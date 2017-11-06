Mondraker Dune - Review











At a time when the current buzzwords in mountain bikes are longer, lower, and slacker, there is one brand that can hold their heads high. Mondraker were well ahead of the curve and possibly pushed others in the industry onto the path that we’re currently moving along when they first introduced their Forward Geometry back around 2012—a concept that they worked with Fabien Barel and Cesar Rojo on implementing.



Roll ahead five years and a similar concept has been fostered by more brands throughout the industry, generating longer front centers and steepening the seat tube angles of bikes throughout, while Mondraker has worked on perfecting the design within their line of bikes. The Dune, tested here, is the brand’s 160mm all-mountain machine, and while not quite as long as their shorter travel Foxy, it’s still at the longer end of what’s available on the market.

Mondraker Dune Details



• Intended use: all-mountain/enduro

• Travel: 160mm

• 27.5" wheels

• 66-degree head angle (adjustable to 65-degrees)

• 74.7-degree seat angle

• 12 x 142mm rear spacing

• 215mm x 63mm shock

• 73mm threaded BB

• 1x drivetrain only

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL (XL tested)

• Weight: 13.77kg/30.36lbs w/o pedals as tested (XR model)

• Price: $9,400 USD (8,999 € )

• www.mondraker.com

• Intended use: all-mountain/enduro• Travel: 160mm• 27.5" wheels• 66-degree head angle (adjustable to 65-degrees)• 74.7-degree seat angle• 12 x 142mm rear spacing• 215mm x 63mm shock• 73mm threaded BB• 1x drivetrain only• Sizes: S, M, L, XL (XL tested)• Weight: 13.77kg/30.36lbs w/o pedals as tested (XR model)• Price: $9,400 USD (8,999 € )



At 66-degrees the Dune comes with a head angle that is on the more conservative side of things for a bike of its nature, and the chainstays are pretty short at 430mm (16.9 inches). However, Mondraker supply a +/- 1-degree headset cup and a chip that extends the stays 10mm. It’s also one of the few bikes in this category that comes equipped with a coil shock (in the XR model tested), something that could excite a number of aggressive riders out there.



Currently, the Dune doesn’t feature the latest in spacing standards, instead sporting a 12 x 142mm rear end. The fork does come with a 15 x 110mm Fox fork for 2018; however, the 2017 model tested featured the 15 x 100mm spacing. Cable routing is internal and is secured in place by grommets that are tightened down once the cable is threaded into place, and the frame features a slender and fluid series of lines that contribute to making this one a looker, even in the larger sizes.





Suspension Design









Mondraker’s bikes feature their own suspension design which they’ve labeled Zero Suspension System—it could be a confusing name for a system that is anything but “zero,” though there is a valid reason behind it. Mondraker claim that the design provides zero power loss, zero pedal kickback with minimal chain growth throughout the bikes travel, and zero bumps, with them claiming that the system is able to handle trail features so well it smooths out the ride.



The design is based on two short links that mount the shock between them, as opposed to one eyelet of the shock mounting to a point on the frame like with many other dual-link designs. This style of mount sees the shock compressed between the two links as the bike is pushed through its travel, an element similar to Trek’s design, but that’s where the similarities end.







Mondrakers Zero Suspension System Mondrakers Zero Suspension System





The Zero Suspension System of the Dune is set up to work with either a coil or air shock and the XR model tested here comes stock with the Fox DHX2. While the leverage curve is progressive it isn’t overly so, making it possible for Mondraker to run either of the two shock options. Brake squat is noticeable in the design, with the bike liking to “sink” into its travel when getting on the anchors. The bike also exhibits decent anti-squat, with the goal of supplying riders with a firm platform while on the pedals, despite the 160mm travel.





Geometry/Sizing



We already mentioned Mondraker’s use of Forward Geometry and the effect that the concept has had on the industry, but what is it? Simply put, the concept is to increase the front center of the bike and fit it with a short, 30mm stem. The move provides riders with more room between the bottom bracket and headtube but keeps the bars in a similar position.



The resulting longer front-center is said to provide greater stability on the trail, especially where higher speeds are involved and, Mondraker hope, more confidence from riders on such a bike. The shorter stem grants a more precise, direct steering response and keeps the rider feeling like they are in a similarly sized cockpit to what they’re used to.







