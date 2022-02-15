Mondraker Partners With the UCI for the First Track Safety Check Bike

Mondraker has announced it will be working with the UCI to provide the first-ever safety bike to help ensure the tracks are ready for racing.
2022 sees the introduction of pre-race course checks at the DH World Cups and World Champs, these will involve a rider completing a run down the course checking for anything that could cause a safety issue. The UCI has sought the help of Mondraker to provide a special bike for these duties. UCI Technical Delegate, Jorge Garcia, will be responsible for inspecting and ensuring that all aspects of this year's course are safe before riders get between the tape. Jorge has a background in DH and has raced at multiple World Cups over the past few years. At each race, Jorge will be tasked with completing multiple runs on the bike to look out for any features that may look fine but are potentially dangerous or unsafe when being ridden.
|Improving safety in a sport like DH is not easy. You must consider a lot of factors and variables. Even with a thousand eyes on it, walking the circuit 15 times in a week isn't enough. A jump that looks perfect, tested at the real speed the riders are going through, can turn into a very dangerous jump.—Jorge García, UCI Technical Delegate
|The proposal for this new UCI programme was developed from scratch at Mondraker: the name, colours, logo... The idea came from the colours that are related to safety and rescue, as we see in our day-to-day life on planes, helicopters and rescue boats - but giving a different feel to the Mondraker colours, turning them into a very dark metallic blue, combined with a very vivid fluorine red and a cream-white that takes a chroma more to green. This combination makes the colours really stand out once they are on the frame. In addition, we added a satin look to do something different from what we usually do. We want people to know when they see the Summum Maiden Run coming down that the race is about to start.—Ricardo Leme, CTG Design Manager at Mondraker, responsible for the graphic development
