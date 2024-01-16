Mondraker Announces Factory DH Race Team

We’re setting out on a new stage in competition with Mondraker Factory Racing. There’s no denying our passion for racing has always been inseparable from our roots as a brand. We’ve always aimed to develop the best tech available, taking it to the absolute limit on some of the toughest race tracks in the world, so it was inevitable that we ended up where we are, with the Mondraker Factory Racing team, because we just knew that we wanted a structure with all the resources of the factory behind it to best serve the needs and potential of some of the best riders in the world. Simply put, we want Mondraker to be back at the top of world class downhill racing. It’s a huge step in our history as a brand, making history in the Formula 1 of mountain biking. — Miguel Pina, CEO of Mondraker