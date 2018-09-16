Is this Prototype the Wildest Cross-Country Bike? - Interbike 2018

The smart people at 3C have their hands in developing and manufacturing carbon for the high-end automotive, medical, and aerospace industries, all done in Germany and Switzerland. It's apparently the kinda outfit where security levels are higher than the average mountain biker from BC, and armed guards keep out the riff-raff who don't have security clearance.



Mondraker's goal was to take carbon to another level, and they're hoping that the technology at 3C, which Mondraker says is a decade ahead of what's being used in the bike world right now, will let them do that.



Mondraker F-Podium RR SL



Intended use: cross-country racing

Travel: 100mm

Fork travel: 100mm

Wheel size: 29''

Frame construction: carbon fiber

Weight: 18.8lb (as pictured)

Head angle: TBA

Reach: TBA

MSRP: TBA

Availability: TBA