Mondraker also provides Dune riders with the ability to adjust the head angle and chainstay length of the bike through a separate, provided headset and set of dropout chips for the chainstay. These adjustments make it possible to change the head angle from the stock 66 degrees to either a steeper 67 degrees or slacker 65 degrees and extend the chainstay—and subsequently, the wheelbase—10mm from 430mm to 440mm. The wheelbase grows from 1265mm to 1275mm.



Despite not spreading the rider out as much as the shorter travel Foxy, the Dune’s 10mm longer stays (stock) produce a wheelbase that is the same in its bone stock form as the longer reach, shorter travel Foxy.











Specifications

Specifications Price $9400 Travel 160mm Rear Shock Fox DHX2 Fork Fox Factory 36 FIT HSC/LSC Headset Onoff Titan internally Tapered Cassette SRAM 1275 10–50 Crankarms Race Face Sixc Bottom Bracket Race Face Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 Chain SRAM GX Shifter Pods SRAM X01 Handlebar Onoff Stoic Carbon Stem Onoff Stoic FG 30mm Grips Onoff Diamond Brakes SRAM Guide RSC Wheelset DT Swiss EX150 Tires Maxxis High Roller II 2.3 Seat SDG Circuit Seatpost Fox Transfer 150 Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



























Handling



Jumping on the Dune I was immediately comfortable with the geometry, despite the reach being in excess of 30mm longer than my regular ride, and once the bar height was set perfectly, it was ready to rip. Stack height was reasonable and the bike comes stock with plenty of stem spacers, allowing for adjustability to cover a lot of riders and riding styles, including swapping out bars from the stock half-inch rise ones included.



The first thing I noticed on the trails was how composed the bike is, with the coil shock no doubt assisting, but this on its own is not the only reason, and it would be short-sighted for me to place all of that stability on the coil shock. The longer wheelbase is a large contributor to the Dune’s stability, and combined with the very strong performance of the Fox 36 HSC/LSC fork and the DHX2 shock it creates one confidence inspiring ride. The frame also exhibits a great, balanced ride feel, never deflecting off line thanks to it being overly stiff, nor did it lack the zest from being too soft. It’s finely tuned and provides an excellent trail feel, balancing responsiveness and forgiveness incredibly well, as far as flex goes.





The Dune is in its element on burly terrain. The Dune is in its element on burly terrain.



Initially, the bike was tested with a 2017 DHX2, which felt good, though I had to drop a number of spring weights to have the bike settle how it needed to. The 2017 shock has a heavier tune (is more restricted), which resulted in the compression being left quite open in an effort to get the suspension to conform to the terrain. The bike still performed incredibly and it was during these first few rides that the abilities of the Dune really surprised me, but after blowing the 2017 shock we were sent the 2018 to continue the test.



For 2018, Fox has lightened the tune on the DHX2, and as a result, the spring rate needed to be bumped up. The lighter tune on the 2018 DHX2 allowed for more use of the damper circuit while still being able to keep the Dune’s suspension as compliant as possible, really granting a lot more adjustability for a range of riders and terrain. Traction was improved even more thanks to the increased, usable tuning range and the bike now could be better adjusted to ride to preference, whether that be lively with more support, or track the ground like a snake; either of these and the range between could be better achieved.





The composure the bike provides makes steep sections of trail even more fun. The composure the bike provides makes steep sections of trail even more fun.



In its stock form (66-degree head angle/430mm chainstays) the Dune would motor down the gnarliest trails with little concern, with the added length making up for the one-degree steeper head angle than many others in this category, but I still wanted more. How capable could it be? How much could it mute the trail chatter on my favourite trails, while still being fun and lively on the machine-built stuff around the area? The one-degree slacker headset was thrown in to check it out and the chainstay left at 430 to limit the variables.



Once the slacker headset was installed, the bike exhibited a more planted feel and as one could imagine, on steeper terrain it required a less drastic shift to correct weight displacement than with the steeper head angle. The front wheel felt considerably farther ahead, despite only being one-degree, but aside from granting even more confidence to charge, steering and climbing remained very good.



