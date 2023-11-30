Mondraker Launch Full Range of MTBs and eMTBs for Kids

Mondraker has overhauled its range of mountain bikes for children, adding five new models across multiple wheel sizes for kids as young as 3 years old, up to 14 years old (or 165cm tall). Included is an electric balance bike, a hardtail, a full suspension bike, as well as eMTB versions thereof.
With the exception of the balance bike, all are fitted with the Mahle E-Bikemotion X35 rear hub motor, with maximum power and torque output adjusted to the varying wheel sizes. It has three assist modes; Eco, Urban and Sport.
The range comprises scaled-down versions of Mondraker's range of bikes for adults, designed around their Forward Geometry concept, with the full suspension F-Trick and F-Play bikes running the same updated zero suspension linkage seen on the NEAT eMTB
and the F-Podium XC
bike.
Pitched as the one to learn on is the Mondraker E-Grommy, available with 12" or 16" wheels, for children 3-8 years. This one is propelled along by Mondraker's own MDK Brushless 250 W motor with a 80 Wh battery.
Should there be an appetite for slowing down at all, a hydraulic rear brake is on hand to back up the foot brake. Vee Tire Co Crown Gem 2.25" tires take care of grip.
Mondraker E-Grommy
• Electric Balance Bike
• 12" or 16" wheels
• For riders aged 3 to 8 years old
• Color Options: Black & Blue or White
• $1,099 USD (12") / $1,149 USD (16")
• mondraker.com
Replacing the Mondraker Leader is the Trick. It is the Spanish brand's new aluminum hardtail offering for children, accommodating riders from 95cm to 165cm tall thanks to the availability of four wheel size options. All get 12mm x 148mm rear spacing, and benefit from the grip offered by a 2.4" tire. Cables are routed internally.
The 16" model gets adjustable dropouts, and you'll find UDH hangers on the 24" and 26" versions. That has to be a good thing, since young shredders will, at some point, neglect the need to lay their bike down drive-side-up.
Mondraker Trick
• Hardtail MTB for Kids
• 16", 20", 24" and 26" wheels covering 95-165cm
• 16" for 4-6 years, 20" for 6-8 years, 24" for 8-11 years, 26" for 10-14 years
• Aluminum frame
• 2.4" tires
• 16" - $749 USD, 20" - $949 USD, 24" - $1,549 USD, 26" - $1,749 USD
Replacing the Factor is the Mondraker F-Trick, available in 24" and 26" wheel sizes, with front and rear wheel travel adjusted to suit each. Running the same suspension layout as the Mondraker NEAT eMTB and F-Podium XC bike, the F-Trick's suspension tune is adjusted to suit its intended lighter rider with improved initial sensitivity.
In addition to 2.4" tires and 30mm stems, the F-Trick models also benefit from the added bum-to-saddle clearance delivered by a dropper seat post. The 24" model gets a 120mm drop, while the 26" model gets a 130mm drop.
Mondraker F-Trick
• Full Suspension MTB for Kids
• 24" for riders 135-155cm tall
• 26" for riders 145cm to 165cm tall
• Rear Wheel Travel: 120mm (24"), 130mm (26")
• Fork Travel: 120mm (24"), 140mm (26")
• Dropper Seat Posts
• Aluminum frame
• 24" - $2,599 USD, 26" - $2,799 USD
The pedal-assist version of the Trick is the Mondraker Play, with assistance provided by the Mahle E-Bikemotion X35 rear hub motor. It delivers up to 40 Nm torque up to a maximum speed of 25km/h.
A removable 250 Wh battery lives inside the downtube. That's the maximum capacity of the 20" and 24" versions, but the 26" version can accommodate a 210 Wh range extender in the front triangle.
Mondraker Play
• Hardtail eMTB for Kids
• 20", 24" and 26" wheels covering 120-165cm
• 20" for 120-135cm, 24" for 135-155cm, 26" for 145-165cm
• Aluminum frame
• 2.4" tires
• Mahle E-Bikemotion X35 Motor
• Reduced power and top speed on the 20" model
• 20" - $2,999 USD, 24" - $3,199 USD, 26" - $3,399 USD
The Mondraker F-Play is a pedal-assist version of the F-Trick, with 40 Nm torque provided by the Mahle rear hub motor. There's a 24" and a 26" version to choose from; both get a 250 Wh battery inside the downtube, but the 26" bike can take a 210 Wh range extender.
Mondraker F-Play
• Full Suspension eMTB for Kids
• 24" and 26" wheels covering 135-165cm
• Rear Wheel Travel: 120mm (24"), 130mm (26")
• Fork Travel: 120mm (24"), 140mm (26")
• Aluminum frame
• 2.4" tires
• Dropper seat posts
• Mahle E-Bikemotion X35 Motor
• 24" - $3,699 USD, 26" - $3,999 USD
Complete info on sizing, specs and availability can be found on the Mondraker
website.
