Moments in Time - Video

Jun 20, 2017 at 15:00
Jun 20, 2017
by Jon Bokrantz  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Moments in time

by jonbokrantz


Bikes tell you in no uncertain terms that you are alive. When the ideals and thoughts of everyday life are unsynchronized with reality, bikes allow you to push aside your concerns and enjoy the present. By capturing these moments in time, we simply portray what all fellow mountain bikers are most passionate about—riding bikes.

Rider: Jon Bokrantz
Shot & Edit: Jimmy Svensson
Music: Anne Nyboe

Thanks to: Norrøna, Specialized, Öhlins, and Vallåsen Bike Park

Moments in Time


MENTIONS: @jonbokrantz
Must Read This Week
Scott Genius 2018 - First Ride
98075 views
Stemtee's World Cup Winning €4,000 Shock
82330 views
Brandon Semenuk: Simplicity - Video
81502 views
Injured Rider Unsuccessful in Lawsuit Against Whistler Bike Park
69606 views
Is Polygon's Square One EX9 the Elusive 'One Bike'? - Review
54511 views
Staff Rides - Mike Levy's Rocky Mountain Element
46500 views
Logan Peat: Dirt Waves - Video
44450 views
X-Fusion's $199 Manic Dropper Post - Review
32414 views






4 Comments

  • + 1
 Password protected... Frown
  • + 1
 Will be released in a few hours.
  • + 2
 Very nice......
  • + 1
 Yeah what he said!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028490
Mobile Version of Website