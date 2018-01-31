

Follow 12-times National Trials Champion, Mike Steidley, as he ventures into the Mojave Desert; trying to breathe new life on what's left of this long-forgotten amusement park.





I first saw this spot 6 years ago on a cross-country trip and always wanted to ride it” — Mike Steidley



The opportunity came up recently to collaborate with longtime friend Austin White, who lent a hand shooting the clips. “We shot Panasonic GH5 cameras with Atomos recorders as well as bringing a drone along to capture everything,” said White.



















