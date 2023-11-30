Mondraker Launch Full Range of MTBs and eMTBs for Kids

Nov 30, 2023
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo

Mondraker has overhauled its range of mountain bikes for children, adding five new models across multiple wheel sizes for kids as young as 3 years old, up to 14 years old (or 165cm tall). Included is an electric balance bike, a hardtail, a full suspension bike, as well as eMTB versions thereof.

With the exception of the balance bike, all are fitted with the Mahle E-Bikemotion X35 rear hub motor, with maximum power and torque output adjusted to the varying wheel sizes. It has three assist modes; Eco, Urban and Sport.

The range comprises scaled-down versions of Mondraker's range of bikes for adults, designed around their Forward Geometry concept, with the full suspension F-Trick and F-Play bikes running the same updated zero suspension linkage seen on the NEAT eMTB and the F-Podium XC bike.

photo


Pitched as the one to learn on is the Mondraker E-Grommy, available with 12" or 16" wheels, for children 3-8 years. This one is propelled along by Mondraker's own MDK Brushless 250 W motor with a 80 Wh battery.

Should there be an appetite for slowing down at all, a hydraulic rear brake is on hand to back up the foot brake. Vee Tire Co Crown Gem 2.25" tires take care of grip.
Mondraker E-Grommy
• Electric Balance Bike
• 12" or 16" wheels
• For riders aged 3 to 8 years old
• Color Options: Black & Blue or White
• $1,099 USD (12") / $1,149 USD (16")
mondraker.com

photo


Replacing the Mondraker Leader is the Trick. It is the Spanish brand's new aluminum hardtail offering for children, accommodating riders from 95cm to 165cm tall thanks to the availability of four wheel size options. All get 12mm x 148mm rear spacing, and benefit from the grip offered by a 2.4" tire. Cables are routed internally.

The 16" model gets adjustable dropouts, and you'll find UDH hangers on the 24" and 26" versions. That has to be a good thing, since young shredders will, at some point, neglect the need to lay their bike down drive-side-up.
Mondraker Trick
• Hardtail MTB for Kids
• 16", 20", 24" and 26" wheels covering 95-165cm
• 16" for 4-6 years, 20" for 6-8 years, 24" for 8-11 years, 26" for 10-14 years
• Aluminum frame
• 2.4" tires
• 16" - $749 USD, 20" - $949 USD, 24" - $1,549 USD, 26" - $1,749 USD

photo


Replacing the Factor is the Mondraker F-Trick, available in 24" and 26" wheel sizes, with front and rear wheel travel adjusted to suit each. Running the same suspension layout as the Mondraker NEAT eMTB and F-Podium XC bike, the F-Trick's suspension tune is adjusted to suit its intended lighter rider with improved initial sensitivity.

In addition to 2.4" tires and 30mm stems, the F-Trick models also benefit from the added bum-to-saddle clearance delivered by a dropper seat post. The 24" model gets a 120mm drop, while the 26" model gets a 130mm drop.
Mondraker F-Trick
• Full Suspension MTB for Kids
• 24" for riders 135-155cm tall
• 26" for riders 145cm to 165cm tall
• Rear Wheel Travel: 120mm (24"), 130mm (26")
• Fork Travel: 120mm (24"), 140mm (26")
• Dropper Seat Posts
• Aluminum frame
• 24" - $2,599 USD, 26" - $2,799 USD

photo


The pedal-assist version of the Trick is the Mondraker Play, with assistance provided by the Mahle E-Bikemotion X35 rear hub motor. It delivers up to 40 Nm torque up to a maximum speed of 25km/h.

A removable 250 Wh battery lives inside the downtube. That's the maximum capacity of the 20" and 24" versions, but the 26" version can accommodate a 210 Wh range extender in the front triangle.

Mondraker Play
• Hardtail eMTB for Kids
• 20", 24" and 26" wheels covering 120-165cm
• 20" for 120-135cm, 24" for 135-155cm, 26" for 145-165cm
• Aluminum frame
• 2.4" tires
• Mahle E-Bikemotion X35 Motor
• Reduced power and top speed on the 20" model
• 20" - $2,999 USD, 24" - $3,199 USD, 26" - $3,399 USD

photo


The Mondraker F-Play is a pedal-assist version of the F-Trick, with 40 Nm torque provided by the Mahle rear hub motor. There's a 24" and a 26" version to choose from; both get a 250 Wh battery inside the downtube, but the 26" bike can take a 210 Wh range extender.
Mondraker F-Play
• Full Suspension eMTB for Kids
• 24" and 26" wheels covering 135-165cm
• Rear Wheel Travel: 120mm (24"), 130mm (26")
• Fork Travel: 120mm (24"), 140mm (26")
• Aluminum frame
• 2.4" tires
• Dropper seat posts
• Mahle E-Bikemotion X35 Motor
• 24" - $3,699 USD, 26" - $3,999 USD

photo


Complete info on sizing, specs and availability can be found on the Mondraker website.

