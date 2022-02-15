Mondraker Partners With the UCI for the First Track Safety Check Bike

The proposal for this new UCI programme was developed from scratch at Mondraker: the name, colours, logo... The idea came from the colours that are related to safety and rescue, as we see in our day-to-day life on planes, helicopters and rescue boats - but giving a different feel to the Mondraker colours, turning them into a very dark metallic blue, combined with a very vivid fluorine red and a cream-white that takes a chroma more to green. This combination makes the colours really stand out once they are on the frame. In addition, we added a satin look to do something different from what we usually do. We want people to know when they see the Summum Maiden Run coming down that the race is about to start. — Ricardo Leme, CTG Design Manager at Mondraker, responsible for the graphic development