Moments in Time - Video

Bikes tell you in no uncertain terms that you are alive. When the ideals and thoughts of everyday life are unsynchronized with reality, bikes allow you to push aside your concerns and enjoy the present. By capturing these moments in time, we simply portray what all fellow mountain bikers are most passionate about—riding bikes.Rider:
Jon BokrantzShot & Edit:
Jimmy SvenssonMusic:
Anne NyboeThanks to: Norrøna
, Specialized
, Öhlins
, and Vallåsen Bike Park
MENTIONS
: @jonbokrantz
