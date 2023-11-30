Mondraker Launch Full Range of MTBs and eMTBs for Kids

Replacing the Mondraker Leader is the Trick. It is the Spanish brand's new aluminum hardtail offering for children, accommodating riders from 95cm to 165cm tall thanks to the availability of four wheel size options. All get 12mm x 148mm rear spacing, and benefit from the grip offered by a 2.4" tire. Cables are routed internally.



The 16" model gets adjustable dropouts, and you'll find UDH hangers on the 24" and 26" versions. That has to be a good thing, since young shredders will, at some point, neglect the need to lay their bike down drive-side-up.



Mondraker Trick

• Hardtail MTB for Kids

• 16", 20", 24" and 26" wheels covering 95-165cm

• 16" for 4-6 years, 20" for 6-8 years, 24" for 8-11 years, 26" for 10-14 years

• Aluminum frame

• 2.4" tires

• 16" - $749 USD, 20" - $949 USD, 24" - $1,549 USD, 26" - $1,749 USD