 Every day the bike industry strays further from god
  • 4 8
flag alwayslivingthedream (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Thank God!
  • 6 13
flag bigtim (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Which means every day we get to have even more fun on their bikes. Seems like a win to me!
  • 4 5
 Define 'God'
  • 2 0
 I thank god for that!! I am so grateful that my favorite sport is not a reflection of a moralistic crypto-religious oppressive philosophy, and instead is just a shitload of fun.
  • 2 0
 Yeh, I hate kids, and fun! Heaven forbid kids having fun outside, and not reading the good book inside.
  • 30 6
 I’m racking my brain trying to figure out the justification for a kid with an ebike. I’m down with e-bikes but for kids?!? They need every possible outlet to burn off energy
  • 6 7
 Their children are lazy lumps and the child will keep whining unless it's got some lithium, too?
  • 10 5
 Great first step into MX and trials bikes. I'd have a few less scars if one of those had been my first moto.
  • 12 1
 To be fair. There were a few kids I grew up with that had Honda 50's. What's the difference?

Before you downvote me to oblivion,I will follow that up with I am not in favour of e bikes unless needed for health reasons.
  • 7 1
 There is none. There are however plenty of rich people with kids who’ll buy them silly stuff just because it’s expensive. Good move on Mondraker’s behalf I’d say to rake in a bit of extra money.
  • 8 3
 I rode A LOT as a kid, but I would have ridden twice as much if I was twice as fast up the hills....
  • 11 1
 It's easy.
Dads and mums get an ebike and then they realize they can't ride anymore with their kids because of the huge speed difference.
Solution: they get an ebike for their kids
  • 3 1
 @granjak: Exactly. Most parents aren't going to get their kids eBikes and these are likely going to be low volume sellers for the brands that make them. But some parents will want eBikes so their kids can ride faster or farther with them.

@theedon have you ever tried to ride bikes with a kid? They have a ton of energy but not a lot of strength. This means they can normally ride a long time but don't get anywhere fast.
  • 2 1
 @granjak: Tow rope works too..
  • 3 1
 @fabwizard: exactly, today we have e-bikes instead than 50 cc, easier to storage to transport and mostly quiet, especially for a growing life in bc
  • 2 2
 My son has one, (4 yo)I owned every bike and motorcycles, I just love 2 wheels like all of us here. I can tell you that there s a lot of exercise behind riding an Ebike ( honestly is more like a little motorcycle ,it has no pedals) the focus he needs as well as managing the speed it s very demanding on his brain, this makes him burn off energy anyway. IMO they are selling these as e-bikes…wrong! These are electric motorcycles. I wish I had 10 when I was that age Smile
  • 3 2
 @GTscoob: we have a 4 year old and a 2 year old and they are their own e-machine with ultra long range batteries. They don’t need more speed at this point.
  • 4 1
 Kids can’t keep up with their parents, even if the parents are riding a regular bike. That might be one justification. I’m not getting my kids and e-bike, but I could see that as a reason to justify one.
  • 1 0
 I shuttle my 9 year old son sometimes - my wife and I take turns driving/riding laps. It’s helped a LOT with his skills development and fun-level. The key is sometimes and I wouldn’t want him to have an e-bike/shuttle/chairlift for every ride. So if these are a second bike to get around some logistics like that maybe it makes more sense?!
  • 1 0
 @vp27: I would not say there is never a reason for a kid to have an ebike. Some kids are born with mobility challenges that can affect their ability to ride a bike. A little pedal assist might help them to be able to go for a bike ride. While riding with pedal assist they just might develop the coordination and muscle
Tone that will allow them to ride a non-motorized bike.

For many kids it does not make sense for them to have an ebike but there are those situations it might be warranted.
  • 3 0
 parent: C'mon Junior, let's get you some exercise.

