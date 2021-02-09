Mondraker Announces Integrated Telemetry System on Flagship Models

Feb 9, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Most riders will adjust their suspension by feel alone and can be shooting in the dark when it comes to finding an optimal setup. For example, what feels plush through your hands and in your head may actually be robbing you of valuable speed on the trail. This is why many racers fly overseas to specific suspension testing locations or use custom telemetry systems on their bikes while practicing on tracks before racing. Some companies, such as BYB or Motion Instruments, have tried to make this technology available for consumers too, although it comes at a price, with both of those systems costing upwards of $1,000 for a full set, and is predominantly aimed at professional racers looking to eke every millisecond out of their set up

Sensors are placed on the top linkage and in the steerer tube

Now, Mondraker wants to put that technology in its customers' hands and its top of the range models will come fitted with an integrated, proprietary system that offers help setting up suspension and tracks ride data. The system is called Mind and partners with the myMondraker app to take the 'feel' out of setting up suspension.

Developed over three years, the system will be fitted to the brand's Foxy Carbon and Crafty Carbon models. Mondraker says it will "take your bike's handling to the next level" and represents "a watershed moment in the future of suspension set-up and the subsequent experience for the rider."

The system is made up of two sets of components - a magnet fitted to the main pivot which is paired with a sensor on the top linkage, then another magnet fitted to the top of the fork lowers paired with the main hardware unit that fits into the steerer tube. The sensors on the linkage and in the steerer tube detect the strength of the magnetic fields 100 times per second to determine how much travel is being used; the further through the travel you are, the stronger the signal detected from the magnets. This information is added to GPS data that the system also collects and it is all fed back to the myMondraker app, which can tell riders to make changes to all of the adjustments including preload, compression and rebound according to their weight and riding style.

Mondraker says, "Want to compare lines on a downhill? Mind gives you all the info you need to decide whether to take the left line or the right. Bottoming out after landing a jump? Mind tells you where, when and how it happened and shows you whether you need to improve your technique or adjust your suspension settings for the next time around."

Magnets placed on the lowers and at the main pivot are used by the sensors to detect the amount of travel used.

This system may be less sophisticated than the aftermarket systems listed above that can include accelerometers, gyroscopes and brake sensors, but it's definitely a new, and cheaper, way of tackling the problem that should take some of the mysticism out of set up.

Other Features

The system can also measure a variety of other bits of data including ride data such as average speed, total distance, time and elevation gain, and this can all be shared with apps such as Strava or on Facebook. It also tracks your total airtime and this can be overlaid onto maps.

Finally, the system has a built-in alarm and anti-theft system. If the bike is moved the user will receive a warning on their smartphone and if it turns out the bike is being stolen then the app will help the user track its position.


bigquotesOffering World Cup technology to non-professional riders is our target. It’s been an uphill struggle to develop an integrated system which offers simple and comprehensible data for all types of rider but we’ve done it. Obtaining real information from one of the least understood parts of a bike will allow our riders to unlock the full potential of their bikes. Our unwavering aim is to make Mondraker riders better riders.Luís Martínez, Global Product Manager

bigquotesWe’re truly excited about Mind because from now on we’ll be pedalling with a full-blown telemetry system built into our bikes. Regardless of how we feel on each ride we can now compare these feelings with real data and that’s priceless! I’m even more excited that everyone who rides a Mondraker will from now on be able to enjoy the benefits of a properly set up bike. When I’m riding in the mountains I see a lot of badly set up bikes and that won’t happen with Mind!

Each and every rider, regardless of their skill set, fitness will be able to set their suspension up quickly and easily. To sum up, all Mind users will achieve two things: more speed and more fun.Miguel Pina, CEO

The full Mind system adds around 200 grams of weight to the bike. There are separate batteries for the front and rear sensors that offer 20 hours of continuous run time or 15 days of life on standby. Each system is linked to a bike's serial number so is apparently not transferrable between bikes.

