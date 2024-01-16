Mondraker Announces Factory DH Race Team

After a decade of supporting MS-Mondraker, Mondraker announced in December that they were stepping away
from the team. Now, Mondraker has announced the creation of their first factory DH race team with Mondraker Factory Racing. They say that this is "a 100% Mondraker project featuring some of the best riders in the world."
Mondraker Factory Racing will be made up of three riders who will be supported by nine staff members. Mondraker will be introducing the three riders successively on January 18th, 22nd and 24th and we will update this article as soon as the three riders are unveiled.
|This is a very exciting time for both Mondraker and the team. Having the chance to grow a project like this from scratch with the brand I grew up racing on is a dream come true. What’s more, I couldn’t be more stoked about the riders we’ve signed and the team behind them we’ve created. Everyone just gelled from the get-go and we’re loving the passion for racing that Mondraker brings to the table. We’re also impatient to translate all the development that comes from competition to the production line and make it all worthwhile for the brand.—Team Manager Jorge García
Mondraker Factory Racing will have the support of Shimano for drivetrain and brakes, Fox Racing Shox for suspension, Alpinestars for kit, E*thirteen for wheels, Maxxis for tires, X-Sauce for oils, maintenance and cleaning product, and Ergon for grips and saddles.
Mondraker says that Mondraker Factory Racing will also have the backing of the Engineering and Prototypes Department at Mondraker as well as support from the factory.
Mondraker Factory Racing support team:
|We’re setting out on a new stage in competition with Mondraker Factory Racing. There’s no denying our passion for racing has always been inseparable from our roots as a brand. We’ve always aimed to develop the best tech available, taking it to the absolute limit on some of the toughest race tracks in the world, so it was inevitable that we ended up where we are, with the Mondraker Factory Racing team, because we just knew that we wanted a structure with all the resources of the factory behind it to best serve the needs and potential of some of the best riders in the world. Simply put, we want Mondraker to be back at the top of world class downhill racing. It’s a huge step in our history as a brand, making history in the Formula 1 of mountain biking.—Miguel Pina, CEO of Mondraker
- Team Manager: Jorge García.
- Race Engineer: Pablo Guillem.
- Mechanic #1: Mark Maurissen.
- Mechanic #2: Sergio Agulló.
- Mechanic #3: Ernest Adalid.
- Driver: Pablo Irigoyen.
- Physio: Adrià Baró.
- Photography: Kike Abelleira.
- Video: Louis Citadelle.
Mondraker won their first World Cup in Maribor in 2009
with Fabien Barel, and took the triple win in the Val di Sole World Champs in 2016
with Danny Hart, Laurie Greenland and Florent Payet and we look forward to seeing the team in action at the first World Cup in Fort William come May.
