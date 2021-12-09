Mona Mitterwallner Joins Cannondale Factory Racing

I am super happy Mona has joined Cannondale Factory Racing for the coming years and into the 2024 Olympics. She is a great talent and person alike. Her resume of success is very impressive and we as a team are committed help her on her path to the top. Mona will make the move to the Elite in 2022 and we cannot wait to see her getting involved in the battles we saw in the Women’s Elite field over the last years. — Daniel Hespeler, Cannondale Factory Racing Team Manager