Initially, the system will only be available to European customers and on the Foxy Carbon and Crafty Carbon models, however, it plans to implement the system across its range in future. The system adds €200-€300 to the price of the bike depending on the model, full pricing information is below. More info, here.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech eMTB Press Releases Mondraker


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Forbidden Dreadnought - Ready for Anything
66095 views
YT Launches Limited Edition Izzo Blaze With Longer Fork & No Grip Shift
56355 views
Review: 5 Indoor Cycling Trainers Ridden & Rated
49099 views
Slack Randoms: Universal Grip Heaters, Viral Tattoos & Chaotic Council Meetings
44372 views
Bike Check: Ben Hildred's Santa Cruz Tallboy
41172 views
Specialized UK Headquarters Gutted by Fire
40980 views
Updated: Cascade Components is Developing a Brake Caliper with SRAM Internals
39720 views
Review: Kavenz VHP 16 - The Traction Master
38160 views

57 Comments

  • 40 3
 personally I feel like there are tons of other things I'd like to see on a bike before suspension telemetry, but hats of to mondraker for trying new things.
  • 16 0
 What are your top 3 things that you want on a bike that don't exist yet?
  • 12 0
 @steflund: Mind-controlled suspension and dropper?
  • 12 14
 @steflund: 1) Gearboxes, 2) high pivot refinement and further testing/availability, 3) Linkage forks.
  • 16 1
 @steflund:
1) An efficient gearbox. 2) A trigger shifter with single cable that shifts said gearbox. 3) No upcharge for said gearbox over a normal drivetrain.
  • 4 0
 @steflund: May be worth broadening the question to include things that do exist and would offer customers a more appealing return on investment.

I've seen very poor set-ups on very expensive bikes, so this may be worthwhile.
  • 1 0
 If they provided a white paper or study or something that proved the benefits of this telemetry, I might be tempted. Otherwise, just upgrade my component spec please.
  • 3 0
 @steflund: gearbox as efficient as derailleur, linkage forks. Magnetorheological suspension or better that suspension BOSE made that keeps the chassis level no matter the bump, full graphene or better yet carbyne frame, wheels and fork legs. Wireless ABS brakes with traction control. Geometry that automatically adjusts to the steepness and roughness of the terrain and cornering. Something akin to the omni directional wheel so we can also strafe side to side on our bikes as well as riding forwards etc...... I'll skip the E-bike bit, don't need that nonsense....and then errrm yea... We can take a look at this telemetry.
  • 3 0
 @steflund: AXS dropper, that both retracts, and extends at the push of a button. I’m sure its coming, and I’d spend good money on it when it arrives.
I cant get good cable routing to my dropper post (V1 Sentinel) and having to weight the saddle to get it out of the way has always made me think there’s a better way.

Other than that, I think bikes in general are amazing machines now a days. I remember the “good ol free ride days” of slugging 45lb bikes to the top of a mountain, and breaking something on the way down.

I know the total cost of these bikes is fairly high for some people, but this added telemetry seems like a cheap add on to them, I bet they do well selling the upgrade.
  • 2 0
 @tgent: dont those all exist already?
  • 1 0
 @Chridel: it's the obvious end result of this system. this is the beta. clearly we are going ot see a Ohlins based "live valve" system shortly.
  • 1 0
 @steflund: oh yeah, and tire treads that I can zip on and off at the top of a run,
Semi slick, fast rolling to get me to the top, then BAM, zip on a full 2.5 soft tread for the ride back down.

Store the sticky tread in some sort of frame “box” so I dont have to carry it on my back
  • 1 0
 @MTBrent: LOL. you just asked for a thing that will cost milions of dollars to R&D and manufacture, and then said you're not willing to pay for it.


choosing begger much??
  • 1 0
 @onawalk: Dropper treads lol
  • 19 1
 Suspension can't be confusing if you don't have it XD
  • 3 0
 Bikes don't mean a lot of maintenance and spendings if you just reading PB.
  • 14 0
 providing vital information to those who need it the least
  • 12 0
 Cool idea but another thing that’s not for me
  • 5 2
 It's cool and all. But what we really want simple bikes that work great, are affordable and hold up. Add a water bottle mount and a long dropper if possible. Thanks.
  • 7 0
 To me the gem here is the built-in anti-theft system that lets you track the bike's location if it's stolen...that's awesome. How sweet would it be to know exactly where to go "steal" your bike back and leave a flaming bag of poo.
  • 8 0
 Yes...that's why I'm stopping mid-ride. To adjust my suspension and tire pressure...nothing to do with my physical condition.
  • 7 0
 electronics, data, performance enhancement... Sometimes I miss the old freeride days of beer, bikes and fun. No need for progress, just a ride in the woods
  • 1 0
 Totally agree, but what do you mean by "No need for progress" without telemetry?

Paradoxically the more you think about riding and the less you think about marginal things like telemetry and the more you progress.

Telemetry makes sense for a (race) pro in a high-level competition where every detail and second counts. But first you have to become a pro and to become one you have to riding, riding, riding every day (at a young age, as a child or teenager) and don't think about telemetry..

