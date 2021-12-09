Mona Mitterwallner Joins Cannondale Factory Racing

Mona Mitterwallner has announced she will be joining the Cannondale Factory Racing team in 2022.
The 19-year-old Austrian phenom only started racing in 2017 but is already a multiple World Champion and was the winner of every Under 23 World Cup in 2021. Perhaps most impressively of all, she was the youngest ever winner of the marathon World Championships as she came back from puncturing to win in the elite event this year.
Mona’s Race Accolades
2021 winner of every UCI U23 Mountain bike World Cup
2021 U23 XCO World Champion
2021 Elite Marathon World Champion
2021 Austrian XCO National Champion
2021 European Continental XCO Champion
2020 UCI Junior XCO World Champion
Mitterwallner also announced she will be stepping up to the elite ranks for 2022 and will now be able to test herself against the best racers in the world.
|I want to be the best cyclist on the world scene of all time. To be honest, I am very proud to call myself a CFR rider now. In Cannondale Factory Racing I see a team which not only can support me to reach my ambitious goals but also could be a long-term partner. I am looking forward to get to know the whole team to rock 2022 together—Mona Mitterwallner, Cannondale Factory Racing
|I am super happy Mona has joined Cannondale Factory Racing for the coming years and into the 2024 Olympics. She is a great talent and person alike. Her resume of success is very impressive and we as a team are committed help her on her path to the top. Mona will make the move to the Elite in 2022 and we cannot wait to see her getting involved in the battles we saw in the Women’s Elite field over the last years.—Daniel Hespeler, Cannondale Factory Racing Team Manager
|Mona showcases everything that is really cool about mountain bike racing – young and passionate with a dedication to improve every time she goes out for ride. She balances this with a down to earth approach that is always paired with a smile because she knows she puts everything into what she loves. We are beyond excited to add Mona to the Cannondale Factory Racing roster and build her momentum through to the next Olympic games alongside her talented teammates.—Jonathan Geran, Global Director Sports Marketing Cannondale
4 Comments
Post a Comment