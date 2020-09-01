Mondraker Goes Aluminum Only on 2021 Summum Downhill Bike - Across the Pond Beaver





Despite being sighted in multiple locations at various points in the past 12 months, details have been thin on the ground for the updated Summum downhill bike. That wait is finally over, though, and Mondraker has revealed the details of the bike we've been seen being tested under its team riders since Lenzerheide last year.

The Summum has plenty of race-winning pedigree, with Laurie Greenland taking its most recent victory at Val di Sole last year. As such, Mondraker didn't feel the need to overhaul the bike completely, but a number of key changes have been implemented.



Frame material: Aluminum

INtended use: Downhill racing

Rear travel: 200mm

Wheelsize: 29" (27.5" and mullet builds also available)

Head angle: 63.5°

Price: From €4,199

More info: Mondraker.com

The bike in its prototype stage.

The looped seat stay mast is gone, replaced by a more conventional bottom bracket junction.

Welds are back for Mondraker's downhill bike.

A new upper suspension link has no window (the old link was an open triangle).

There's no chainstay adjustment on this latest Summum model.