In fact, the long 1265mm wheelbase saw me make it up some tight switchbacks with relative ease. Those same switchbacks have always proven troublesome regardless of the bike, but here I was on the longest trail bike I’ve ridden to date, making it around the corners easily. This sort of experience was repeated on a number of occasions during testing, regardless of the head angle setting or chainstay length.





The longer chainstays didn't hold the bike back from having fun on the back wheel. The longer chainstays didn't hold the bike back from having fun on the back wheel.



With the Dune proving to be incredibly capable in all situations and a lot of fun to ride, regardless of whether trying to go quick or jib and play about, I wanted to see what the longest chainstay would be like. A simple swap of the dropout chips extends the chainstay of the bike from 430mm to 440mm, and the wheelbase out to roughly 1275mm. The change had no noticeably negative effect to the bike's handling. It did require a little more effort to rock back into a manual, but it took seconds to sort out.



Instead, the change resulted in the bike cornering even more like it was on rails, with the longer rear placing the rider closer to the center of the wheelbase. Going back to the shorter chips resulted in a number of near loop-outs and blown corners as a result of the wheel being too close to the rider. Climbing was improved also, with the bike now exhibiting more traction and requiring less rider weight shifts to get up tricky sections—there was more traction at the rear wheel with less input.



In the end the bike was left with the long stays and slack head angle, and never came close to being problematic, regardless of whether riding old-school awkward jank, or completely unknown trails—a situation where something like a long wheelbase, if truly problematic, could make itself known quickly.











Thoughts



Geometry: The extra large Dune may seem like a really big bike to some, but it was one of the best fitting bikes this 6’3” tester has swung a leg over. Back pain disappeared, riding all day was comfortable, and the stack provided an excellent range of adjustment. Where it could be improved is in the seat tube.



The 20-inch seat tube meant that installing a 175mm dropper was questionable. Fortunately it fit, just, but the interrupted seat tube almost put an end to that update, with the bottom of the post bottoming on the end of the seat tube. There was about 19mm of room to wiggle before the collar of the post would have bottomed on the top of the seat tube.



With more options available for posts above 150mm, it'd be great to see more frames lower the seat tower, granting riders the ability to run longer droppers and get more clearance.



The seat angle could be even steeper too, at least in my experience, and while the 74.7-degree effective post currently on the Dune is very good, taller riders, or those with proportionally longer inseams will find their weight scooted out considerably closer to that rear hub thanks to the pretty slack actual seat tube angle (69.9 degrees).



• Suspension: While the Dune’s Zero Suspension performed incredibly well, the progression at the end of the stroke did prove to be a little light with a coil. With the correct spring rate in place it was possible to bottom out, and fairly firmly, on features that an air shock had no issue with. Adding high-speed compression did help, but to get the amount needed to prevent bottoming meant that traction and composure were negatively affected.



One solution is to run a heavier spring weight and lose some of the top end, which with the Dune is possible, but I prefer the bike to sit into its travel comfortably with a light top end, so the more occasional bottom out was a sacrifice I was willing to make. The bike is also available in models with the Float X2.





The shorter stay and the clean cable routing. Also, note the integrated protection added below the stay on the drive side. The shorter stay and the clean cable routing. Also, note the integrated protection added below the stay on the drive side. The stout rear of the Dune and very capable Fox DHX2 result in a great bump eating combination. The stout rear of the Dune and very capable Fox DHX2 result in a great bump eating combination.





• Finish: The Mondraker is definitely a more premium product, with the Dune XR here coming in at $9,400 USD. Thankfully the frame comes with a high-quality finish as opposed to some of the bikes available for similar money. The Mondraker is up there with the likes of Santa Cruz, where every little detail appears to have been thought out and well executed even down to the shock bolts. Frame protection along the chainstay is among the best ridden, with every element covered. The protection remained in place of the entire testing period as well. The included headsets, chainstay chips, 200mm rear brake adapters are a nice touch too.



The one area where they may fall short for some is in the internal routing. The frame includes internal cable routing but doesn’t do so with tubes to feed the cables through—this can present some problems when installing new cables. Thankfully the system for securing the cables employed by Mondraker does a fantastic job of keeping them quiet if setup correctly, while also keeping cables in place, with no cable creep to speak of.





