cameras with Atomos recorders as well as bringing a drone along to capture everything,” said White.







Video production: www.visionaerialmedia.com

7 Comments

  • + 1
 Nice riding. Do trials guys prefer rim brakes?
  • + 1
 Usually just the rear brake
  • + 2
 26" rotors have way more modulation than 8" rotors.
  • + 1
 @Tmackstab: nothing to do with modulation, hydraulic rim brakes on grinding rims are not only kind of on/off brakes, those are the definition of on/off brakes.

@pinhead907: instant power, no flex from spokes (that's why mod guys -trials guys on 20" bikes- can use disc or rims, when 26" guys are only -at least rear- with rim brakes), lightness.
  • + 1
 @vweb: Dude...it was a joke lol
  • + 1
 jeej! trials on pinkbike
  • + 0
 War. War never changes.

Post a Comment



