Is this Prototype the Wildest Cross-Country Bike? - Interbike 2018

Sep 16, 2018
by Mike Levy  
Mondraker's Podium Carbon Pro hardtail is one of the most unique looking mountain bikes that don't employ a rear shock, and there have been rumors of the Spanish brand cooking up a rather special full-suspension brother for it with help from the carbon specialists at 3C. The result is the feathery, 100mm-travel F-Podium RR SL cross-country race bike that you see here. Weight? 18.8lb.

The smart people at 3C have their hands in developing and manufacturing carbon for the high-end automotive, medical, and aerospace industries, all done in Germany and Switzerland. It's apparently the kinda outfit where security levels are higher than the average mountain biker from BC, and armed guards keep out the riff-raff who don't have security clearance.

Mondraker's goal was to take carbon to another level, and they're hoping that the technology at 3C, which Mondraker says is a decade ahead of what's being used in the bike world right now, will let them do that.
Mondraker F-Podium RR SL

Intended use: cross-country racing
Travel: 100mm
Fork travel: 100mm
Wheel size: 29''
Frame construction: carbon fiber
Weight: 18.8lb (as pictured)
Head angle: TBA
Reach: TBA
MSRP: TBA
Availability: TBA


Let's not kid ourselves here: There's nothing wrong with a traditional stem setup. But Mondraker's design, which is similar to what Look does, sure is stunning.


All that sounds pretty dang cool, right? Sure, but here's the catch: This thing might happen... Or it might not. 3C has its hands in some serious stuff, and as neat looking as Mondraker's German-made F-Podium RR SL frame is, it's probably also small beans for them. And then there's the price, which Mondraker obviously hasn't locked down as it's still in the prototype phase, but I'm pretty sure that no one is going to think that it's a good deal.

It's going to be a high-end race bike, so expect a high-end price if and when it ever hits the market.


That small plaque on the downtube is the clue that there's something else going on here.


Mondraker wasn't all that ready to share many details about how the frame is manufactured - it just arrived a few days ago - or even how much a bare frame weighs, but I do know that the bike pictured here comes in at just 18.8lb. So, not much.

Granted, they didn't exactly hold back with the spec - check out those wheels, tires, and cranks - but it's not easy to get a full-suspension bike that light unless you're starting with a very light frame.


A revised version of the Zero Suspension System controls 100mm of travel.


The 100mm of cross-country-focused travel is controlled by Mondraker's Zero Suspension System, a layout that has always impressed me with its efficiency - not once did I feel the need to firm up my 150mm-travel Foxy test bike. So with just 100mm, it's probably safe to assume that the F-Podium RR SL is a rocket ship. Zero Suspension consists of two short links that rotate in the same direction, unlike a VPP system that uses counter-rotating links.

Another difference between the Spanish brand's design and VPP is how the shock is mounted to both the upper and lower links as opposed to just the upper link and to the front triangle.


See that tiny scoop of material missing from the pivot hardware? Yeah, they're serious about making this thing light.


Cross-country might not be your thing, and you might not give a single shit about how light it is, but who cares - the German-made F-Podium RR SL looks unreal. What do you think?

20 Comments

  • + 11
 Phew, for a moment there I didn't think it had a water bottle mount.
  • + 7
 First thing I looked for.
  • + 3
 XC might not be your thing but when this tech trickles up to the trail/all mountain/enduro/down country or whatever you want to call it that will be cool.
  • + 4
 Sick , but I think I broke it just lookin at it funny
  • + 3
 Doesn't look like anything that isn't already happening with the big names in the aero road bike world.
  • + 4
 My dream road bike!
  • + 2
 Looks weird but 18.8lbs don’t lie
  • + 3
 #skywaytuff
  • + 1
 Flat mount brakes? That's roadie stuff, please keep it off my bikes.
  • + 1
 So rad on so many levels for a cross country race bike!
  • + 1
 That bike look sick! Can I try it please? ????
  • + 1
 Those tires seem a bit anorexic
  • + 1
 Stem looks to have way to much rise
  • + 0
 "...they didn't exactly hold back with the spec..."

Note the use of the old 11spd XX1
  • + 2
 Less weight. A more recent release date doesn’t automatically make something superior in every way.
  • + 2
 I could be wrong I think the 11spd XX1 cassette is lighter than the Eagle, this bike is all about saving grams...
  • - 2
 That bike looks like it’ll crumble on the first drop. Stem looks extremely limiting. As in no choice for length, rise, etc. This thing looks like it’s for “ aggressive gravel riding” I’ll pass.
  • + 2
 The stem could certainly be limiting - I agree there - but keep in mind that this thing is made for pro-level cross-country racing, not all-mountain use. For its intentions, is suspect most riders will be okay with the dimensions, but I'd hope that Mondraker would have other length stems as well.
  • + 0
 No bottle cage, smh
  • + 1
 It (not so) clearly does.

Post a Comment



