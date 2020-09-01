Mondraker Goes Aluminum Only on 2021 Summum Downhill Bike - Across the Pond Beaver

Sep 1, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Despite being sighted in multiple locations at various points in the past 12 months, details have been thin on the ground for the updated Summum downhill bike. That wait is finally over, though, and Mondraker has revealed the details of the bike we've been seen being tested under its team riders since Lenzerheide last year.

The Summum has plenty of race-winning pedigree, with Laurie Greenland taking its most recent victory at Val di Sole last year. As such, Mondraker didn't feel the need to overhaul the bike completely, but a number of key changes have been implemented.
Details

Frame material: Aluminum
INtended use: Downhill racing
Rear travel: 200mm
Wheelsize: 29" (27.5" and mullet builds also available)
Head angle: 63.5°
Price: From €4,199
More info: Mondraker.com

Mondraker DH prototype at Whistler Crankworx 2019
The bike in its prototype stage.

The looped seat stay mast is gone, replaced by a more conventional bottom bracket junction.

The biggest tweak is the frame material - all three specs of the Summum are now aluminum only with no carbon options available. While this does probably increase the weight of the bike, Mondraker claims it offers a "fast, active and natural riding experience". Apparently, Mondraker's World Cup riders found the aluminum bikes more responsive, and that's what pushed Mondraker towards using the material for the final construction. The tubes of the bike have also been slimmed down, bringing its silhouette more in line with the Foxy and SuperFoxy.

Welds are back for Mondraker's downhill bike.

A new upper suspension link has no window (the old link was an open triangle).

There has also been a big overhaul with wheelsize, and these frames have been predominantly designed around 29" wheels. All the full builds, apart from the S and M sizes of the base Summum, come with downhill's largest wheels and those two exceptions come with 27.5" front and rear. Both Brook MacDonald and Laurie Greenland were racing on mullet bikes towards the end of last year, and that's also an option for Summum riders, but they'll have to go via the frame only route.

There's no chainstay adjustment on this latest Summum model.

There have also been some geometry changes too. For starters, the bike is slightly steeper, with the head angle now sitting at 63.5°, up from 63° on previous models. The seat angle is also steeper to make room for a bigger rear wheel. The biggest change comes in the reach where the bike has grown by around 30mm per size. Mondraker's Forward Geometry was one of the big driving factors behind modern geometry so it's no surprise that the Spanish brand continues to stretch out its bikes in 2020.

Also on the geometry front, there's no longer any adjustment available for this bike. Previous Summums had the option to lengthen and shorten chainstays, but the new models have them set at 450mm, the size both Laurie and Brook were running last year. Suspension kinematics have also been given a small tweak and the bike's 200mm rear travel is now a bit more progressive for the biggest hits of high-speed World Cup racing. The full geometry is below:

Mondraker Summum

3 models of the bike will be available with the Summum 27.5 and 29 forming the base level and the Summum R and Summum RR above them. A frame only option is also available. Prices start at €4,199. More info, here.


27 Comments

  • 17 1
 anything that makes the rigs more affordable is a plus in my book - couldn't care less about frame material on a DH bike, if anything I'd probably opt for metal as any high speed shunt would (if not the bike) shatter my trust in it.
  • 2 0
 Cracking opinion
  • 8 1
 Mondraker more affordable LOL
  • 8 0
 Crazy when one of the companies that started the long and slack trend isn’t even that long or slack when compared to everyone else? Does this mean everyone else has gone too far?
  • 5 0
 Yes
  • 11 1
 Those Alu Ethirteen wheels won't last you a week!
  • 11 1
 Looks like a Sunday
  • 4 4
 Aluminum makes the bike more responsive?

Personally I dont buy that as it does not make much sense to me. If anyone may have any idea as to why a bendable metal is more responsive than a stiff thin tubing of carbon, then Id like to hear it.
  • 3 2
 From what I understand it has to do with harmonics of the material. Carbon and aluminium will transmit vibrations from impacts and forces in the frame at different frequencies do to their molecular structure. Some riders have a frame material preference and sounds like Laurie and Brooke prefer the feel and response of aluminium.
  • 5 0
 The tube shaping, diameter, and wall thickness will affect the flex, stiffness, and springback as much as the material, if not more.

I'm guessing the carbon was too stiff (see www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1380399148727271). Its sooo much easier/cheaper to iterate on an aluminum frame and tune the flex than carbon. Carbon probably has a much wider range of tuning you can ultimately do, but how do you chug through ten prototypes with expensive carbon molds?
  • 1 0
 Carbon if laid up in certain ways can result in a more damped and dead feeling ride sensation compared to Aluminum.
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: I've been wondering how well Brage's bikes held up while he was riding mondrakers. They always seemed so thin and light under such a hefty dude like him looking at his recent shredits
  • 1 0
 Specialized was really smart with what they did here:

www.pinkbike.com/photo/17427775

They used carbon sheets to tune the flex/stiffness of their new demo (back in the day they developed their new Demo in secret, then dumped it on Brosnan and Gwin with no tuning or input from them, just surprise!. You can be 100% sure that Bruni had a lot more to say on what went into this new bike) until they got it right, then translated the extra carbon into aluminum. Additive manufacturing like this is so much cheaper/faster for prototyping.
  • 2 2
 Aluminium dh bike with a 77' head angle. You could drill it for a dropper and let it rip with dd tyres and a wide range cassette. Saw an edit with the new Canfield dh bike set up with one of these new burly single crown but it's got to be a49 for the win. Please make the next group test dh bikes with dropper posts
  • 5 0
 You mean seat angle?
  • 2 0
 @hamncheez: Got to be head angle, Mondraker are always pushing the boundaries of geometry innovation, and putting a dropper post in the steerer is just genius.
  • 1 1
 How do they always manage to paint their beautiful frames (especially the foxy range) with such unbelievably hideous paint schemes?? (I know it's only an opinion, but i'd never even consider buying such a bike even though they do ride amazing, at least the one i tested...)
  • 2 0
 I like aluminum. I especially like raw aluminum. I wish they'd offer it without the paint.
  • 1 0
 The prototype in RAW looks much better then the final version full of color ! Please offer a RAW option !
  • 1 0
 Aluminium with a threaded BB is the dream. I don't buy carbon or press fit bikes.
  • 1 0
 Low and raked out. Love it.
  • 2 0
 EPik bike
  • 1 1
 They dont sell much anyways, better for them to sell more
  • 1 0
 Agreed, unfortunately the cost of carbon molds for DH bikes can hardly be justified considering their sales nowadays
  • 1 0
 Nice bike
  • 2 2
 Looks like a KHS!
  • 2 0
 Yep, both branded Astro bikes

Post a Comment



