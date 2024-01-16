Mondraker Announces Factory DH Race Team

Jan 16, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


After a decade of supporting MS-Mondraker, Mondraker announced in December that they were stepping away from the team. Now, Mondraker has announced the creation of their first factory DH race team with Mondraker Factory Racing. They say that this is "a 100% Mondraker project featuring some of the best riders in the world."

Mondraker Factory Racing will be made up of three riders who will be supported by nine staff members. Mondraker will be introducing the three riders successively on January 18th, 22nd and 24th and we will update this article as soon as the three riders are unveiled.

Mondraker Factory Racing 2024

bigquotesThis is a very exciting time for both Mondraker and the team. Having the chance to grow a project like this from scratch with the brand I grew up racing on is a dream come true. What’s more, I couldn’t be more stoked about the riders we’ve signed and the team behind them we’ve created. Everyone just gelled from the get-go and we’re loving the passion for racing that Mondraker brings to the table. We’re also impatient to translate all the development that comes from competition to the production line and make it all worthwhile for the brand.Team Manager Jorge García

Mondraker Factory Racing will have the support of Shimano for drivetrain and brakes, Fox Racing Shox for suspension, Alpinestars for kit, E*thirteen for wheels, Maxxis for tires, X-Sauce for oils, maintenance and cleaning product, and Ergon for grips and saddles.

Mondraker says that Mondraker Factory Racing will also have the backing of the Engineering and Prototypes Department at Mondraker as well as support from the factory.

bigquotesWe’re setting out on a new stage in competition with Mondraker Factory Racing. There’s no denying our passion for racing has always been inseparable from our roots as a brand. We’ve always aimed to develop the best tech available, taking it to the absolute limit on some of the toughest race tracks in the world, so it was inevitable that we ended up where we are, with the Mondraker Factory Racing team, because we just knew that we wanted a structure with all the resources of the factory behind it to best serve the needs and potential of some of the best riders in the world. Simply put, we want Mondraker to be back at the top of world class downhill racing. It’s a huge step in our history as a brand, making history in the Formula 1 of mountain biking.Miguel Pina, CEO of Mondraker


photo

Mondraker Factory Racing 2024
Mondraker Factory Racing 2024


Mondraker Factory Racing support team:
- Team Manager: Jorge García.
- Race Engineer: Pablo Guillem.
- Mechanic #1: Mark Maurissen.
- Mechanic #2: Sergio Agulló.
- Mechanic #3: Ernest Adalid.
- Driver: Pablo Irigoyen.
- Physio: Adrià Baró.
- Photography: Kike Abelleira.
- Video: Louis Citadelle.


Mondraker won their first World Cup in Maribor in 2009 with Fabien Barel, and took the triple win in the Val di Sole World Champs in 2016 with Danny Hart, Laurie Greenland and Florent Payet and we look forward to seeing the team in action at the first World Cup in Fort William come May.


photo


Learn more at: mondraker.com
Instagram: @mondraker.factory.racing
Facebook: [L=https://www.facebook.com/mondraker.factory.racingmondraker.factory.racing[/L]

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Mondraker


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,240 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Thibault Laly Joins the Goodman Santa Cruz Racing Team] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
146247 views
Greg Minnaar Joins Norco - Full Interview
77784 views
Injury Update from Gee Atherton
73134 views
Intense Factory Racing Teases 4 Racers - [Update: Aaron Gwin Confirms He's No Longer on Intense]
56079 views
Spotted: New Rocky Mountain Enduro Bike
52575 views
Velo Digest: New Hour Record, Continuous Lactate Monitors, ’90s Stumpjumper Transformed, & Matt Beers Joins Specialized
37128 views
Mondraker Opens a New Base in the USA
33381 views
Throwback Thursday: Ben Cathro's 2009 Orange 225 Prototype Bike Check
31641 views

56 Comments
  • 144 5
 "Mondraker will be introducing the three riders successively on January 18th, 22nd and 24th"

Oh, do f*ck off Mondraker marketing team - you really don't need to milk it that much. You're turning a really positive story into an annoyance. Most of us know who it is anyway.
  • 33 0
 Agreed. I really like the way Canyon and Daprela went about. Boom. Here’s our new rider. No drama bullshit leading up for weeks or months.
  • 9 8
 Whoever it is, they won’t being winning anything cos their bikes suck…in recent years.
  • 2 2
 Who is it? Danny Hart?
  • 10 0
 @jaame: Dunne, Dak, Pinkerton.
  • 2 1
 It would be fine if many people actually care, but truly, after the WC DH change over last year, I do not care at all.
  • 1 0
 @jaame: Danny wasn't riding a bike in BK YouTube upload so this is possible. Why else would he hide his bike from us?
  • 1 0
 OMG! Only two more sleeps until the first rider is announced! Is there some kind of Mondraker Rider Announcement Advent Calendar we can use to track the releases?
  • 62 1
 Announcement of an announcement? f*ck. OFF.

