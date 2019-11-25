Mondraker Debuts Sub 20kg Crafty Carbon e-Enduro e-MTB

Nov 25, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  


Mondraker have given the full details of their re-imagined Crafty e-MTB today. The new Crafty Carbon sports 150mm of rear travel with a 160mm fork, 29" wheels, an integrated battery cooling system, and is powered by a Bosch Performance CX Generation 4 motor paired to an integrated 625 Wh battery.

There are three models of the Crafty Carbon available, all with some major updates, in addition to Mondraker's high modulus Stealth Air Carbon frame and a host of other e-specific features. The Crafty Carbon R weighs 21.8 kg (48.06 lbs), the Carbon RR weighs 21.3 kg (46.95 lbs), and the Carbon RR SL tips the scale at 19.9kg (43.87 lbs) with the standard 625 Wh battery or 19.3 kg (42.54 lbs) with the optional 500 Wh battery.
Mondraker Crafty Carbon Details

• Wheelsize: 29"
• Travel: 150mm (r) / 160mm (f)
• Full carbon frame
• Bosch Performance CX Gen 4 motor
• 625 Wh battery (standard)
• 65.5-degree head angle
• 455mm chainstays
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Carbon R: 7.999 €
• Carbon RR: 9.999 €
• Carbon RR SL: 12.999 €
mondraker.com



All Crafty Carbon e-MTB models utilize the Bosch Performance CX Generation 4 motor and a 625 Watt-hour battery. The Carbon RR SL also is available with a smaller 500 Wh battery in order to cut weight. The Gen 4 motor is Bosch's latest motor and when paired with the 625 Wh battery, offers a 25% greater range compared to the 500 Wh battery. The battery on the Crafty Carbon is integrated and not-removable. It is charged via a charging port on the bottom of the main tube.

There is a cooling airflow system integrated into the frame that channels airflow into the main tube via integrated cooling gills near the head tube. This is designed to help dissipate heat generated by the battery and to improve performance. The air is expelled through an exit port at the opposite end of the battery, just above the bottom of the main tube.

Cable routing utilizes Mondraker's internal hidden housing guide coupled with their Acros integrated cable routing headset that allows cables to be inserted and routed from the top of the headset for cleaner aesthetics.


The Crafty Carbon utilizes oversized pivot thru-axles and enduro max bearings designed to tolerate greater loads that e-MTB can generate. The lower link has an oversized design, larger dimensions, and greater strength than the previous link, specifically to stand up to e-MTB enduro riding and racing.

The bike is designed around a 1x12 drivetrain and has 12x148/110x15 mm boost hub spacing and a 1.5" headtube. There's a full carbon Trunnion upper link with e-MTB optimized kinematics that allows for more suppleness in the rear suspension as well as greater lateral and torsional stiffness.

Additionally, there's an integrated dropout speed sensor, motor covers, and a custom chainstay protector designed to minimize vibration and noise caused by chain slap.





Crafty Carbon RR SL


Fork Fox 36 29 Float FIT4 EVOL Factory, 160mm
Shock Fox Float DPS Factory
Wheels DT Swiss HXC1200 Carbon Spline 29, 30 mm
Drivetrain SRAM X01 AXS
Finishing kit Ono Krypton Carbon 0.5 Bars / RockShox Reverb Stealth AXS Seatpost / Shimano XTR M9120 Brakes
Tires Maxxis Rekon 29x2.6 tubeless ready, 3C MAXX TERRA, EXO+
Price: 12.999 € - available early December 2019


Crafty Carbon RR


Fork Fox 36 29 Float FIT4 EVOL Factory, 160mm
Shock Fox Float DPS Factory
Wheels DT Swiss HX1501 Spline One 29, 30 mm
Drivetrain Shimano XT M8100, 12s
Finishing kit Ono Krypton Carbon 0.5 Bars, Shimano XT M8120 Brakes, Ono Pija dropper Seatpost
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF 29x2.6, 3C, EXO+ / Maxxis Minion DHR II 29x2.6, 3C, EXO+
Price: 9.999 € - available early December 2019


Crafty Carbon R


Fork Fox 36 29 Float FIT GRIP EVOL Performance, 160mm
Shock Fox Float DPS Performance
Wheels DT Swiss H1900 Spline 29, 30 mm
Drivetrain SRAM GX/NX, Raceface Aeffect Cranks
Finishing kit Ono Krypton 1.0 Bars, Sram G2 RSC 200 mm Brakes, Ono Pija dropper Seatpost
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF 29x2.6, 3C, EXO+ / Maxxis Minion DHR II 29x2.6, 3C, EXO+
Price: 7.999 € - available early March 2020




