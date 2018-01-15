Mondraker Foxy Carbon RR SL Review

Construction and Features



There's also a threaded bottom bracket, a welcome change from the press fit interface found on the previous model. Other updates include metric shock spacing (in this case, a trunnion mounted Fox DPX2 takes care of the bike's 150mm of travel), Boost spacing, and larger, 15mm bearings. And of course, it's worth mentioning that there's plenty of room fit a water bottle inside the front triangle.





There's also a threaded bottom bracket, a welcome change from the press fit interface found on the previous model. Other updates include metric shock spacing (in this case, a trunnion mounted Fox DPX2 takes care of the bike's 150mm of travel), Boost spacing, and larger, 15mm bearings. And of course, it's worth mentioning that there's plenty of room fit a water bottle inside the front triangle. ISCG 05 tabs and a threaded bottom bracket are all welcome features, but it'd be nice to see some downtube protection. The dropouts can be swapped to lengthen the chainstay length by 10mm - a custom mount allows the brake caliper to be shifted backward or forward accordingly.



Mondraker went with larger pivot bearings for the new model to increase their longevity. Mondraker went with larger pivot bearings for the new model to increase their longevity. The long, thin top tube gives the Foxy its distinctive look. The long, thin top tube gives the Foxy its distinctive look.





Geometry & Sizing





It's the Foxy's geometry that truly sets it apart from most of its contemporaries, specifically the reach and resulting wheelbase length. A size large has a 500mm reach and a 1241mm wheelbase. Compare that to a Santa Cruz Bronson, with its 445mm reach and 1189mm wheelbase, or a Trek Remedy, with its 453mm reach and 1200mm wheelbase, and it becomes clear just how far Mondraker have pushed their numbers.



Mondraker also make it possible to tweak the Foxy's geometry even further via offset headset cups and replaceable dropouts. The 66-degree head angle can be increased or reduced by 1-degree, and the chainstay length can be increased from 425 to 435mm.









Suspension Design



The Foxy uses Mondraker's 'Zero Suspension System', their take on a dual-link design. The shock is mounted to the center of the lower link, which means that it's being compressed from the top and the bottom when an obstacle is encountered. According to Mondraker, this allows them to balance small bump sensitivity with the ability to handle bigger hits. Based on the graph provided by Mondraker, the anti-squat value is around 106% at the sag point, a number that decreases as the suspension goes deeper into its travel. There's also enough progression to the shock curve that it's possible to run the Foxy with a coil shock; Mondraker offer an XR version that comes with a coil-sprung Rock Shox SuperDeluxe and a 160mm fork.









Specifications



Specifications Price $9100 Travel 150mm Rear Shock Fox Float DPX2 LV EVOL Factory Kashima. Fork Fox 34 27´5 Float FIT4 EVOL Factory Kashima 150mm Headset Onoff Saturn Cassette SRAM XG-129510-50T Crankarms SRAM X01 Eagle Bottom Bracket SRAM GXP Rear Derailleur SRAM Eagle X01 Chain SRAM X01 Eagle 12s Shifter Pods SRAM Eagle 12-speed Handlebar Onoff Stoic Carbon, 780mm Stem Onoff Stoic FG 30mm Grips Onoff Diamond lockon Brakes Shimano XTR M9020 Wheelset DT Swiss XM1501 Hubs DT Swiss 240s Tires Maxxis High Roller 2.3 (f) / Maxxis Ardent 2.4 (r) Seat SDG Fly MTN Ti Seatpost Fox Transfer Post, 150mm Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC























RIDING THE

Mondraker Foxy







Test Bike Setup



At 5'11” (180cm), I'm in the middle of Mondraker's recommended size range for a large Foxy. That's the size that I typically ride with most brands, although in this case I did consider going with a medium, which still has a generous reach of 480mm. I ended up sticking with the large, though, since I wanted to fully experience the Forward Geometry concept.



With a 780mm bar and a 30mm stem already in place I didn't need to do anything to adjust the cockpit to my liking, although I eventually swapped out the Ardent tire for something more appropriate. Part way through testing I did adjust the chainstay length to the 435mm position (the bike comes set at 425mm), and ended up preferring that setting. I wouldn't say it makes a radical difference, but I felt like the overall balance of the bike was improved by that change.



