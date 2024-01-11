Mondraker Opens a New Base in the USA

Jan 11, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
photo

Mondraker has announced that they will be serving the USA from their new offices in Boulder, Colorado starting this month.

The Spanish bike brand says they're aiming to "service the needs of the American market the way it should be, centering our attention on customer service above all else. Working from the USA will be a challenge for Mondraker, but we feel it’s also the right way, the only way we can properly satisfy the demands of the local market." Mondraker recently opened a new European base in Italy, but they're saying that this new office is "the biggest leap forward in the expansion of Mondraker to date."


bigquotesThe USA has always been right there at the top of our bucket list with a big red circle drawn around it. We just had to wait for the right moment. We’ve always considered that the identity of Mondraker as a brand really fits with the likes and demands of the American market, and after a short period of working through distributors we came to the conclusion that strategically it made more sense to open a base here and thus develop the true potential of our brand in the self-same place that invented the mountain bike.Miguel Pina, CEO of Mondraker


Chris Bogue will be heading things up at the new American office as the new General Manager for Mondraker in the USA, while Eric Richter will be his right hand and Marketing Manager.


bigquotesI’m really excited with the opportunity we have to bring Mondraker into the US market, and to establish our team in Boulder right at the foot of the Rockies. This location will be our hub for the brand, and will allow us to share the unique magic of Mondraker bikes with riders and retailers from all over the country.Chris Bogue, General Manager Mondraker USA

bigquotesWith the clear and present purpose of establishing Mondraker USA as the company that both the brand and the market demand, we’re counting on a team of people who bring together decades of experience and success in the American market; people such as Eric Richter, Michael Kowalski (Senior Manager, Customer Service & Sales Operations) and Shane Hensley (Manager, Technical Service), together with Chris Bogue at the helm. The different departments will come together under one roof, at our US hub in Boulder, Colorado. The opening ceremony will be taking place in the first quarter of 2024. Mondraker USA will operate on its own terms to best serve the local market, while at all times being able to count on the backing of everyone here at the company’s HQ in Elche, Spain.Miguel Pina, CEO of Mondraker


We're speculating here, but Mondraker announced late last year that they were stepping away from MS-Racing. There are a couple of American riders who haven't announced who they'll be riding for in 2024, notably Dakotah Norton and Aaron Gwin. Could Mondraker be aligning their brand with a top American downhill rider or two as they delve into the US market?

25 Comments
  • 19 1
 I never knew they were Spanish. I always thought they were an oddball UK company. I am hereby parting ways with that incorrect assumption and looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish in 2024.
  • 3 0
 Makes the pronunciation that much more fun. Mondrrrrrrakeerrrrrrrr
  • 3 0
 UK like James Bond's Moonraker.
  • 10 2
 Well played location in the heart of dental bike brand mecca.
  • 8 0
 Why do brands think Boulder is a good place to be??
  • 1 0
 Maybe they have a good combination of favorable corporate tax rates and good trails/MTB community?

I don't know really though, just speculating.
  • 1 0
 @warmerdamj: Those may be true but the rent is too high and they probably don't pay their employees accordingly. This is the outdoor industry afterall.
  • 2 1
 Why do you think mormon is a good place to be?
  • 1 0
 @hamshooz: not paying employees well seems like another plus for the company. Not saying it's right, but the goal of a business is to make money. So Saving on taxes, wages and having a large affluent MTB community all seem like good reasons to set up shop there.
  • 1 0
 @pargolf8: oh, it's not.
  • 3 0
 This finally makes sense as to the Dak and Pinkerton to Mondraker... Still wish they were both going to a new MS Intense team (which doesn't seem like it's going to come to fruition), but I'm a little more pumped about the move with Mondraker having more of a base in the US.
  • 1 0
 Mondraker seems to be really active with their media presence this week. They just launched their YT channel few days ago with a video per day hosted by Doddy and now this announcement. I bet this mean they will have something big to announce regarding their participation in the upcoming downhill and enduro world series.
  • 2 0
 Always wanted to ride one and test that rear suspension setup. Looks very DW-ish.
  • 4 5
 So will we see Boulder locals paint matching their Tacomas and 4Runners to match their Mondrakers in the near future like they do with their Yetis, while sipping lattes and wearing the latest Cotopaxi puffy? Enquiring minds want to know.....
  • 6 0
 Says the guy riding an Evil!
  • 1 0
 Dak, Pinky, Dunne on Mondy. Cool bikes but their pricing in USD in the past has been astronomical. Hopefully this new office allows them to bring things back down to earth.
  • 1 1
 I stopped caring about Mondraker when they got away from the nut-crippling, crotch bashing, ball berserking hump on their downtubes...
  • 1 0
 Have owned 2 and the wife still has one. Really cool machines overall. Look forward to a review of the Neat.
  • 2 1
 Finally, a bike brand that isn't back against the wall.
  • 1 0
 They probably have a nice nest egg from the insane pricing even before everyone's pricing went through the roof.
  • 1 2
 I’ve always loved the way these look. Really keen to try one! Seeing some deals on PB buy sell for new ones.
  • 1 1
 Gwin on mondraker ???
  • 1 0
 Maybe???
  • 1 0
 Gwindraker
  • 1 2
 This is really interesting www.pinkbike.com/photo/26092823







