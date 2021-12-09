close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Mona Mitterwallner Joins Cannondale Factory Racing

Dec 9, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Mona Mitterwallner has announced she will be joining the Cannondale Factory Racing team in 2022.

The 19-year-old Austrian phenom only started racing in 2017 but is already a multiple World Champion and was the winner of every Under 23 World Cup in 2021. Perhaps most impressively of all, she was the youngest ever winner of the marathon World Championships as she came back from puncturing to win in the elite event this year.
Mona’s Race Accolades

2021 winner of every UCI U23 Mountain bike World Cup
2021 U23 XCO World Champion
2021 Elite Marathon World Champion
2021 Austrian XCO National Champion
2021 European Continental XCO Champion
2020 UCI Junior XCO World Champion


Mitterwallner also announced she will be stepping up to the elite ranks for 2022 and will now be able to test herself against the best racers in the world.



bigquotesI want to be the best cyclist on the world scene of all time. To be honest, I am very proud to call myself a CFR rider now. In Cannondale Factory Racing I see a team which not only can support me to reach my ambitious goals but also could be a long-term partner. I am looking forward to get to know the whole team to rock 2022 togetherMona Mitterwallner, Cannondale Factory Racing

bigquotesI am super happy Mona has joined Cannondale Factory Racing for the coming years and into the 2024 Olympics. She is a great talent and person alike. Her resume of success is very impressive and we as a team are committed help her on her path to the top. Mona will make the move to the Elite in 2022 and we cannot wait to see her getting involved in the battles we saw in the Women’s Elite field over the last years.Daniel Hespeler, Cannondale Factory Racing Team Manager

Photos: Salve Moreno

bigquotesMona showcases everything that is really cool about mountain bike racing – young and passionate with a dedication to improve every time she goes out for ride. She balances this with a down to earth approach that is always paired with a smile because she knows she puts everything into what she loves. We are beyond excited to add Mona to the Cannondale Factory Racing roster and build her momentum through to the next Olympic games alongside her talented teammates.Jonathan Geran, Global Director Sports Marketing Cannondale


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Cannondale Mona Mitterwallner


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2022 Canyon Torque - Options For Almost Everyone
57395 views
Field Test: 2022 Santa Cruz Blur TR - The Cruz Missile
55359 views
Field Test Review: 2022 Trek Top Fuel - Same Name, Different Bike
50713 views
First Look: 2022 Orbea Rise Hydro - More Range at a Lower Cost
47832 views
Field Test Review: 2022 Giant Trance Advanced Pro 1 - Eat, Pray, Live Valve?
47137 views
Road Cycling Digest: A Wheel-Destroying Parrot, Tech Through Time, Match Fixing & More
44532 views
Jackson Goldstone Earns Red Bull Helmet
38358 views
Beta Launches Their Fall 2021 Beta Tests
37502 views

4 Comments

  • 7 0
 Is it just me, or have helmets come full circle? Looks like a helmet I had back in the late 80's early 90's. Or something you would get at Walmart these days.
  • 1 0
 Congrats Mona! Can’t wait to see you battle it out with the pros!
  • 2 1
 Hell yea, Mona! Welcome to Team Lefty! Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
  • 1 0
 Racing elites at 19. Dam. Clearly deserves to move up tho.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008730
Mobile Version of Website