Mondraker Bids Farewell to Laurie Greenland

Mondraker and Laurie Greenland are parting ways after six years of racing together.
Greenland has delivered more podiums on a Mondraker than any other rider and also picked up his first Elite win for the brand at Val di Sole in 2019. Laurie was also part of the historic medal lockout Mondraker achieved at the 2016, earning the silver medal between Danny Hart and Florent Payet. Outside of World level racing, Greenland also won two iXS Cup races and finished second at Hardline in 2021.
|Nothing lasts forever. It’s been six years full of emotions that have seen us screaming anxiously in front of the RedBull TV coverage, or better yet, suffering nervously at the finish line of many World Cups as we watch the clock tick. Laurie has been one of the riders who has built his career alongside the brand, creating the most successful stage of MS-Mondraker to date, we have grown along the way, and above all, we have enjoyed the spirit of competition that unites us. We wish him all the best in his new stage and of course, we'll see you at the races!—Miguel Pina, CEO of Mondraker
|It was a pleasure to work with Laurie. He is a highly talented rider, hard worker and an emotional lifeblood racer. It was very cool to see Laurie growing from a talented junior rider to the pro elite racer he is now and to share some of the milestones of his career so far like his 2nd place at world champs 2016 or his first world cup victory in 2019 in Val di Sole.”—Lukas Haider, MS Team Manager
|We have to say goodbye to Laurie Greenland, Laurie joined us 6 years ago as a young very talented and loose rider in his first elite year. Laurie was asking for some peace to evolve and become a pro athlete. We are looking back to many fun stories, good rides, some nice adventures and the great experience to see Laurie evolving to a top professional athlete with all the skills and passion to be on the top spot at many races.—Markus Stöckl, MS Mondraker Team Owner
There's no official word yet on exactly where Laurie will be headed to for next season although we speculated in our 2022 Team Rumours article that it could be the Santa Cruz Syndicate
. We'll update you with the official news as soon as we have it.
