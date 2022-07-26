Momentum Cycle Tools & Bike Parts Introduces New Bearing Press Kit

PRESS RELEASE: Momentum Cycle Tools and Bike Parts
Momentum Cycle Tools and Bike Parts is a new Canadian company based in beautiful Quebec City and is the culmination of an idea that dates back to 2019: to design and manufacture affordable and quality tools for MTB Home Mechanics. Created from scratch by a bike enthusiast with more than 15 years of experience in industrial design and in the world of manufacturing, everything started when the founder’s objective was to develop parts and products to respond to problematics he personally encountered while maintaining his bikes himself. Then followed an interest and a craze from his relatives, also bike enthusiasts. Today, Momentum Cycle Tools and Bike Parts offers its very first line of products to the general public.
Our bearing press kits and Crank are specifically made for suspension bearing maintenance and represent nearly a year of development, validation, redesign and improvement. Each kit is composed of 3 parts: the section to extract the old bearings, the section to insert your new bearings, and the cup. On the left: Tools in use on an MTB swing arm. On the right: A close-up of how bad the bearings were on this bike.
The bearing number is engraved on each of the three parts of the press kit so it makes it easy to clearly identify all parts rapidly. The sections to extract and to insert your bearings are respectively identified with the "EXT"
and "INS"
engraving.Bearing number engraved on all parts of the 6903 (17x30x7) kit + "EXT" and "INS" engraving.
22 bearing press kits are currently available and sold separately, so you can buy only what you need for your bikes. We chose to use the 3D printing technology to manufacture our products rather than using injection molding because 3D printing allows us to create and manufacture complex parts. It also allows us to innovate and update our products much more efficiently, in addition to improving and simplifying our production flow to ultimately offer quality and affordable products.
All our bearing press kits are made of thermoplastic polymer. This material gives excellent properties such as an excellent structural and dimensional stability, a very good mechanical resistance in addition to a very good chemical and impact resistance.
Momentum Cycle Tools and Bike Parts currently offers our bearing press kits and the Crank, but our objective is to eventually provide the necessary products so that MTB enthusiasts can maintain their bikes in their personal bike shop.
Main tool - the Crank:
• Designed to give you all the leverage you need to get the job done
• Sleek design
• Anodized aluminum handles
• 100 mm stainless steel threaded rod
• Excellent structural and dimensional stability
• Very good mechanical resistance
• Very good chemical and impact resistance
• Proudly developed and made in Canada
• $68 CAD
Bearing press kits:
• Specifically made for suspension bearing maintenance
• Bearing number is engraved on each part
• Respectively identified with the "EXT" and "INS" engraving
• Excellent structural and dimensional stability
• Very good mechanical resistance
• Very good chemical and impact resistance
• Proudly developed and made in Canada
• From $19 to $28 CAD
Visit our website to:
• Know more about our products
• Learn more on how to service your MTB suspension bearings
• Purchase our tools
• Learn more about us and our vision
Visit us at: momentumcycletools.com
Or you can contact us using our contact page on our website.
We will be more than happy to help!
