Mondraker Announces Integrated Telemetry System on Flagship Models

Most riders will adjust their suspension by feel alone and can be shooting in the dark when it comes to finding an optimal setup. For example, what feels plush through your hands and in your head may actually be robbing you of valuable speed on the trail. This is why many racers fly overseas to specific suspension testing locations
or use custom telemetry systems on their bikes
while practicing on tracks before racing. Some companies, such as BYB
or Motion Instruments
, have tried to make this technology available for consumers too, although it comes at a price, with both of those systems costing upwards of $1,000 for a full set, and is predominantly aimed at professional racers looking to eke every millisecond out of their set up
Sensors are placed on the top linkage and in the steerer tube
Now, Mondraker wants to put that technology in its customers' hands and its top of the range models will come fitted with an integrated, proprietary system that offers help setting up suspension and tracks ride data. The system is called Mind and partners with the myMondraker app to take the 'feel' out of setting up suspension.
Developed over three years, the system will be fitted to the brand's Foxy Carbon and Crafty Carbon models. Mondraker says it will "take your bike's handling to the next level" and represents "a watershed moment in the future of suspension set-up and the subsequent experience for the rider."
The system is made up of two sets of components - a magnet fitted to the main pivot which is paired with a sensor on the top linkage, then another magnet fitted to the top of the fork lowers paired with the main hardware unit that fits into the steerer tube. The sensors on the linkage and in the steerer tube detect the strength of the magnetic fields 100 times per second to determine how much travel is being used; the further through the travel you are, the stronger the signal detected from the magnets. This information is added to GPS data that the system also collects and it is all fed back to the myMondraker app, which can tell riders to make changes to all of the adjustments including preload, compression and rebound according to their weight and riding style.
Mondraker says, "Want to compare lines on a downhill? Mind gives you all the info you need to decide whether to take the left line or the right. Bottoming out after landing a jump? Mind tells you where, when and how it happened and shows you whether you need to improve your technique or adjust your suspension settings for the next time around."
This system may be less sophisticated than the aftermarket systems listed above that can include accelerometers, gyroscopes and brake sensors, but it's definitely a new, and cheaper, way of tackling the problem that should take some of the mysticism out of set up.Other Features
The system can also measure a variety of other bits of data including ride data such as average speed, total distance, time and elevation gain, and this can all be shared with apps such as Strava or on Facebook. It also tracks your total airtime and this can be overlaid onto maps.
Finally, the system has a built-in alarm and anti-theft system. If the bike is moved the user will receive a warning on their smartphone and if it turns out the bike is being stolen then the app will help the user track its position.
|Offering World Cup technology to non-professional riders is our target. It’s been an uphill struggle to develop an integrated system which offers simple and comprehensible data for all types of rider but we’ve done it. Obtaining real information from one of the least understood parts of a bike will allow our riders to unlock the full potential of their bikes. Our unwavering aim is to make Mondraker riders better riders.—Luís Martínez, Global Product Manager
|We’re truly excited about Mind because from now on we’ll be pedalling with a full-blown telemetry system built into our bikes. Regardless of how we feel on each ride we can now compare these feelings with real data and that’s priceless! I’m even more excited that everyone who rides a Mondraker will from now on be able to enjoy the benefits of a properly set up bike. When I’m riding in the mountains I see a lot of badly set up bikes and that won’t happen with Mind!
Each and every rider, regardless of their skill set, fitness will be able to set their suspension up quickly and easily. To sum up, all Mind users will achieve two things: more speed and more fun.—Miguel Pina, CEO
The full Mind system adds around 200 grams of weight to the bike. There are separate batteries for the front and rear sensors that offer 20 hours of continuous run time or 15 days of life on standby. Each system is linked to a bike's serial number so is apparently not transferrable between bikes.
Initially, the system will only be available to European customers and on the Foxy Carbon and Crafty Carbon models, however, it plans to implement the system across its range in future. The system adds €200-€300 to the price of the bike depending on the model, full pricing information is below. More info, here
.
1) An efficient gearbox. 2) A trigger shifter with single cable that shifts said gearbox. 3) No upcharge for said gearbox over a normal drivetrain.
I've seen very poor set-ups on very expensive bikes, so this may be worthwhile.
I cant get good cable routing to my dropper post (V1 Sentinel) and having to weight the saddle to get it out of the way has always made me think there’s a better way.
Other than that, I think bikes in general are amazing machines now a days. I remember the “good ol free ride days” of slugging 45lb bikes to the top of a mountain, and breaking something on the way down.
I know the total cost of these bikes is fairly high for some people, but this added telemetry seems like a cheap add on to them, I bet they do well selling the upgrade.
Semi slick, fast rolling to get me to the top, then BAM, zip on a full 2.5 soft tread for the ride back down.
Store the sticky tread in some sort of frame “box” so I dont have to carry it on my back
choosing begger much??
Paradoxically the more you think about riding and the less you think about marginal things like telemetry and the more you progress.
Telemetry makes sense for a (race) pro in a high-level competition where every detail and second counts. But first you have to become a pro and to become one you have to riding, riding, riding every day (at a young age, as a child or teenager) and don't think about telemetry..
The continuous research for tech upgrade for their mtb, by the average dentist mtb-user, reminds me more of the world of radio-controlled car modeling (if not static modeling) than an action sport ..
Also Pinkbikers: This new idea departs too radically from the norm. It frightens and confuses us! And will also be expensive! Bike companies — stop trying milk us for everything we’ve got for pointless “innovation.”
oh snap,
... BMX-background riders using flats were already clipless.
2021: guesswork made irrelevant with the Mind system.
... BMX-background riders using flats were already mindless.