Suspension setup was straightforward as well – I ran 30% sag in the Float DPX2 shock, and didn't need to change that number or add any volume spacers at any point during testing.

Mike Kazimer

Location: Bellingham, WA, USA

Age: 35

Height: 5'11"

Inseam: 33"

Weight: 160 lbs

Industry affiliations / sponsors: None

Instagram: @mikekazimer

Testing of the Mondraker Foxy SL started with a week in the mountains of Colorado, followed by three months of regular use in Bellingham, Washington, where trail conditions ranged from tacky to treacherous as winter began to set in.





The Foxy's light weight is helpful on those long climbs, but the length can be a little tricky in the tight stuff. Rider: Ricardo Broberg. The Foxy's light weight is helpful on those long climbs, but the length can be a little tricky in the tight stuff. Rider: Ricardo Broberg.





Climbing



There's no getting around it – the Foxy is one looong bike, and even with a stubby 30mm stem in place, I ended up scooting the seat all the way forward on its rails to achieve the pedaling position I was looking for. As reach numbers get longer, seat tube angles are getting steeper, and while the Foxy's 75-degree seat angle isn't what I'd call slack, I also wouldn't have complained if it was a degree or two steeper.



I hardly ever found myself reaching for the compression lever on the DPX2 shock – the Foxy is a very efficient climber, yet it still remains active enough to keep the rear wheel tracking through rougher sections of trail. The fact that it weighs almost two pounds less than most of its competitors doesn't hurt either; that lack of extra baggage means that it requires less effort to get it to the top of long climbs.



Straightforward technical climbing didn't pose any problems – there was plenty of room to shift my weight fore and aft as needed in order to maintain traction. However, in the tight stuff the Foxy's handling suffers a bit. Smoother switchbacks weren't really the issue – setting up a little earlier was all it took to navigate through them, and while it might not have been quite as quick as a shorter bike, the actual amount of effort it took didn't seem much different. It was on more meandering, technical climbs, ones that required abrupt direction changes or weight shifts that the Foxy felt slightly awkward, and I found myself forced to really muscle through those type of features rather than scampering up them like I might on a bike with less sprawling dimensions.









Descending



My first descent aboard the Foxy SL started from the summit of Pike's Peak, 14,114 feet above sea level. The initial portion of that descent is more of a hiking trail than anything created with bikes in mind, full of super tight switchbacks and awkward rocks sections. It's a section of trail that would be tricky on any bike, unless you're Chris Akrigg or Danny MacAskill, but it did work well to immediately illustrate the shortcomings of the extra-long front center, namely the fact that it was more difficult to get through those extremely tight sections of trail than it would be on something with a shorter wheelbase.



However, once things opened up a bit it was much smoother sailing – literally. The Foxy is in its element when there's room to let it run, and the terrain isn't too rough – picture flying down a ribbon of high alpine singletrack, or making GS turns through a grove of aspen trees. It was moments like that where the bike felt like it was floating, delivering a smooth, incredibly controlled ride. Even with those relatively short chainstays, this is still a bike that prefers making long arcs, carving down the trail rather than hopping and popping from one trail feature to the next. Stability is the name of the game here, and that's certainly the Foxy's most outstanding trait.



That being said, I found myself wondering what a 29”-wheeled Foxy would be like, especially if it were just a touch shorter (I know, it's borderline sacrilegious to suggest that a bike is too long). Mondraker's main reason for the extra-long geometry is stability, which is why offering a bigger wheelsize seems like a logical next step.





Setting up early and take the outside line is the key to success aboard the Foxy. Setting up early and take the outside line is the key to success aboard the Foxy.



Although it's billed as an all-mountain bike, the Foxy feels more like a long-limbed trail bike, especially in rockier or rootier sections of trail. It's very light and stiff, and that makes it feel a little more likely to get knocked off line, rather than being able to plow straight on through. The margin for error in the really rough stuff seems smaller than it is aboard something like a Santa Cruz Bronson or a Trek Remedy – there's a sharpness to its handling that requires a more attentive pilot than those two aforementioned bikes.