(Mondraker, not PB)
  • 2 0
 It's an STD (save the date) announcement. Nard-dog style.
  • 28 0
 Dak, Pinky and Dunne
  • 3 2
 Pinky, Dunne, Trummer?
  • 13 3
 GWIN - HART - me
  • 4 0
 @TheRedBaron82: Trummer was recently spotted riding an Intense at Dyfi.

Everything points to what @souknaysh posted
  • 3 0
 @Maxcommencemal: And Ronan on a Summum.
  • 1 0
 @watchmen: yup
  • 21 1
 tired of all these soap operas this off season!
  • 10 0
 My initial reaction after seeing an announcement of an announcement was annoyance, but with the number of companies pulling out of racing, I'd rather see a company support a factory team and milk it than not support a factory team at all.
  • 14 1
 comment is private>
  • 12 0
 Announcing the announcement, so hot right now.
  • 1 0
 I’ve set three alarms. It’s that exciting. FOMO pushed me to the brink.
  • 11 0
 Dak, Pinkerton, Dunne. Saved you some time.
  • 1 0
 Solid team.
  • 7 0
 Can't believe they didn't mention me under the Mondraker Factory Racing support team as:
-Fanboy
  • 6 0
 They know how hungry we are in January. Just feeding us crumbs days apart. I'll get my bib.
  • 7 0
 Danny will be sponsored by "Gas to Flat" merch.
  • 7 1
 Let's annoy the hell out of the 25 downhill fans still paying attention to world cups. Just announce the damn team.
  • 2 0
 It boggles my mind that people follow rumors enough to post a comment about rumors in an article, but they are still completely clueless as to what the actual rumors are

For those people: Mondraker isn’t taking Danny Hart, or Brook or Blenky or Angel or Vali Holl or Aaron Gwin.

This team is Dak, Dunne and Pinkerton. For better or worse, that’s the team.
  • 1 0
 But what about the 3 more Mondraker press releases coming over the next 8 days? Five press releases for one team announcement with three riders is obscene.
  • 3 1
 Mondraker put out a video showing the history of the Mondraker bike yesterday with Dodsy, now this today. It was pretty cringy, now... more from Mondraker.
  • 3 0
 mondraker sponsored by private, .. what do I know..
  • 2 0
 I'm sorry to the Mondraker riders who I can only assume hate the idea of announcing it this way.
  • 2 0
 Announcing the announcement! As the guys as girls above.....fuck off Mondraker! haha
  • 1 0
 and*
  • 1 0
 "Mondraker will be introducing the three riders successively on January 18th, 22nd and 24th"

Oooo.
  • 1 0
 I'm sure they are paying Dak a healthy salary this year. Marketing needs to milk that investment.
  • 1 0
 arent we at the point where we can just go to the uci site to find out the teams?
  • 2 0
 i'll be commenting on this story on March 13.
  • 4 3
 Please be Danny, please by Danny!
  • 7 0
 It's 98% not danny
  • 1 0
 @howejohn: It 99% is Danny.
  • 3 3
 Whoever downvoted me beneath the threshold for saying Dak in the Intense thread is gonna look like a goober in a few days
  • 1 0
 Gwin, Norton & Dunne is my guess
  • 4 0
 It's Pickerton, not Gwin
  • 1 0
 Those headsets seem oval like an awkward circle, can’t be
  • 1 0
 Photo is private
  • 1 0
 Is the headset oval?
  • 1 0
 This is bullshite
  • 3 4
 Danny Hart
  • 5 0
 He's in Queenstown riding a Nukeproof, if he'd signed with Mondraker I'm pretty sure he'd be on a covered one by now, much like Dunne is.
  • 1 0
 @commental: isn't nukeproof *checks notes* in administration. Plus in BK's upload today Danny "wasn't riding because" so don't bet on it!!!
  • 1 0
 @HardtailHerold: He rode the downhill - just not the jump track.
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.035559
Mobile Version of Website