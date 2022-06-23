Mondelēz International Acquires Clif Bar for $2.9 billion

Jun 23, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Cam Zink and Tom Van Steenbergen in the gate.

Clif Bar & Company is set to be acquired by one of the biggest snack companies in a $2.9 billion purchase.

2022 continues to be a year of acquisitions as Mondelēz International, the owner of Oreo and Cadbury, will be purchasing Clif Bar and its other brands with the transaction set to complete in the third quarter.

Following the completion of the acquisition, Mondelēz International will continue Clif Bar & Company operations from its base in Emeryville, California with product manufacturing staying at its facilities in Twin Falls, Idaho, and Indianapolis. Mondelēz International has already purchased multiple companies in the past two years with either completed or in progress purchases of Ricolino, Chipita S.A., Grenade, Gourmet Food Holdings and Hu.

bigquotesWe are thrilled to welcome Clif Bar & Company's iconic brands and passionate employees into the Mondelēz International family.

This transaction further advances our ambition to lead the future of snacking by winning in chocolate, biscuits, and baked snacks as we continue to scale our high-growth snack bar business. As a leader and innovator in well-being and sustainable snacking in the U.S, Clif Bar & Company embodies our purpose to 'empower people to snack right,' and we look forward to advancing this important work with Clif's committed colleagues in the years ahead. Dirk Van de Put, Mondelēz International chairman and CEO

bigquotesMondelēz International is the right partner at the right time to support Clif in our next chapter of growth.

Our purposes and cultures are aligned, and being part of a global snacking company with broad product offerings can help us accelerate our growth while staying true to our deeply ingrained Five Aspirations — sustaining our people, planet, community, business, and brands — five bottom lines that have grounded our company since its founding and will remain our North Star going forward. Clif Bar & Company CEO Sally Grimes


Posted In:
Industry News Clif Bar


35 Comments

  • 39 0
 hear me out....cadbury eggs but with whatever the Clif Bar equivalent of GU is stuffed inside.
  • 2 1
 Or cliff bars with cadbury eggs in them!
  • 28 0
 Once i aquired a clif bar for 2.9$ as well
  • 16 1
 A nice pay out for the two owners... who have an 80% stake in the company still. Perhaps they will now be able to afford a modern mountain bike.
  • 4 0
 username. checks. out. Smile
  • 13 0
 Not bad for a company that basically started out as a garage band.
  • 1 0
 This, happy for the founders.
  • 11 1
 Love to see it! Cliff Bar as a service here we come! Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
  • 2 0
 Let me complete your statement. Cliff Bar as a service behind a paywall.
  • 1 0
 Unlock the other half of your Clif Bar for only $1.99! Limited time offer!

Who are we kidding, any sane human would just toss the other half and go find some real food.
  • 4 0
 I remember walking in a bike shop in the early 90's, and the owner hands me a clif bar. Double Chocolate it was called. All that existed were those hard and nasty original PowerBars. I ate one and immediately ordered a case. The absolute best bar ever. Why they quit making that exact bar I'll never know. They had one or two flavors. I ate hundreds of those. But none of their many current flavors do much for me, I eat them a few times a month, but that's it. Great American success story right there. Original PowerBars were gross to me. Hard, looked like dried paint in a bar shape. Clif makes a bar out of real looking stuff, tasted great, plays their cards right, sells out 30 years later and walk away a gazillionaire. Job well done.
  • 1 0
 do they still make those terrible original PowerBars...not the new stuff, the early-mid-90's receipt? I remember them having the consistency of Laffy Taffy and tasting like a wood chip...just awful.
  • 5 0
 Oreos, Ritz, Sour Patch Candy, and Clif Bars - mountain biking bachelor breakfast of champions, brought to you by a single sponsor.
  • 1 0
 Ritz slap.
  • 1 0
 If my math is right, each employee owner on average stands to earn ~ $300k cash pre-tax with the sale as well.

"The deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, means Erickson, aged 64, and his wife Kit Crawford, 63–who together own 80% of the company, (Clif Bar’s roughly 1,200 employees own the rest)–will walk away with approximately $1.53 billion in cash, according to Forbes’ estimations"

www.forbes.com/sites/jemimamcevoy/2022/06/22/california-couple-likely-to-pocket-16-billion-from-sale-of-their-energy-brand-clif-bar/?sh=31d31ac17146
  • 3 0
 I think they taste good but I never bought any, just too pricey. A good Banana does the job as well haha
  • 4 0
 So can we finally have those nut butter filled in Europe please?
  • 1 0
 The almond coconut is mid fr
  • 3 0
 I needed to stop eating so many clif bars anyway.
  • 1 0
 This is like the worst article on this so far LOL. There’s a great story here. Go read about the owners. They are absolutely amazing people with hearts of gold!
  • 3 0
 Oh no!

Anyway…
  • 2 0
 I guess they didn't like my offer of 2.8 billion.
  • 2 0
 Dirk Van de Put is a hell of a name tho.
  • 1 0
 So is Salty Grimes.
  • 3 2
 Cliff bar was Canadian. Now its owned by a giant junk food corporation. Sad.
  • 1 0
 99.99% of people will sell out for the right price. hell I'd bet I could get everyone on here to declare gravity is a hoax for $100k cash.
  • 2 0
 What? Clif Bar is from the Bay Area and a lot of it is produced in Twin Falls, Idaho.
  • 1 0
 @Caligula1620: gravity is a hoax.
Now where is my $100k?
  • 1 0
 Just made me think of that scene from Family Guy.. "I had a Cliff bar before this.."
  • 1 0
 Hopefully see some crossover between these snack brands in the future.
  • 1 0
 I was hoping for an ebike specific bar announcement.
  • 1 0
 I hope Reeder and Brown had .001% of that company
  • 1 0
 Hopefully this company can make them taste decent
  • 1 0
 Cadbury isn't as good as it was in the old Quaker days.
  • 1 2
 Dang. I hope clif bar lens it's a lesson





