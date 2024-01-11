Mondraker Opens a New Base in the USA

Mondraker has announced that they will be serving the USA from their new offices in Boulder, Colorado starting this month.
The Spanish bike brand says they're aiming to "service the needs of the American market the way it should be, centering our attention on customer service above all else. Working from the USA will be a challenge for Mondraker, but we feel it’s also the right way, the only way we can properly satisfy the demands of the local market." Mondraker recently opened a new European base in Italy, but they're saying that this new office is "the biggest leap forward in the expansion of Mondraker to date."
|The USA has always been right there at the top of our bucket list with a big red circle drawn around it. We just had to wait for the right moment. We’ve always considered that the identity of Mondraker as a brand really fits with the likes and demands of the American market, and after a short period of working through distributors we came to the conclusion that strategically it made more sense to open a base here and thus develop the true potential of our brand in the self-same place that invented the mountain bike.—Miguel Pina, CEO of Mondraker
Chris Bogue will be heading things up at the new American office as the new General Manager for Mondraker in the USA, while Eric Richter will be his right hand and Marketing Manager.
|I’m really excited with the opportunity we have to bring Mondraker into the US market, and to establish our team in Boulder right at the foot of the Rockies. This location will be our hub for the brand, and will allow us to share the unique magic of Mondraker bikes with riders and retailers from all over the country.—Chris Bogue, General Manager Mondraker USA
|With the clear and present purpose of establishing Mondraker USA as the company that both the brand and the market demand, we’re counting on a team of people who bring together decades of experience and success in the American market; people such as Eric Richter, Michael Kowalski (Senior Manager, Customer Service & Sales Operations) and Shane Hensley (Manager, Technical Service), together with Chris Bogue at the helm. The different departments will come together under one roof, at our US hub in Boulder, Colorado. The opening ceremony will be taking place in the first quarter of 2024. Mondraker USA will operate on its own terms to best serve the local market, while at all times being able to count on the backing of everyone here at the company’s HQ in Elche, Spain.—Miguel Pina, CEO of Mondraker
We're speculating here, but Mondraker announced late last year that they were stepping away from MS-Racing
. There are a couple of American riders who haven't announced who they'll be riding for in 2024, notably Dakotah Norton and Aaron Gwin. Could Mondraker be aligning their brand with a top American downhill rider or two as they delve into the US market?
I don't know really though, just speculating.