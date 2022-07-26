Momentum Cycle Tools & Bike Parts Introduces New Bearing Press Kit

MTB Suspension BEARING PRESS TOOLS For MTB Home Mechanics Momentum Cycle Tools and Bike Parts: Main tool (the Crank) and press kit 6903 (17x30x7).

PRESS RELEASE: Momentum Cycle Tools and Bike Parts

Old bearings extracted from a MTB swing arm using our bearing press tools.

On the left: Tools in use on an MTB swing arm. On the right: A close-up of how bad the bearings were on this bike.

"EXT"

"INS"

6903 (17x30x7) bearing press kit.

Bearing number engraved on all parts of the 6903 (17x30x7) kit + "EXT" and "INS" engraving.

22 bearing press kits are currently available and sold separately, so you can buy only what you need.

Main tool - the Crank:



• Designed to give you all the leverage you need to get the job done

• Sleek design

• Anodized aluminum handles

• 100 mm stainless steel threaded rod

• Excellent structural and dimensional stability

• Very good mechanical resistance

• Very good chemical and impact resistance

• Proudly developed and made in Canada

• $68 CAD



Bearing press kits:



• Specifically made for suspension bearing maintenance

• Bearing number is engraved on each part

• Respectively identified with the "EXT" and "INS" engraving

• Excellent structural and dimensional stability

• Very good mechanical resistance

• Very good chemical and impact resistance

• Proudly developed and made in Canada

• From $19 to $28 CAD



Quality and affordable bearing press kits and their packaging.

