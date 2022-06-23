Mondelēz International Acquires Clif Bar for $2.9 billion

We are thrilled to welcome Clif Bar & Company's iconic brands and passionate employees into the Mondelēz International family.



This transaction further advances our ambition to lead the future of snacking by winning in chocolate, biscuits, and baked snacks as we continue to scale our high-growth snack bar business. As a leader and innovator in well-being and sustainable snacking in the U.S, Clif Bar & Company embodies our purpose to 'empower people to snack right,' and we look forward to advancing this important work with Clif's committed colleagues in the years ahead. — Dirk Van de Put, Mondelēz International chairman and CEO