The seatpost cable exits the frame inners on top of the downtube and is also secured in place with a screw and compression. The seatpost cable exits the frame inners on top of the downtube and is also secured in place with a screw and compression.





Tidy clamps secure the cables where they enter the frame. Tidy clamps secure the cables where they enter the frame. Beneath the downtube, the derailleur and brake line exit before going back into the frame in the chainstays. Again, secured into place with compression. Beneath the downtube, the derailleur and brake line exit before going back into the frame in the chainstays. Again, secured into place with compression.



• Adjustability : Having the ability to adjust the geometry on the Dune is a definite draw for some. Receiving a bike with short stays and the ability to extend them, allowing riders to actually try out longer variations without having to worry about being stuck with something that perhaps isn’t for them is great. It’s led me on a path to go longer and longer after having no issues with the length on the Mondraker. It’s also got the potential to help those that ride or race in a lot of different terrain, giving them the ability to change it to suit, if the longer lengths aren’t favourable. Not sure where that may happen, given the bike's abilities in the jank of the North Shore and throughout the Sea to Sky, but the option is at least there for those that want it.







The Fox 36 Float with HSC/LSC is an excellent fork. The Fox 36 Float with HSC/LSC is an excellent fork. The Transfer is a great post for the money and does the job with few nags. The Transfer is a great post for the money and does the job with few nags.





Component Check



• Fox Factory 36: There’s a reason that the 36 received our



• DT EX1501 Wheels: The EX 1501 wheels from DT are an incredible alloy wheel. The hubs roll smooth even after a summer of abuse and the rims, despite containing a couple of dings, survived all that this bike can handle, which is a considerable amount. Ride feel is great and the 30mm internal width provided an excellent, stable tire profile, whether with the included 2.3 High Roller II’s or the Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.35’s opted for.



• Fox Transfer: The Transfer is a great post for the money. We did, however, find the one on the Mondraker to rattle and create noise on the trail. I also am not a fan of the small square surface used to trigger the remote, especially now that there are many great options for more ergonomic remotes available. With the max available drop of 150mm, the post was removed in favour of something that would allow more clearance on the trail.



• Onoff Touch Points: Having never had experience with the Onoff accessories I was pleasantly surprised with the quality and feel. The bars feature a 9-degree backsweep and 5-degree up and proved very comfortable. The grips, which are similar to a Ruffian, were very comfortable and the solid rubber outboard end was durable and added to the comfort.



• Maxxis High Roller II: The High Roller II is a great tire that I’ve gotten on fine with in the past. Unfortunately, the compound supplied as an OE part on the Dune wasn’t what I would look for and it surprised me to see the Exo sidewalls on such a rowdy capable sled. The tires were removed and replaced with Super Gravity treads after a couple of outings and the ride was rewarded with another level of stability as a result.









Pinkbike's Take:

There’s a reason that the 36 received our Suspension Product of the Year Award for 2016. The fork works incredibly well and provides a very controlled and efficient use of the stroke. It’s said that it’s been improved again for 2018, but the 2017 fork is already a great option.The EX 1501 wheels from DT are an incredible alloy wheel. The hubs roll smooth even after a summer of abuse and the rims, despite containing a couple of dings, survived all that this bike can handle, which is a considerable amount. Ride feel is great and the 30mm internal width provided an excellent, stable tire profile, whether with the included 2.3 High Roller II’s or the Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.35’s opted for.The Transfer is a great post for the money. We did, however, find the one on the Mondraker to rattle and create noise on the trail. I also am not a fan of the small square surface used to trigger the remote, especially now that there are many great options for more ergonomic remotes available. With the max available drop of 150mm, the post was removed in favour of something that would allow more clearance on the trail.Having never had experience with the Onoff accessories I was pleasantly surprised with the quality and feel. The bars feature a 9-degree backsweep and 5-degree up and proved very comfortable. The grips, which are similar to a Ruffian, were very comfortable and the solid rubber outboard end was durable and added to the comfort.The High Roller II is a great tire that I’ve gotten on fine with in the past. Unfortunately, the compound supplied as an OE part on the Dune wasn’t what I would look for and it surprised me to see the Exo sidewalls on such a rowdy capable sled. The tires were removed and replaced with Super Gravity treads after a couple of outings and the ride was rewarded with another level of stability as a result.