The final note regarding the Foxy's descending skills is related to the frame design - I'm a big fan of the Foxy's looks, but I'm not a fan of the upper shock link's position and width. I smacked the inside of my right knee (I ride left foot forward) on the linkage a few times more often than I would have liked while descending. It didn't happen on every ride, but it occurred often enough that it's worth mentioning.











How does it compare?



The Mondraker is a 150mm all-rounder, which just so happens to be the same category that the Santa Cruz Hightower LT fits into. Of course, the Hightower LT rolls on 29” wheels, but it's still worth taking a moment to look at two different approaches to achieving the same goal out on the trail. The



Let's start with the wheelbase. Even with those bigger wheels, the Hightower LT's wheelbase still measures 1193mm, which is 48mm (1.88 inches) shorter than the Foxy SL. That difference makes the Hightower feel more nimble, and I found its handling to be more intuitive than the Mondraker. Of course, the tradeoff is that the Hightower LT doesn't deliver quite as much stability when it comes to high-speed, sweeping turns, although the bigger wheels do help to counteract some of that difference. When it comes to rougher terrain, I preferred the feel of the Hightower LT. The bigger wheels help take the edge off of chattery sections of trail, and the suspension had a more bottomless feel than the Foxy.



The Foxy SL does weigh a pound less than the Hightower LT, but that comes at a price, to the tune of nearly $1,000 when comparing similarly spec'd models. Of course, choosing one bike over the other will come down to rider preference, although I'd say that the Hightower LT is an easier bike to get accustomed to initially, while the Foxy's handling requirements take some time before they become second nature.





Technical Report



DT Swiss EX1501 wheels: The aluminum-rimmed EX1501 wheels didn't cause an iota of trouble, despite plenty of hard landings and rough trails. However, it is a little surprising that there aren't carbon rims on this bike – for $9,000 it seems like that should be a given. There's absolutely nothing wrong with alloy rims, but I'd imagine that for riders considering parting ways with such a significant sum of money, the lack of fantastic plastic wheels could be a stumbling block.



Shimano XTR brakes: The bite point of these brakes had a tendency to wander; sometimes it was in exactly the right spot, engaging partway through the lever stroke, and others that engagement happened almost immediately. It's a trait that seems to be plaguing Shimano's latest generation of stoppers – for the money, I'd rather see a set of SRAM Guide Ultimates spec'd in their place.



Maxxis Highroller 2.3 / Ardent 2.4 tires: Running a wider tire in the rear than the front isn't that common, and the Ardent's range of useable terrain is pretty narrow. I'd recommend ditching the Ardent, moving the Highroller to the rear, and then putting a 2.5” Minion DHF or something similar up front for the best results.



Fox 34 Float Factory: Although I could see hard chargers swapping out the Fox 34 for the stiffer (and heavier) Fox 36, the 34 felt well matched to the overall feel of the Foxy Carbon SL. It was silent and buttery smooth, and didn't require any fussing around once the initial setup was complete.











Pros

+ Extremely stable at speed.

+ Lightweight, especially for a 150mm bike.

+ There's a good chance you'll have the longest bike around.

Extremely stable at speed.Lightweight, especially for a 150mm bike.There's a good chance you'll have the longest bike around. Cons

- Pricey.

- Upper link width can cause it to contact rider's knees.

- Forward Geometry isn't going to be for everyone.

Pricey.Upper link width can cause it to contact rider's knees.Forward Geometry isn't going to be for everyone.





Is this the bike for you?



As with every bike, it's always best to try before you buy, but with the Foxy that phrase is especially true. This is a polarizing bike, and some riders, especially taller ones who have traditionally struggled to find a bike that fits, will be smitten, while others may not get along quite so well with the extra length. It's well suited for somewhere like Colorado, where high speed, wide open descents are the norm, but in tighter, jankier terrain (BC's North Shore comes to mind) it requires a different riding style that may not be everyone's cup of tea.







