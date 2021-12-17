Mondraker Bids Farewell to Laurie Greenland

Nothing lasts forever. It’s been six years full of emotions that have seen us screaming anxiously in front of the RedBull TV coverage, or better yet, suffering nervously at the finish line of many World Cups as we watch the clock tick. Laurie has been one of the riders who has built his career alongside the brand, creating the most successful stage of MS-Mondraker to date, we have grown along the way, and above all, we have enjoyed the spirit of competition that unites us. We wish him all the best in his new stage and of course, we'll see you at the races! — Miguel Pina, CEO of Mondraker