kid: Wait, there's an app for that now.
  • 2 0
 @Fix-the-Spade: not sure who's down voting this...
I got a 50cc at 5 and rode dirt bikes until about 18...it 100% helps with riding a mountain bike. The perception of speed and your brain learning to process stuff faster alone is worth it.
  • 20 2
 Aw hell no
  • 15 0
 The e-bikes should be called the F-Pedal.
  • 11 0
 Listen Mondraker, my wife and I are trying to convince the kids that life is tough and they can’t just eat Cinnamon Toast Crunch for every meal. Could you please get on the same page?
  • 12 1
 Why have an ebike filter if you are just going to combine the two in one article and say look it has both in it?
  • 8 1
 and why try to say an ebike requires pedaling and has no throttle, then show an electric moto and call it an ebike?
  • 8 2
 What in the hell is an Electric Balance Bike? And why in the hell is an Electric Balance Bike? I have a three year old nephew and he would most certainly die trying to ride this thing. He crashes enough on his regular balance bike as it is.
  • 3 0
 saying "I bought my 3 year old an 'electric balance bike'" is going to be easier for friends and family to stomach compared to... "I bought my 3 year old an electric motorcycle." Its not what it is...just what you call it (but, seriously, that's an e-moto).
  • 1 0
 Funny thing is Walmart has been selling electric "balance" bikes for years for a fraction of the price. They are called Razors.
  • 6 0
 sounds illegal in my state per N.C. Gen. Stat. § 20-4.01 (7a & 49): Riders don't need helmets, insurance, licensing or registration, but they must be at least 16 years old.
  • 1 0
 ...16 "mercury" years puts that limit at 3.5 earth years, prefect!
  • 1 0
 Yeah they're illegal in the UK too until 14.
  • 6 1
 Oh the humanity! What's next, e-pogo sticks? E-yoyos? Someone think of the children! Or at least think of the commenters who want our toys and our children's toys to stay pure, like back in our day!
  • 5 0
 The Trick looks like a nice Kids hardtail, with the huge advantage that its not an Ebike
  • 4 0
 F-play for children? "Brian, what did you get for Christmas? My uncle got me an f-play"....
  • 3 2
 As a parent I can attest that FS kids size bikes are great for kids and great for the sport. To all the haters out there: go roll up to any bike park, find any given crew of 12-14yr olds, and watch how little time it takes for them to drop you. Or better yet, go to a world cup DH race and strike up a conversation with any pro in the top 10 born after 2000 and see how they feel about how kids on nice bikes represents some sort of moral degradation to the human race. Best of luck.
  • 3 0
 ^^^ this...best way to get kids into bikes is to buy them nice ones. Also, the resale value on kids bikes is pretty high...just sell the old one and roll the proceeds into the next one. That said, not sure 16" and 20" bikes need suspension. Both of my young kids are on rigid MTB's with 20x2.6" tires...the fat tires provide plenty of suspension for a 45-50 lb kid.
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: for sure. Last year I sold my boy's 26" FS bike and recovered 75% of the original cost.
  • 3 1
 Geez, I wonder why my kid & I are obese???

“Okay kiddo as soon as you finish your 3 packs of “fruit” snacks turn your bike to turbo mode, we got a big hill to climb.”
  • 5 5
 Kids just want to have fun. period!
How would you like to pedal a 60 pound bike uphill? Cause I'm guessing that's what it must feel like for them. I'm looking forward to busting out a 15 to 20 mile ride with my kids and not have to tell them we are almost to the top of the hill a ton of times. If you are commenting negatively about these bikes you probably don't have kids. And at that point you just don't get it.
  • 2 2
 I think e-bikes for kids makes sense if they’re using them on longer rides to keep up with their parents or older siblings. That said, putting a 3 year old on an electric balance bike seems like a horrible idea from a safety standpoint, unless they are on a closed course where going full throttle into vehicle traffic isn’t an issue.
  • 3 0
 When my kids were small, I’d put the baby in a trailer, 3 year old on a balance bike and 5 year old on a pedal bike. When the 3 year old got tired, he would hop in the trailer and we’d strap his bike to the back. We covered a lot of ground without the need for e-bikes.
  • 4 5
 i like the idea of a kids ebike. lets pretend for a second you're really rich (like, own several mondrakers rich) and your kid is super into mtb and really talented (or not, i suppose its not really important), getting them an emtb would let them join you on full sized rides. pretty cool if you can afford it i think
  • 3 0
 The new CeramicSpeed thingy and this in the same day is too much for me.
  • 1 0
 "throttle-actuated electric balance bike", or Sur-Ron as it's otherwise known.
  • 2 0
 we need the kids to get off e bikes and ride bikes made of solid pig iron
  • 2 0
 I had to ride a bike that had it's own gravity field, I'll be damned if my kids don't have to too
  • 2 1
 I am here for the e-pushbike comments, don't disappoint me PB
  • 4 0
 What can you possibly say ? Madness
  • 4 4
 Wish these were around when my kids where young! They would have ha a lot of fun on them.
  • 2 2
 Overpriced for kids bikes .
  • 1 3
 All these negative comments, guys instead of reading "kid ebike" all I see are "slightly assisted, play/jump bikes that will be 60% off next winter" and am loving it
  • 1 0
 Society is doomed







