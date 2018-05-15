Mondraker Launches The Foxy Carbon 29

PRESS RELEASE: Mondraker
Our most popular platform and flagship model welcomes a 29” sibling: The Foxy Carbon 29. Following the successful introduction of the improved and iconic Foxy Carbon in 2018, celebrating its 15th Anniversary has never been this remarkable. You’ve been waiting for so long, but Foxy Carbon 29 is much more than what you’ve ever expected. Trail, all-mountain, enduro? You name it. Our most innovative, most efficient, and most capable mountain bike is set to deliver. Point and shoot.
Everything we’ve learned in the last few years of making some of the best full-suspension bikes on the market with the help and expertise of our racing heritage and extensive prototype testing throughout the way is gathered here on this super bike. Combining the agility, precise handling, and lightness of a trail bike with the great absorption, traction, and confidence of a hardcore enduro bike in a bigger wheeled package, the Foxy Carbon 29 will exceed your greatest expectations.29" Specific Zero Kinematics and Optimized Forward Geometry
The Zero Suspension System has been specifically developed for 29“ wheels with a snappier response and better pedaling efficiency. Modifying rear suspension pivot placements lead to higher anti-squat figures that result in crispier acceleration, and a perfectly stable and remarkably agile ride that matches Zero’s proprietary planted feeling and suppleness with bigger wheels.
Metric-sized shock with Trunnion mount, Carbon Stiffness Control upper linkage technology blending carbon and aluminium on the top suspension unique link, stiff and reliable 15 mm collet thru-axle pivots with larger Enduro branded bearings on all three models and the same 150mm rear suspension travel as its 27.5” counterpart leads to our most efficient and capable bike with extraordinary rear suspension enhanced performance and unique Foxy Carbon 29 experience.
Forward Geometry has also evolved to accommodate bigger wheels with dedicated geometry measurements to get the best geometric balance, handling, grip and overall performance and keep setting the pace. Directly inherited from Summum, Dune and Foxy Carbon 27.5”, the head angle is adjustable in +/-1º whilst Foxy Carbon 29 goes a step further introducing short fork offsets which perfectly match our benchmark long reach Forward Geometry becoming the icing on the cake with clear performance gains: increased stability at speed, better front wheel control, and dramatically improved front tire grip.Stealth Air Technology
Stealth Carbon includes the latest technology in industrial design and optimization of carbon structures, being only present in the high-end Mondraker models. Foxy Carbon 29 raises the Stealth concept to its maximum Full Carbon expression featuring Stealth Air, our most advanced, lightest and most exclusive carbon structure based on a more sophisticated manufacturing and internal elaboration. Its innovative organic industrial design features flowier lines and smoother edges, and a very refined finish that makes the Foxy Carbon 29 an extraordinary model.
What stands out above all is our Vacuum Compression Process method, through which the frame is subjected to a process of fiber compression through a vacuum at high pressure. All frames and parts are put through this process after each layer of material is applied. This way, we can remove any potential air bubbles among layers and let us achieve a greater expansion of the epoxy adhesive between the weaves of the fibers. With this we can guarantee the reliability of the structure, achieving figures for strength and rigidity that are greater than those for fibers only applied manually.Forward Geometry
Following the trend that characterizes all the high-end Mondraker models in recent seasons, the new Foxy Carbon 29 benefits from the use of our proprietary Forward Geometry improving performance, backed by better control of our bike, superior handling, stability, and confidence. The new Foxy Carbon 29 introduces geometry dedicated for 29'' wheels with 66º head angle (adjustable to 65º as a slacker option), with 160mm forks with short 44mm offsets, 150mm rear suspension travel, short 435mm chainstay length with long front-center and reach figures that, as a whole, establish the perfect balanced geometry according to the needs and rigors of this high performance all-mountain and enduro 29er rig.
Forward Geometry is based on longer top tubes combined with a shorter stem length. In the case of the new 2019 Foxy Carbon 29 and likewise the rest of Mondraker Forward Geometry models, we spec the standard FG30 stem for all R, RR and XR versions available in four sizes S, M, L, and XL.Foxy Carbon 29 Details
• New all-mountain / enduro range with 160mm front and 150mm rear suspension travel
• Three models: Foxy Carbon R 29, Foxy Carbon RR 29, Foxy Carbon XR 29
• 4 sizes: S (15”) / M (16,5”) / L (18,5”) / XL (20”)
• Stealth Air technology
• Mondraker 29” Forward Geometry
• New optimized 29-specific Zero kinematics with metric Trunnion shock mount
• Adjustable geometry +/-1º head angle
• Shorter fork offsets
• CSC technology upper link
• 1x12 drivetrain specific design
• HHG internal cable routing: Hidden Housing Guide
• Oversized pivot thru axles and Enduro bearings
• Boost standard hub spacing – 12x148mm & 15x110mm
• Integrated and removable rear shock fender
• Exclusive downtube and chainstay protectors
• ISCG05 / BB73 threaded bottom bracket / Tapered headtube / Post mount rear brake caliper
• Limited lifetime warrantyWEIGHTS
(Size M without pedals)
• Foxy Carbon XR 29 13,42 kg
• Foxy Carbon RR 29 13,56 kg
• Foxy Carbon R 29 13,94 kg
• Foxy Carbon XR 29 (FOX DHX2 Factory) frameset 3,25 kg
• Foxy Carbon R 29 (FOX DPX2 Factory) frameset 2,98 kgVisit the Mondraker website
to learn more about the new Foxy Carbon 29.