42 Comments

  • 27 0
 Nearly as light as a 2006 Freeride barge.
  • 12 1
 Priced right for a motorbike
  • 8 0
 @SacAssassin: I'll take a used motorbike and a nice MTB.
  • 7 0
 @SacAssassin: KTM E-XC is cheaper than this bike.

www.rideapart.com/articles/253370/ktm-introduces-freeride-e-xc-electric-offroader
  • 1 0
 And just almost exactly twice the weight of my Ibis Hd3!!!! So light!!!!!!!!!!
  • 23 5
 It’s interesting how they were able to keep the downtube so slim. Weight is also impressive. Mopeds have really come a long way.
  • 8 0
 I like the convenient handle for picking it up
  • 11 3
 For the imperials out there, that's 44lbs in freedom units.
  • 6 1
 $14,333 USD. The Foxy Carbon XR is $9400. So you're telling me the motor and battery cost 5 grand?
  • 3 0
 Yeah that sounds about right.
  • 2 0
 If you thought bikes had abysmal resale values before, wait till you see what happens to a $14.5k eBike over the course of five years.
  • 5 1
 Is it still a mondraker if it doesn’t have a nut buster jump on the top tube?
  • 5 1
 What’s the purpose of making a super light e-bike if it’s an e-bike anyways? More dinero I guess
  • 1 0
 All ebike hate aside, with the new engineering that's going ng into bikes like this, I'll be stoked to see next gen Enduro and DH bikes take some of the manufacturing techniques and maybe come out the other end lighter and stronger
  • 4 0
 Uhhhh....that that white 36 looks amazing!
  • 3 0
 That whole blue and white scheme looks pretty rad.
  • 2 0
 All that for only 12.999 €?? What a deal! Maybe I will trade my car in (which is worth less than this bike) to help fund it!
  • 4 0
 An E-moto is cheaper than this
  • 1 1
 Hold on.... it says the battery is not removable.... surely it must come out somehow otherwise in a couple years time when the battery has reached its end of life you are going to be a very sad panda with a very heavy non powered bike..
  • 1 1
 They probably have a recycling program where you can get a discount on the 2021 model if you trade in your empty 2020 bike.
  • 1 0
 Yeah that is not good. There has got to be a way to replace it. Otherwise you would just toss the frame of the battery went bad?
  • 1 0
 Battery charge port on the bottom of the down tube and 455mm chainstays?

Well, it is pretty light ... with a baby battery ????
  • 2 0
 There’s shockingly little butthurt in these comments for a product named “e-Enduro.” Disappointing.
  • 1 0
 Air cooled system huh? From all that mad airflow climbing at 10km/hr? Makes it sound fancier than it is. Just a few heat sinks that’s all.
  • 2 0
 How much!!! Shaking my head in disbelief.
  • 1 1
 Not a fan of ebikes in most off road scenarios (yes there are exceptions). However, this is one of the best looking ones I have seen so far.
  • 2 0
 I'd expect a chauffeured tandem for that kind of money.
  • 2 0
 Why not buy a nice motorcycle AND a nice bike.
  • 2 0
 Id be pissed to pay that much money and have e13 junk on my bike
  • 1 0
 Can someone please explain me the sense of using less than 180mm of travel on an E-bike?
  • 1 0
 I CANNOT.
  • 1 0
 Very dirty bike for those that care about environment. Let's just get to some synthesized gas powered bikes already
  • 1 0
 20kg sounds a lot better than 44lbs
  • 2 0
 ebikes r bad guys
  • 14 14
 Remember Pinkbike is a paid advertisement site.
  • 1 0
 Why are you booing him, he's right
  • 1 2
 that very first fork doesn't appear to be mentioned out right , could that be A kashima 38 ?
  • 2 0
 says 36 FIT4 right there... I think if the 38 was OEM-spec ready we'd have heard about it besides the rumors by now.
  • 1 0
 @Upduro: It says fit4 clearly yes , doesn't mean fox have had to make it official yet , and you can only see a curve next to the 3 , it can easily be A 6/8

I did say "could"
  • 1 1
 FIELD TEST
  • 2 4
 Looks awesome! I like the colours too!
  • 1 4
 I WANT IT I WANT IT I WANT IT!!!!!!!!

Post a Comment



