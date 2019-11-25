Mondraker Debuts Sub 20kg Crafty Carbon e-Enduro e-MTB



Mondraker have given the full details of their re-imagined Crafty e-MTB today. The new Crafty Carbon sports 150mm of rear travel with a 160mm fork, 29" wheels, an integrated battery cooling system, and is powered by a Bosch Performance CX Generation 4 motor paired to an integrated 625 Wh battery.



There are three models of the Crafty Carbon available, all with some major updates, in addition to Mondraker's high modulus Stealth Air Carbon frame and a host of other e-specific features. The Crafty Carbon R weighs 21.8 kg (48.06 lbs), the Carbon RR weighs 21.3 kg (46.95 lbs), and the Carbon RR SL tips the scale at 19.9kg (43.87 lbs) with the standard 625 Wh battery or 19.3 kg (42.54 lbs) with the optional 500 Wh battery.

Mondraker Crafty Carbon Details



• Wheelsize: 29"

• Travel: 150mm (r) / 160mm (f)

• Full carbon frame

• Bosch Performance CX Gen 4 motor

• 625 Wh battery (standard)

• 65.5-degree head angle

• 455mm chainstays

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Carbon R: 7.999 €

• Carbon RR: 9.999 €

• Carbon RR SL: 12.999 €

• mondraker.com • Wheelsize: 29"• Travel: 150mm (r) / 160mm (f)• Full carbon frame• Bosch Performance CX Gen 4 motor• 625 Wh battery (standard)• 65.5-degree head angle• 455mm chainstays• Sizes: S, M, L, XL• Carbon R: 7.999 €• Carbon RR: 9.999 €• Carbon RR SL: 12.999 €



Crafty Carbon RR SL

Fork Fox 36 29 Float FIT4 EVOL Factory, 160mm

Shock Fox Float DPS Factory

Wheels DT Swiss HXC1200 Carbon Spline 29, 30 mm

Drivetrain SRAM X01 AXS

Finishing kit Ono Krypton Carbon 0.5 Bars / RockShox Reverb Stealth AXS Seatpost / Shimano XTR M9120 Brakes

Tires Maxxis Rekon 29x2.6 tubeless ready, 3C MAXX TERRA, EXO+



Price: 12.999 € - available early December 2019

Crafty Carbon RR

Fork Fox 36 29 Float FIT4 EVOL Factory, 160mm

Shock Fox Float DPS Factory

Wheels DT Swiss HX1501 Spline One 29, 30 mm

Drivetrain Shimano XT M8100, 12s

Finishing kit Ono Krypton Carbon 0.5 Bars, Shimano XT M8120 Brakes, Ono Pija dropper Seatpost

Tires Maxxis Minion DHF 29x2.6, 3C, EXO+ / Maxxis Minion DHR II 29x2.6, 3C, EXO+



Price: 9.999 € - available early December 2019

Crafty Carbon R

Fork Fox 36 29 Float FIT GRIP EVOL Performance, 160mm

Shock Fox Float DPS Performance

Wheels DT Swiss H1900 Spline 29, 30 mm

Drivetrain SRAM GX/NX, Raceface Aeffect Cranks

Finishing kit Ono Krypton 1.0 Bars, Sram G2 RSC 200 mm Brakes, Ono Pija dropper Seatpost

Tires Maxxis Minion DHF 29x2.6, 3C, EXO+ / Maxxis Minion DHR II 29x2.6, 3C, EXO+



Price: 7.999 € - available early March 2020

All Crafty Carbon e-MTB models utilize the Bosch Performance CX Generation 4 motor and a 625 Watt-hour battery. The Carbon RR SL also is available with a smaller 500 Wh battery in order to cut weight. The Gen 4 motor is Bosch's latest motor and when paired with the 625 Wh battery, offers a 25% greater range compared to the 500 Wh battery. The battery on the Crafty Carbon is integrated and not-removable. It is charged via a charging port on the bottom of the main tube.There is a cooling airflow system integrated into the frame that channels airflow into the main tube via integrated cooling gills near the head tube. This is designed to help dissipate heat generated by the battery and to improve performance. The air is expelled through an exit port at the opposite end of the battery, just above the bottom of the main tube.Cable routing utilizes Mondraker's internal hidden housing guide coupled with their Acros integrated cable routing headset that allows cables to be inserted and routed from the top of the headset for cleaner aesthetics.The Crafty Carbon utilizes oversized pivot thru-axles and enduro max bearings designed to tolerate greater loads that e-MTB can generate. The lower link has an oversized design, larger dimensions, and greater strength than the previous link, specifically to stand up to e-MTB enduro riding and racing.The bike is designed around a 1x12 drivetrain and has 12x148/110x15 mm boost hub spacing and a 1.5" headtube. There's a full carbon Trunnion upper link with e-MTB optimized kinematics that allows for more suppleness in the rear suspension as well as greater lateral and torsional stiffness.Additionally, there's an integrated dropout speed sensor, motor covers, and a custom chainstay protector designed to minimize vibration and noise caused by chain slap.