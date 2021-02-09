Mondraker Announces Integrated Telemetry System on Flagship Models

We’re truly excited about Mind because from now on we’ll be pedalling with a full-blown telemetry system built into our bikes. Regardless of how we feel on each ride we can now compare these feelings with real data and that’s priceless! I’m even more excited that everyone who rides a Mondraker will from now on be able to enjoy the benefits of a properly set up bike. When I’m riding in the mountains I see a lot of badly set up bikes and that won’t happen with Mind!



Each and every rider, regardless of their skill set, fitness will be able to set their suspension up quickly and easily. To sum up, all Mind users will achieve two things: more speed and more fun. — Miguel Pina, CEO