The continuous research for tech upgrade for their mtb, by the average dentist mtb-user, reminds me more of the world of radio-controlled car modeling (if not static modeling) than an action sport ..
  • 3 0
 Sure, this might seem gimmicky now but so was suspension when it first came out with elastomer spring assemblies, or when disc brakes hit the market, or carbon fiber, 29er. etc.. Soon enough these telemetry sensors will be able to adjust your suspension on the fly. I also suspect we will see it become internal to the fork/shock. For example, you won't buy a specific tune for a specific bike. You'll simply load an app on your phone, scan your bike in the suspension app and it will adjust accordingly. Once on the trail, it will update your tune as needed.
  • 2 0
 Pinkbikers: We are tired of incremental changes and bike companies that don’t take risks and just go along with the status quo. We want innovation!

Also Pinkbikers: This new idea departs too radically from the norm. It frightens and confuses us! And will also be expensive! Bike companies — stop trying milk us for everything we’ve got for pointless “innovation.”
  • 5 0
 Came for the suspension, stayed for the comedy ibex
  • 2 0
 I thought the ibex needed a speaking role. It could be a sarcastic, chain-smoking ibex who's natural instincts and traits have been completely obliterated by their exposure to modern human society - like Alf or Brian from Family guy or something.
  • 3 0
 i haven't tried a lot of stuff so i might be wrong but most suspension manufacturers still can't shim their stuff legitimately and here we have "telemetry".

oh snap,
  • 2 0
 Pretty cool idea. I always wonder whos behind the recommended settings in these apps. We all have that buddy whose setup seems terrible when we ride their bike but they destroy us both us and down.
  • 1 0
 Put all that work into a suspension tuning kit, and then run a little air shock, that's overheats and turns into a oil milkshake. ...I've been a bit disappointed with the last 2 mondrakers I've had.... they do something really good, then ruin it with one stupid detail. I think the corporates who don't ride have to have the final say and end up ruing things over there.
  • 2 0
 Wonderful! Soon I will need to take my secretary riding with me.....”monypeny, see that that these data graphs get faxed over to the bike shop urgently! I need a softer initial touch any more mid stroke support......”
  • 5 1
 And I thought the Norco app was cool, well done Mondraker.
  • 3 3
 1990s: toe clips made irrelevant with clipless.
... BMX-background riders using flats were already clipless.

2021: guesswork made irrelevant with the Mind system.
... BMX-background riders using flats were already mindless.
  • 1 0
 y, bmx background riders took out the springs from their suspension and put in pieces of wood
  • 1 0
 I'm only interested in this so I can figure out how to lock out someone else's bike while they're riding it. Imagine XC eliminators with electronic interference moves - teh lulz
  • 3 0
 Looks like someone caught a glimpse of Loic's bike last year...
  • 1 0
 Awesome! Now not just my friends, but an app can tell me how slow and how bad my technique is! Jokes aside this is pretty sweet.
  • 1 0
 I see ShockWiz on a decent number of bikes, once you get to a more serious quality of rider. It's cool this system is integrated with the bike.
  • 2 0
 Holy crap, its Jason Bourne.
  • 3 2
 If your spending that much on a bike you should be pretty handy at setting your suspension up.
  • 1 0
 I guess when this inevitably runs out due to Covid they’ll be out of their minds!
  • 2 0
 Next year can we have teleportation to zap me to the top of the mountain?
  • 2 0
 2022 be like do you want the bikeplay or googlepedal version
  • 2 0
 Magnets?! How the f*ck do they work?!
  • 1 0
 I own a Mondraker Foxy. If I wanted electronics on my bike, I'll buy an Ebike -thanks
  • 1 0
 Not sure if my MIND is set...seems like they are trying to go LIVE with their VALVES to beat the smart FOX out in the wild.
  • 1 0
 neat system particularly the movement sensor. The suspension tuning is only as good as the algorithm it uses though.
  • 1 0
 Dangerholm should use this in his Spark Project to make it even more complex!
  • 2 1
 E-bikes should have the seat replaced with a dildo, it would be a popular choice with it's demographic.
  • 2 0
 Mind your own business!
  • 2 0
 Nifty
  • 4 3
 Dentists are gonna be hyped
  • 1 0
 Panicking about how my mudguard fits here!
  • 1 0
 The antelope was super impressed.
  • 1 0
 the guys seems like a douche
  • 1 0
 Cool idea!
  • 1 0
 Super sick!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv23 0.010493
Mobile Version of Website