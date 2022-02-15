close
Mondraker Partners With the UCI for the First Track Safety Check Bike

Feb 15, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Mondraker has announced it will be working with the UCI to provide the first-ever safety bike to help ensure the tracks are ready for racing.

2022 sees the introduction of pre-race course checks at the DH World Cups and World Champs, these will involve a rider completing a run down the course checking for anything that could cause a safety issue. The UCI has sought the help of Mondraker to provide a special bike for these duties. UCI Technical Delegate, Jorge Garcia, will be responsible for inspecting and ensuring that all aspects of this year's course are safe before riders get between the tape. Jorge has a background in DH and has raced at multiple World Cups over the past few years. At each race, Jorge will be tasked with completing multiple runs on the bike to look out for any features that may look fine but are potentially dangerous or unsafe when being ridden.

bigquotesImproving safety in a sport like DH is not easy. You must consider a lot of factors and variables. Even with a thousand eyes on it, walking the circuit 15 times in a week isn't enough. A jump that looks perfect, tested at the real speed the riders are going through, can turn into a very dangerous jump.Jorge García, UCI Technical Delegate

bigquotesThe proposal for this new UCI programme was developed from scratch at Mondraker: the name, colours, logo... The idea came from the colours that are related to safety and rescue, as we see in our day-to-day life on planes, helicopters and rescue boats - but giving a different feel to the Mondraker colours, turning them into a very dark metallic blue, combined with a very vivid fluorine red and a cream-white that takes a chroma more to green. This combination makes the colours really stand out once they are on the frame. In addition, we added a satin look to do something different from what we usually do. We want people to know when they see the Summum Maiden Run coming down that the race is about to start.Ricardo Leme, CTG Design Manager at Mondraker, responsible for the graphic development


Mondraker Summum Maiden Run Details

Frame: Mondraker Summum 6061 Stealth Evo aluminium
Wheels: e*thirteen LG1 Race Carbon
Fork: RockShox BoXXer Ultimate
Shock: Fox DHX2 Factory
Tyres: Maxxis Assegai
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint with e*thirteen Vario chain guide
Brakes: Shimano Saint
Seatpost/Saddle: SDG Micro I-Beam Carbon and SDG I-Fly 2.0 I-Beam saddle
Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar with ONOFF Krypton DH stem and Renthal grips






24 Comments

  • 24 0
 Chuffing hell
"We're not sure if this is safe for riders to ride, what shall we do?"
"Let's send down a rider to see if they survive"
"great, that way if it is unsafe we'll know because they will fall off.... and then we stop so no one will get hurt"
"hummmm, are we solving the issue?"
"we'll paint it a special colour"
"I like it"
  • 19 2
 "Jorge has a background in DH..." He should really have a BMX background IMHO.
  • 14 0
 Should do a medic check, sit down at some point and test the system response time.
  • 15 1
 E.thirteen wheels and safety don’t go together in my book.
  • 8 0
 The UCI rule better stipulate blasting Aces High during every Maiden Run
  • 6 1
 I see where they're going with this, but where do they draw the line for safety? Wonder if there's any chance of having a real, raw course ever again.
  • 4 0
 Reece's search and rescue bike was SO MUCH better than this. Just looks like another team bike to me and Jorge's kit doesn't look right for this either. Whole things seems like a poorly executed marketing scheme.
  • 3 0
 A jump tested at my real speed and a pros real speed are not even in the same universe of comparable metrics. 8 different riders have 8 different lines, even if they are only inches apart they can make huge differences. I commend them on their efforts, and think that this is a good idea, but at the end of the day these women and men are gladiators charging into battle on modern horses into minefields.
  • 8 3
 Seems needless
  • 1 1
 Exactly. Just ask the racers!
  • 3 0
 I will be disappointed if the Safety Bike is not piloted by Bernd Mayländer.
  • 1 0
 Claudio
  • 2 0
 More impressed that they weren't doing this before? How could that possibly be the case? The $ part is missing from this article. Who paid who?
  • 1 0
 I'm 99% sure this has always been a thing, at least at Fort William anyway, where a rider goes down the course before the race starts.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, I’ve been at regional races where someone does a course sweep between classes.
  • 1 0
 because a WC DH track will not change one bit from the "maiden safety check" to the day of finals.
  • 1 0
 The question is, does this promotional F1-style deal mean that we'll all have to watch it on the Monster Bull TV broadcast?
  • 2 0
 Safety 3rd
  • 4 3
 OMG im going to take up road riding
  • 2 0
 Jorge for the win!
  • 2 0
 Dream job.
  • 1 0
 lol its like trying to create a NASCAR safety car for biking.. goofs
  • 1 0
 Les Gets might have to rethink their road gap to berm design.
  • 1 0
 Wtf lmao? April fools?

Post a Comment



