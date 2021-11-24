Mona Mitterwallner Parts Ways with Trek Vaude Team

Mina Mitterwallner, who won just about everything in 2021, has said farewell to her Trek Vaude team and will presumably be moving to a much larger outfit in 2022.Mitterwallner raced in the women's U23 category last year in dominant fashion winning every World Cup and the World Championships with lap times that rivalled the fastest women in the Elite field. It's expected that she'll make the step up to elite racing next year and could follow in the footsteps of Tom Pidcock and Loana Lecomte this year who both ranked among the world's best in their rookie season.The young Austrian raced for the Trek Vaude team in 2021. It was the inaugural season for the team that was created to develop young talent at Under 23 level in XCO & XCM racing so with Mona making the leap to Elites, she'll be off to a new team in 2022.Mitterwallner said, "Looking back to an absolute incredible season 2021 with Trek Vaude. It wasn’t easy to reach what we did this year in every way of perspective. This year will remain for me as a year of personal growth. Thanks Trek Vaude for being part of my journey this one year everyone played his or her very own role in making me more successful! Now looking forward more than excited and happy about what’s coming up next"The Trek Vaude team will continue to support Alex Miller alongside five newcomers including, Nils Aebersold (CH / 3rd place World Championship XCO Juniors), Luisa Daubermann (DE / German U23 Champion and Vice World Champion Juniors 2020), Bjorn Riley (USA) and Tamara Wiedmann (AUT).Mitterwallner will no doubt be considering offers from a lot of big teams as she could well be challenging for wins next year. We'll update you with more information on where she ends up when we have it.