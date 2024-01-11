Mondraker Opens a New Base in the USA

With the clear and present purpose of establishing Mondraker USA as the company that both the brand and the market demand, we’re counting on a team of people who bring together decades of experience and success in the American market; people such as Eric Richter, Michael Kowalski (Senior Manager, Customer Service & Sales Operations) and Shane Hensley (Manager, Technical Service), together with Chris Bogue at the helm. The different departments will come together under one roof, at our US hub in Boulder, Colorado. The opening ceremony will be taking place in the first quarter of 2024. Mondraker USA will operate on its own terms to best serve the local market, while at all times being able to count on the backing of everyone here at the company’s HQ in Elche, Spain. — Miguel Pina, CEO of Mondraker